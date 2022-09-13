ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Packers Receive Much-Needed Wide Receiver News

The Green Bay Packers learned this past Sunday that life without Davante Adams is anything but easy. Fortunately, help is on the way for the reigning NFC North champs. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur announced that wide receiver Allen Lazard is expected to practice today. Lazard missed all of practice...
NBC Sports

Ryan Fitzpatrick says Tom Brady showed him 'zero respect'

Former NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick won't be buying any TB12 or BRADY gear any time soon. During his recent appearance on Barstool Sports' "Pardon My Take" podcast, Fitzpatrick made it clear he isn't a big fan of Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady. He recalled multiple instances in which Brady rubbed him the wrong way during their matchups over the years.
NBC Sports

Ex-NFL player rips Patriots coach Bill Belichick in passionate rant

The New England Patriots opened the 2022 NFL season with a lackluster performance in a 20-7 loss to the rival Dolphins in Miami, and the schedule doesn't get any easier for them Sunday with a Week 2 matchup versus a quality Pittsburgh Steelers team on the road. The Patriots defense...
Larry Brown Sports

Aaron Rodgers has brutal comment about 1 Packers WR

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers continues to sound quite down on his set of wide receivers. The Packers struggled on offense in Sunday’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings, with Rodgers demonstrating little faith in most of his young wide receivers. Among that group is second-year receiver Amari Rodgers, who has handled kick return duties for Green Bay but has virtually no role in the offense.
ClutchPoints

‘We will go with the hot hand’: Kyle Shanahan reveals plan that should frighten Jeff Wilson Jr. owners

Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers could be facing an issue at the running back position. And some might not like where they are headed. Elijah Mitchell, the 49ers starting running back heading into the 2022 season, will be sidelined for around the next two months. After suffering a sprained MCL, Mitchell has been placed on injured reserve.
NBC Sports

Shanahan offers Kittle status update for Week 2 vs. Seahawks

In the aftermath of the team’s season-opening loss to the Chicago Bears, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan expressed hope Pro Bowl tight end George Kittle would return for a full week of practice. That will not happen, as Kittle was not scheduled to practice on Wednesday due to a groin...
ESPN

Aaron Rodgers: 'I've got to play the same way' while Green Bay Packers' young WRs learn NFL ropes

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Aaron Rodgers doesn't know when it will click for the Green Bay Packers' young receivers, but he knows what he has to do until it does. "I've got to play the same way," Rodgers said Wednesday. "I don't play the way I played in 2011, [but] I've got to play on time and guys gotta get open, so no, I'm not gonna change the way I play. I have to realize who's out there, who we're throwing to and how we're gonna actually make some hay and score some points."
NBC Sports

Shanahan refutes Fields’ remarks that Lance takes 'too many hits'

Despite what Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields might think, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan believes Trey Lance did a good job protecting himself in Sunday’s Week 1 loss. Moments after Fields told reporters on Wednesday that he witnessed Lance take “too many hits” in the game, both Shanahan and Lance gave their takes on how they thought the young QB did.
ClutchPoints

4 bold Seattle Seahawks predictions for Week 2 vs. 49ers

The Seattle Seahawks shocked the world in Week 1. Russell Wilson’s return to Seattle had all eyes on it with the home crowd showing an immense amount of passion against their former QB. While the controversial decision by the Broncos to attempt a game-winning field goal may have stolen the headlines, the Seahawks deserve a ton of credit for the game plan that they put together and executed. Their focus will now shift toward their NFC West rivals, the San Francisco 49ers. With no time to rest on their opening weekend win, here are four Week 2 predictions for the Seahawks.
NBC Sports

Why Cowherd believes Lance is in similar spot as Tebow was

Following Trey Lance and the 49ers' 19-10 loss in Week 1 to the Chicago Bears at Solider Field, opinions regarding who should start under center for San Francisco have been flying, with FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd being the latest pundit to share his thoughts. "You got Jimmy Garoppolo in the...
NBC Sports

'Dangerous' Lance concerns Carroll ahead of 49ers-Seahawks

Trey Lance didn't have a pleasant 2022 NFL season debut in Week 1 against the Chicago Bears. The 49ers slipped and slid their way to a disappointing 19-10 loss to the Bears. Lance misfired on more pass attempts (15) than he completed (13), and the offense struggled to move down the field in a Soldier Field monsoon.
NBC Sports

Report: Steelers are expected to put T.J. Watt on IR

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said earlier this week that the team would make a decision on putting linebacker T.J. Watt on injured reserve at the appropriate time and it appears that time will be in the near future. Field Yates of ESPN reports that the Steelers are expected to...
NBC Sports

Sean Payton: Jimmy G will replace Lance as 49ers' starter

In a week where just about every analyst has a take on the 49ers' quarterback situation, former NFL coach Sean Payton is siding with Jimmy Garoppolo. Payton foresees a scenario in which Garoppolo unseats Trey Lance and reclaims his role as the 49ers' starting quarterback this season. "I think there...
NBC Sports

Lions snag promising lineman off Eagles' practice squad

The Eagles lost promising offensive lineman Kayode Awosika off their practice squad, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. Garafolo reported that the Lions signed Awosika to their 53-man roster Wednesday. Awosika, 23, joined the Eagles last summer as an undrafted rookie from Buffalo, where he was teammates with current...
NBC Sports

Papa says 49ers 'annoyed' by Week 1 loss, must play 'sharper'

As Trey Lance and the 49ers prepare to take on the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, opinions have formulated as to how San Francisco should handle their latest opponent. Following their Week 1 loss to the Chicago Bears, longtime 49ers play-by-play announcer Greg Papa said that San Francisco...
