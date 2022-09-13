Read full article on original website
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Deemed Lucky by Twitter to Escape with Win vs. Chargers
Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a critical 27-24 victory over the AFC West rival Los Angeles Chargers in Thursday's divisional showdown and didn't turn it over once. On paper, that is an excellent day, especially since he threw for 235 yards and two touchdowns. Yet sometimes the...
Seahawks' Jamal Adams Reportedly to Have Season-Ending Surgery on Quad Injury
Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams is reportedly expected to miss the remainder of the 2022 season with a quad injury. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that Adams will undergo season-ending surgery to repair a torn quad tendon. Adams suffered the injury during Seattle's 17-16 season-opening win over the Denver...
NFL Twitter Recalls Blown Super Bowl Lead After Matt Ryan HOF Ball Was Numbered '283'
Even when Matt Ryan is being recognized by the Pro Football Hall of Fame, he is still the butt of the joke. The Indianapolis Colts quarterback topped 60,000 career passing yards on Sunday, making the game-used ball a piece of memorabilia as the eighth player to reach the milestone. The...
Fantasy Football Week 2 Cheat Sheet: Identifying Sleepers for Deep Leagues
Week 1 of the NFL season was...well, exactly that: one week. Overreacting to single-game outcomes can crush a fantasy football manager. This is not the time to dramatically rework your rankings and rethink your strategy. However, this could be time for some minor reshuffling, either to plug some holes or...
Kayvon Thibodeaux 'Really Confident' He'll Return from Injury for Giants Debut Week 2
New York Giants rookie defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux was forced to sit out the 2022 season opener against the Tennessee Titans because of a sprained MCL suffered in the second preseason game, but it sounds like he's nearly ready to return to the field. Thibodeaux told reporters Thursday he believes...
Report: J.C. Jackson to Return from Ankle Injury, Make Chargers Debut vs. Chiefs
Los Angeles Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson will make his season debut on Thursday night against the Kansas City Chiefs, per NFL Network's James Palmer. Jackson missed the team's Week 1 win over the Las Vegas Raiders while nursing an ankle injury. Jackson, who underwent an ankle procedure last month, was...
Chargers' Justin Herbert Undergoes X-Rays After Suffering Rib Injury vs. Chiefs
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert underwent X-rays after suffering an injury to his ribs in Thursday night's 27-24 loss against the Kansas City Chiefs. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Chargers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Chargers</a> QB Justin Herbert is getting X-rays on his ribs, per <a href="https://twitter.com/CharissaT?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CharissaT</a> on the postgame show. <a href="https://t.co/DYazMbMlOs">pic.twitter.com/DYazMbMlOs</a>. Herbert appeared to suffer the...
Chargers' Brandon Staley, Joe Lombardi Blasted for Conservative Calls in Chiefs Loss
The Los Angeles Chargers had the opportunity to steal a road win over the division-rival Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday night, but instead, they fell short with a 27-24 loss at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chargers held a 10-point lead in the third quarter before the team's offense grew stagnant. The...
Fantasy Football Week 2: Biggest Sleepers at Every Position
Don’t waste your fantasy football free-agent-acquisition budget or give up your top spot in the waiver-wire order for just any player or unit, especially after Week 1 of the NFL season. With plenty of decent options available, strategically pick and choose your spots. Among Week 2 sleepers, you’ll see...
The NFL Continues to Become a Receiver-Driven League
The Buffalo Bills, Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles are all off to great starts in 2022, thanks in large part to standout wide receivers Stefon Diggs, Justin Jefferson and A.J. Brown. Those three stars caught a combined 27 of the 33 passes thrown their way in Week 1 victories. Meanwhile,...
NFL Rumors: Cole Beasley Fielding Contract Offers from 'Multiple' Teams
Wide receiver Cole Beasley is reportedly generating "serious interest" from multiple NFL teams but has opted to remain a free agent while awaiting the "right opportunity." Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network reported Friday that Beasley wants to join a Super Bowl contender and there's "no deal imminent" on that front despite contract offers from other clubs.
1 Change Each NFL Team Must Make Moving Forward
Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season is underway. The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers kicked things off Thursday night, but the league's other 30 teams are still making adjustments from their opening games. Week 1 didn't go as expected for several franchises. Russell Wilson's Denver Broncos lost...
Fantasy Alert: Chris Godwin out Because of Hamstring Injury for Week 2 vs. Saints
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin has been ruled out for Sunday's Week 2 game against the New Orleans Saints, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Godwin suffered a hamstring injury in Tampa Bay's Week 1 victory over the Dallas Cowboys. It was his first game back since suffering a torn ACL and MCL in Week 15 of the 2021 campaign.
Chargers QB Justin Herbert's Rib Injury Diagnosed as Fractured Cartilage
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has been diagnosed with a fracture to his rib cartilage. Head coach Brandon Staley announced the injury on Friday, adding Herbert will be listed as day to day. Herbert was sacked twice and hit eight other times during a Week 2 loss to the...
Fantasy Football Week 2 Rankings: Projections for Players With Matchups We Love
In fantasy football, you're typically better off choosing talent over a favorable matchup. Ideally, though, you don't have to choose. When a great player draws a great matchup, that's when the box scores can really go bananas. So, after laying out our Week 2 rankings at the three marquee positions, we're spotlighting a player at each spot with a matchup they can exploit and projecting their potential output.
Fox Sports' Erin Andrews Says Her Driver Fell Asleep at the Wheel During Week 1 Trip
Fox reporter Erin Andrews had an eventful trip to Green Bay ahead of her Week 1 assignment. On her podcast Calm Down with Erin and Charissa, Andrews said she was on a conference call during her car ride from Chicago to Green Bay when she noticed her driver had fallen asleep at the wheel.
Chargers vs. Chiefs: Picks, Lineup Tips for Daily Fantasy FanDuel, DraftKings
The Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs have high expectations to deliver another high-scoring game in the AFC West series on Thursday night. The Chargers and Chiefs combined for 116 points and 1,686 total yards in their two regular-season meetings a year ago. Both teams won inside their home stadiums.
Cowboys Rumors: Dak Prescott Has 'Outside Chance' at Returning from Injury in Week 6
The showdowns between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys are always some of the most important in the NFC East race, and Dak Prescott may be ready to go for their Week 6 clash. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported "there was a lot of optimism after the surgery" for the...
Former Cowboys DB Brandon Carr Arrested on DWI Charge
Former NFL cornerback Brandon Carr was arrested early Thursday morning in Collin County, Texas, on a DWI charge. According to TMZ Sports, the Collin County Sheriff's Office confirmed that Carr was arrested at around 2:30 a.m. local time on Thursday and released on bond at 5:30 p.m. that day. The...
Dolphins' Mike McDaniel Says He Could Go 4 Days Without Showering as Assistant Coach
With bigger responsibilities comes better hygiene, at least for Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel. McDaniel explained the change in his weekly schedule compared to last year:. The 39-year-old spent last season as offensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers after serving as the run game coordinator for the previous...
