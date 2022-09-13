GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Aaron Rodgers doesn't know when it will click for the Green Bay Packers' young receivers, but he knows what he has to do until it does. "I've got to play the same way," Rodgers said Wednesday. "I don't play the way I played in 2011, [but] I've got to play on time and guys gotta get open, so no, I'm not gonna change the way I play. I have to realize who's out there, who we're throwing to and how we're gonna actually make some hay and score some points."

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO