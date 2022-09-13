Lawyer Calls Alleged ‘Baby Shark’ Torture Victim’s Death ‘Convenient’. Over the weekend, an Oklahoma County inmate was found dead in his jail cell. The inmate was a plaintiff in a lawsuit against the county alleging that in 2019, he and other inmates were tortured. The inmates claim that that jail employees forced them to listen to the children’s song “Baby Shark” on repeat for hours.

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO