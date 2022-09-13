Read full article on original website
KOCO
Challenges made against state question to legalize recreational marijuana in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — The state is one step closer to knowing if Oklahomans will be able to vote for or against recreational marijuana on the November ballot. Before voters find out, the Oklahoma Supreme Court has to rule on four different challenges to State Question 820. At 5 p.m....
KTUL
Roadblocks stand in the way of legalizing recreational marijuana in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — There's another roadblock in the fight to legalize recreational marijuana in Oklahoma. Three unresolved challenges are facing State Question 820 and time is running out. In Oklahoma, all absentee ballots must be printed and delivered to the 77 county election boards no later than September...
Recreational marijuana state question faces third legal battle to make November ballot
A third protest was filed against State Question 820, the petition to legalize recreational marijuana, on Wednesday - just one day before the challenge deadline expired.
kgou.org
Poll shows narrow gap between Kevin Stitt and Joy Hofmeister in Oklahoma governor's race
A new poll released Tuesday shows incumbent Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has a razor-thin lead on his opponent, State Superintendent Joy Hofmiester. The poll from Sooner Poll shows if the election were today, 43.7% of voters would prefer Stitt, and 42.7% would prefer Hofmeister. Independent Ervin Yen is polling just below 4%, and Libertarian Natalie Bruno is polling just under 3%. The poll was commissioned by News 9 and News On 6.
7 Oklahoma sites receive new names after push to remove derogatory term for Natives
Seven sites of cliffs and creeks in Oklahoma now have new names after a push from U.S. officials to get rid of a racist term toward Native Americans that was in their original names.
Poll Shows ‘Statistical Tie’ In Race For Oklahoma Governor
The numbers are stunning: Incumbent governor Kevin Stitt and challenger Joy Hofmeister are at a statistical tie with just two months left of the campaign season. Here’s the data from an exclusive News 9 / News On 6 poll: Stitt with 43.7 percent and Hofmeister with 42.7 percent with about 6 percent voting for other candidates, and 7 percent undecided.
News On 6
Oklahoma Hiring Record Number Of Emergency-Certified Teachers
The Oklahoma Department of Education said the state is on track to bring in a record number of emergency certified teachers this year. According to a survey by the Oklahoma State School Boards Association there were more than 1,000 teaching vacancies this school year. The department said more than 2,500...
kswo.com
Gov. Stitt welcomes water bottle company to the state
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt attended a celebration in Oklahoma City welcome a major manufacturing company to Oklahoma. Simple Modern, one of the leading water bottle suppliers for Walmart, Sam’s Club, Target, and Amazon, celebrated the opening of it’s newest facilities in the city, allowing those in attendance to be among the first to see how their products are manufactured.
‘It’s killing our children’: Oklahoma fights back on Fentanyl
Oklahoma’s Attorney General has joined several other states hoping to put pressure on the President to declare Fentanyl as a Weapon of Mass Destruction (WMD).
“Was it refunded or not?”: Oklahomans following the money after return of rejected Covid medicine
It's a controversial decision that is still making headlines.
KTEN.com
Oklahoma plans for electric car future
(KTEN) — Earlier this summer, the Oklahoma Department of Transportation asked for public input on its plan to use federal funding to boost electric vehicle infrastructure throughout the state. Those plans have now been submitted to the federal government for review. "It solidified our thoughts about how people are...
The Oklahoma State Fair Started And It’s Only 3 Hours Away
Texans must wait until September 30 for our state fair to start, but our neighbors to the north are already enjoying carnival rides and fair food. The state fair of Oklahoma kicked off on September 15 at the OKC Fairgrounds in Oklahoma City. That’s just a three-hour and eight-minute drive from Plano!
KTUL
Oklahoma's first public health vending machine opens in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — When you think of a vending machine, buying food and beverages probably comes to mind, but a group is taking the concept and using it to hopefully save lives by having certain harm reduction supplies at the ready. Wednesday, Oklahoma's first public health vending machine...
How much does a day at the fair cost?
The great state fair of Oklahoma is underway, and we took a day to find out just how much it costs for a fun day at the fair.
News On 6
OSDH: 6,833 More COVID-19 Cases Reported Statewide, 39 Virus-Related Deaths Added To Provisional Death Count
Thirty-nine virus-related deaths and 6,833 coronavirus cases have been added to the state’s count since Sept. 8, according to weekly numbers released by the Oklahoma State Department of Health. A total of 1,186,764 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020. The state said...
News On 6
Oklahoma Department Of Environmental Quality Files To Dismiss Chickasha Hand Sanitizer Fire Lawsuit
The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) has filed to dismiss a lawsuit in connection to the Chickasha manufacturing plant fires. The DEQ said they did this because the case was filed in the wrong county. The Chickasha Manufacturing Co and the facility in Ninnekah are both leased by Bordwine...
News On 6
Major Drought In Oklahoma Affects Local River Levels
Much of Oklahoma is dealing with a major drought and it’s affecting local river levels. The Arkansas River near Haskell is just one area where the lack of rain has made an impact. Thursday’s reading puts the level at just under three feet. Tulsa National Weather Service Hydrologist...
News On 6
Alaska Braces For 'Near Worst Case Coastal Flooding Scenario'
Alaska is bracing for dangerous weather as the remnants of Typhoon Merbok move toward the Bering Sea region. Forecasters predict that the storm, set to hit on Friday, could bring "potentially historical" flooding, with some coastal areas seeing water levels up to 11 feet higher than the normal high tide.
KOCO
What foods can you expect at the Oklahoma State Fair?
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma State Fair is approaching and there are lots of foods you can expect. KOCO 5 tried some of the foods on Wednesday. The fair has so many options to choose from. As the fair gears up for thousands of Oklahomans to come out Thursday,...
Take a Look at This Oklahoma ‘Yellowstone’ Style Ranch and See What $1,900,000 Will Buy!
Take a virtual tour of this EPIC 'Yellowstone' style ranch for sale in Oklahoma! This place is beyond amazing with plenty of room to roam inside and out. I know what I'll be spending my money on when I win the lottery, not if...when. If you've ever considered living on a ranch and wanted to get off the concrete and the beaten path this place is perfect! While killing some time on Zillow.com daydreaming, I stumbled across this incredible rustic ranch estate and mansion. Scroll down to see the photo gallery of this stunning home!
