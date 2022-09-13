ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

kgou.org

Poll shows narrow gap between Kevin Stitt and Joy Hofmeister in Oklahoma governor's race

A new poll released Tuesday shows incumbent Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has a razor-thin lead on his opponent, State Superintendent Joy Hofmiester. The poll from Sooner Poll shows if the election were today, 43.7% of voters would prefer Stitt, and 42.7% would prefer Hofmeister. Independent Ervin Yen is polling just below 4%, and Libertarian Natalie Bruno is polling just under 3%. The poll was commissioned by News 9 and News On 6.
News On 6

Oklahoma Hiring Record Number Of Emergency-Certified Teachers

The Oklahoma Department of Education said the state is on track to bring in a record number of emergency certified teachers this year. According to a survey by the Oklahoma State School Boards Association there were more than 1,000 teaching vacancies this school year. The department said more than 2,500...
kswo.com

Gov. Stitt welcomes water bottle company to the state

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt attended a celebration in Oklahoma City welcome a major manufacturing company to Oklahoma. Simple Modern, one of the leading water bottle suppliers for Walmart, Sam’s Club, Target, and Amazon, celebrated the opening of it’s newest facilities in the city, allowing those in attendance to be among the first to see how their products are manufactured.
KTEN.com

Oklahoma plans for electric car future

(KTEN) — Earlier this summer, the Oklahoma Department of Transportation asked for public input on its plan to use federal funding to boost electric vehicle infrastructure throughout the state. Those plans have now been submitted to the federal government for review. "It solidified our thoughts about how people are...
KTUL

Oklahoma's first public health vending machine opens in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — When you think of a vending machine, buying food and beverages probably comes to mind, but a group is taking the concept and using it to hopefully save lives by having certain harm reduction supplies at the ready. Wednesday, Oklahoma's first public health vending machine...
News On 6

Major Drought In Oklahoma Affects Local River Levels

Much of Oklahoma is dealing with a major drought and it’s affecting local river levels. The Arkansas River near Haskell is just one area where the lack of rain has made an impact. Thursday’s reading puts the level at just under three feet. Tulsa National Weather Service Hydrologist...
News On 6

Alaska Braces For 'Near Worst Case Coastal Flooding Scenario'

Alaska is bracing for dangerous weather as the remnants of Typhoon Merbok move toward the Bering Sea region. Forecasters predict that the storm, set to hit on Friday, could bring "potentially historical" flooding, with some coastal areas seeing water levels up to 11 feet higher than the normal high tide.
KOCO

What foods can you expect at the Oklahoma State Fair?

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma State Fair is approaching and there are lots of foods you can expect. KOCO 5 tried some of the foods on Wednesday. The fair has so many options to choose from. As the fair gears up for thousands of Oklahomans to come out Thursday,...
107.3 PopCrush

Take a Look at This Oklahoma ‘Yellowstone’ Style Ranch and See What $1,900,000 Will Buy!

Take a virtual tour of this EPIC 'Yellowstone' style ranch for sale in Oklahoma! This place is beyond amazing with plenty of room to roam inside and out. I know what I'll be spending my money on when I win the lottery, not if...when. If you've ever considered living on a ranch and wanted to get off the concrete and the beaten path this place is perfect! While killing some time on Zillow.com daydreaming, I stumbled across this incredible rustic ranch estate and mansion. Scroll down to see the photo gallery of this stunning home!
VINITA, OK

