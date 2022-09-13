ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Bleacher Report

Seahawks' Jamal Adams Reportedly to Have Season-Ending Surgery on Quad Injury

Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams is reportedly expected to miss the remainder of the 2022 season with a quad injury. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that Adams will undergo season-ending surgery to repair a torn quad tendon. Adams suffered the injury during Seattle's 17-16 season-opening win over the Denver...
SEATTLE, WA
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Football Week 2 Cheat Sheet: Identifying Sleepers for Deep Leagues

Week 1 of the NFL season was...well, exactly that: one week. Overreacting to single-game outcomes can crush a fantasy football manager. This is not the time to dramatically rework your rankings and rethink your strategy. However, this could be time for some minor reshuffling, either to plug some holes or...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Chargers' Justin Herbert Undergoes X-Rays After Suffering Rib Injury vs. Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert underwent X-rays after suffering an injury to his ribs in Thursday night's 27-24 loss against the Kansas City Chiefs. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Chargers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Chargers</a> QB Justin Herbert is getting X-rays on his ribs, per <a href="https://twitter.com/CharissaT?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CharissaT</a> on the postgame show. <a href="https://t.co/DYazMbMlOs">pic.twitter.com/DYazMbMlOs</a>. Herbert appeared to suffer the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Football Week 2: Biggest Sleepers at Every Position

Don’t waste your fantasy football free-agent-acquisition budget or give up your top spot in the waiver-wire order for just any player or unit, especially after Week 1 of the NFL season. With plenty of decent options available, strategically pick and choose your spots. Among Week 2 sleepers, you’ll see...
NFL
Bleacher Report

The NFL Continues to Become a Receiver-Driven League

The Buffalo Bills, Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles are all off to great starts in 2022, thanks in large part to standout wide receivers Stefon Diggs, Justin Jefferson and A.J. Brown. Those three stars caught a combined 27 of the 33 passes thrown their way in Week 1 victories. Meanwhile,...
NFL
Bleacher Report

NFL Rumors: Cole Beasley Fielding Contract Offers from 'Multiple' Teams

Wide receiver Cole Beasley is reportedly generating "serious interest" from multiple NFL teams but has opted to remain a free agent while awaiting the "right opportunity." Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network reported Friday that Beasley wants to join a Super Bowl contender and there's "no deal imminent" on that front despite contract offers from other clubs.
BUFFALO, NY
Bleacher Report

1 Change Each NFL Team Must Make Moving Forward

Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season is underway. The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers kicked things off Thursday night, but the league's other 30 teams are still making adjustments from their opening games. Week 1 didn't go as expected for several franchises. Russell Wilson's Denver Broncos lost...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Alert: Chris Godwin out Because of Hamstring Injury for Week 2 vs. Saints

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin has been ruled out for Sunday's Week 2 game against the New Orleans Saints, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Godwin suffered a hamstring injury in Tampa Bay's Week 1 victory over the Dallas Cowboys. It was his first game back since suffering a torn ACL and MCL in Week 15 of the 2021 campaign.
TAMPA, FL
Bleacher Report

Chargers QB Justin Herbert's Rib Injury Diagnosed as Fractured Cartilage

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has been diagnosed with a fracture to his rib cartilage. Head coach Brandon Staley announced the injury on Friday, adding Herbert will be listed as day to day. Herbert was sacked twice and hit eight other times during a Week 2 loss to the...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Football Week 2 Rankings: Projections for Players With Matchups We Love

In fantasy football, you're typically better off choosing talent over a favorable matchup. Ideally, though, you don't have to choose. When a great player draws a great matchup, that's when the box scores can really go bananas. So, after laying out our Week 2 rankings at the three marquee positions, we're spotlighting a player at each spot with a matchup they can exploit and projecting their potential output.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Former Cowboys DB Brandon Carr Arrested on DWI Charge

Former NFL cornerback Brandon Carr was arrested early Thursday morning in Collin County, Texas, on a DWI charge. According to TMZ Sports, the Collin County Sheriff's Office confirmed that Carr was arrested at around 2:30 a.m. local time on Thursday and released on bond at 5:30 p.m. that day. The...
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
Bleacher Report

Dolphins' Mike McDaniel Says He Could Go 4 Days Without Showering as Assistant Coach

With bigger responsibilities comes better hygiene, at least for Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel. McDaniel explained the change in his weekly schedule compared to last year:. The 39-year-old spent last season as offensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers after serving as the run game coordinator for the previous...
MIAMI, FL

