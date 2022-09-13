Read full article on original website
4 bold Seattle Seahawks predictions for Week 2 vs. 49ers
The Seattle Seahawks shocked the world in Week 1. Russell Wilson’s return to Seattle had all eyes on it with the home crowd showing an immense amount of passion against their former QB. While the controversial decision by the Broncos to attempt a game-winning field goal may have stolen the headlines, the Seahawks deserve a ton of credit for the game plan that they put together and executed. Their focus will now shift toward their NFC West rivals, the San Francisco 49ers. With no time to rest on their opening weekend win, here are four Week 2 predictions for the Seahawks.
