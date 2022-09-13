ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

News On 6

Oklahoma Hiring Record Number Of Emergency-Certified Teachers

The Oklahoma Department of Education said the state is on track to bring in a record number of emergency certified teachers this year. According to a survey by the Oklahoma State School Boards Association there were more than 1,000 teaching vacancies this school year. The department said more than 2,500...
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6

Major Drought In Oklahoma Affects Local River Levels

Much of Oklahoma is dealing with a major drought and it’s affecting local river levels. The Arkansas River near Haskell is just one area where the lack of rain has made an impact. Thursday’s reading puts the level at just under three feet. Tulsa National Weather Service Hydrologist...
OKLAHOMA STATE

