In fantasy football, you're typically better off choosing talent over a favorable matchup. Ideally, though, you don't have to choose. When a great player draws a great matchup, that's when the box scores can really go bananas. So, after laying out our Week 2 rankings at the three marquee positions, we're spotlighting a player at each spot with a matchup they can exploit and projecting their potential output.

NFL ・ 15 HOURS AGO