Oklahoma City, OK

News On 6

OCPD: 2 Children Accidentally Shot In SW OKC

Two children were accidentally shot Friday night in southwest Oklahoma City, Oklahoma City police confirm. The incident happened near Southwest 40th Street and South Golf Avenue. Police said a man was showing children how to clean a gun before gunshots went off, striking one child in the leg and the...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Oklahoma State
News On 6

OCPD: 2 Arrested Following SW OKC Pursuit

Two people have been arrested in connection to a pursuit that happened Wednesday afternoon in southwest Oklahoma City, Oklahoma City police confirm. The pursuit began near Southwest 44th Street and South Shields Boulevard. Officers attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle, but the driver drove off, OCPD said. The driver...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

OCPD: Suspect Arrested After Using Dating App To Commit Robbery

Oklahoma City Police were called to a hotel near Northwest 39th Street and North May Avenue in September after a 19-year-old man told officers he was robbed after meeting a date on Tinder. OCPD said they have identified the robbery suspect as 18-year-old Cquama Johnson, who was arrested Tuesday in...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Bethany Man Arrested After Allegedly Hitting Grandparents With Vehicle

A man has been arrested after allegedly hitting his grandparents with a vehicle Wednesday night. Police said this happened in a neighborhood near Northwest 23rd Street and North Rockwell Avenue in Bethany. The driver, Ricardo Rocha, took off in his vehicle following the incident, according to police. Authorities said Rocha’s...
BETHANY, OK
Gary Knight
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Pryor murder suspect found near Oklahoma City

A Pryor man suspected of murder was taken into custody near Oklahoma City on Wednesday. The Pryor Creek Police Department (PCPD) said Brandon Sudduth was arrested Wednesday morning by authorities in the Oklahoma City area. PCPD issued a first-degree murder warrant for Sudduth in August after police said they believe...
PRYOR, OK
News On 6

Motorcyclist Dies After Crash In SW Oklahoma City

A man is dead after a motorcycle crash on the southwest side of the city late Thursday night, according to Oklahoma City Police. The crash happened near Southwest 15th Street and South May Avenue, according to police. Officers say the motorcyclist was headed north on May and driving fast when...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Edmond Police: 4 Arrested, 2 On The Run After Car Chase

EDMOND, Okla. - The Edmond Police Department said troopers used a maneuver to stop the car, landing it in a ditch near Northwest 178th Street and Portland Avenue. Authorities said those in custody will be booked on felony eluding and traffic complaints. Edmond Police are still searching for the remaining two suspects.
EDMOND, OK
NewsBreak
Essence

Inmate Suing Oklahoma Jail Over ‘Baby Shark’ Torture Claim Found Dead In Same Facility

Lawyer Calls Alleged ‘Baby Shark’ Torture Victim’s Death ‘Convenient’. Over the weekend, an Oklahoma County inmate was found dead in his jail cell. The inmate was a plaintiff in a lawsuit against the county alleging that in 2019, he and other inmates were tortured. The inmates claim that that jail employees forced them to listen to the children’s song “Baby Shark” on repeat for hours.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK

