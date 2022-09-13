Read full article on original website
News On 6
OCPD: 2 Children Accidentally Shot In SW OKC
Two children were accidentally shot Friday night in southwest Oklahoma City, Oklahoma City police confirm. The incident happened near Southwest 40th Street and South Golf Avenue. Police said a man was showing children how to clean a gun before gunshots went off, striking one child in the leg and the...
News On 6
Grandmother Of 11-Year-Old Shot By Uncle Speaks Out After Attempted Murder-Suicide
An 11-year-old girl who was shot in the head by her uncle on Monday continues to fight for her life at OU Children’s Hospital in northeast Oklahoma City. Police said the relative attempted to kill her just before he turned the gun on himself. The victim’s grandmother, Marcelina Salas,...
News On 6
Man Recounts Moments When 80-Year-Old Neighbor Was Robbed Before Pursuit
Oklahoma City police have identified a man in connection to a high-speed chase through the metro. OCPD said 45-year-old Allen Ray Idell Jr. burglarized a home in northwest Oklahoma City, stole a car and eventually crashed through a gate at a home in Norman. Officers said he then ran from...
An inmate was allegedly raped while being handcuffed to a cell wall
A woman was detained in the Oklahoma County Detention Center in July, and while in custody, she was allegedly raped by an inmate that had wondered from his processing cell.
News On 6
OCPD: 2 Arrested Following SW OKC Pursuit
Two people have been arrested in connection to a pursuit that happened Wednesday afternoon in southwest Oklahoma City, Oklahoma City police confirm. The pursuit began near Southwest 44th Street and South Shields Boulevard. Officers attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle, but the driver drove off, OCPD said. The driver...
News On 6
Oklahoma City Police Release Security Footage From Unsolved 2021 Homicide Investigation
The Oklahoma City Police Department released security footage of a vehicle believed to be involved in a deadly October 2021 drive-by shooting that killed 20-year-old Bureisha Willams. MSgt. Gary Knight admitted the video quality of the footage is “terrible,” but the department hopes it will provoke new information in the...
News On 6
OCPD: Suspect Arrested After Using Dating App To Commit Robbery
Oklahoma City Police were called to a hotel near Northwest 39th Street and North May Avenue in September after a 19-year-old man told officers he was robbed after meeting a date on Tinder. OCPD said they have identified the robbery suspect as 18-year-old Cquama Johnson, who was arrested Tuesday in...
News On 6
Bethany Man Arrested After Allegedly Hitting Grandparents With Vehicle
A man has been arrested after allegedly hitting his grandparents with a vehicle Wednesday night. Police said this happened in a neighborhood near Northwest 23rd Street and North Rockwell Avenue in Bethany. The driver, Ricardo Rocha, took off in his vehicle following the incident, according to police. Authorities said Rocha’s...
Pryor murder suspect found near Oklahoma City
A Pryor man suspected of murder was taken into custody near Oklahoma City on Wednesday. The Pryor Creek Police Department (PCPD) said Brandon Sudduth was arrested Wednesday morning by authorities in the Oklahoma City area. PCPD issued a first-degree murder warrant for Sudduth in August after police said they believe...
News On 6
Motorcyclist Dies After Crash In SW Oklahoma City
A man is dead after a motorcycle crash on the southwest side of the city late Thursday night, according to Oklahoma City Police. The crash happened near Southwest 15th Street and South May Avenue, according to police. Officers say the motorcyclist was headed north on May and driving fast when...
News On 6
Edmond Police: 4 Arrested, 2 On The Run After Car Chase
EDMOND, Okla. - The Edmond Police Department said troopers used a maneuver to stop the car, landing it in a ditch near Northwest 178th Street and Portland Avenue. Authorities said those in custody will be booked on felony eluding and traffic complaints. Edmond Police are still searching for the remaining two suspects.
KOCO
Suspect in custody after leading officers on high-speed pursuit to Norman home
NORMAN, Okla. — Police arrested a suspect at a Norman home after they say he led officers on a high-speed chase through the Oklahoma City metro. Around 3:10 p.m., police responded to a burglary call on Northwest 61st Street in Oklahoma City. At some point, the burglary suspect fled in the victim's car, police said.
Attempted murder-suicide in OKC leaves one man dead, young girl clinging to life
A man is dead, and a young girl is fighting for her life in the hospital after what police said was an attempted murder-suicide.
chickashatoday.com
Additional Embezzlement Charges, RICO Charge Filed Against Oklahoma Contractor
OKLAHOMA CITY – Attorney General John O’Connor filed a third round of charges in Oklahoma County against a contractor who allegedly received thousands of dollars from Oklahomans in several counties in exchange for construction projects he never completed. Michael Hanson, 42, is now charged with twenty-four (24) counts...
‘This is going to hurt, not just the family, but the community,’ Family and activists demand answers after latest Okla. Co. jail inmate death
Protestors with Oklahoma Coalition Against People Abuse joined the family of John Basco on Wednesday to demand answers after the 14th inmate death at the Oklahoma County Detention Center in 2022.
okcfox.com
Three arrested after narcotics warrant served in Stillwater, including mother of toddler
STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — Three people are in the City of Stillwater Jail facing charges of possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute and child neglect. Police said officers responded to the area of 120 S. Burdick to serve a narcotics warrant shortly before 11 a.m....
Essence
Inmate Suing Oklahoma Jail Over ‘Baby Shark’ Torture Claim Found Dead In Same Facility
Lawyer Calls Alleged ‘Baby Shark’ Torture Victim’s Death ‘Convenient’. Over the weekend, an Oklahoma County inmate was found dead in his jail cell. The inmate was a plaintiff in a lawsuit against the county alleging that in 2019, he and other inmates were tortured. The inmates claim that that jail employees forced them to listen to the children’s song “Baby Shark” on repeat for hours.
14 Oklahoma County Detention Center inmates have died this year; toxicology report claims 1/4 are due to fentanyl overdoses
Records show 14 Oklahoma County Detention Center inmates have died this year and after receiving seven of their toxicology reports, a fourth are said to be dead because of a fentanyl overdose.
UPDATE: Troopers identify bodies discovered by child; declare possible victims of deadly car crash
DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. *UPDATE* – The Oklahoma State Bureau of investigations and Delaware County Law Enforcement say they identified the two bodies discovered by a child in Delaware County. Officers identified the driver as Ronald Hogshooter, 46, of Frederick, Okla., and the passenger as Shelby Blackfox, 22, of Oklahoma...
okcfox.com
OHP: Driver in fatal McClain County crash was under the influence of alcohol
A Blanchard resident was killed in fatal crash in McClain County on Wednesday. The crash happened on a well site at 13494 290th Street, two miles west of Blanchard. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said 28-year-old Blayne Gibby was driving a 2021 Honda Racher 4-wheeler when it rolled over and pinned Gibby underneath.
