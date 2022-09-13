Read full article on original website
2 found dead in Arizona plane crash
Two people have been found dead after a small plane crashed in a remote area of northwestern Arizona, authorities said Tuesday. Coconino County Sheriff’s officials said deputies out of the Williams/Grand Canyon substation responded to a report of a missing aircraft north of Seligman. Officials with the Federal Aviation...
Men rescued after 4-wheeler breakdown in Arizona Strip near Mesquite
Two men on an off-road adventure were brought in safely after their RZR four-wheeler broke down on the Arizona Strip, south of Mesquite in a rugged area.
Mohave County investigating fatal shooting by police officer
A police officer in Kingman shot and killed a man who ran from authorities following a traffic stop, the Kingman Police Department said Friday.
2 dead in plane crash in remote part of northwestern Arizona
SELIGMAN, Ariz. (AP) — Two people have been found dead after a small plane crashed in a remote area of northwestern Arizona, authorities said Tuesday. Coconino County Sheriff’s officials said deputies out of the Williams/Grand Canyon substation responded to a report of a missing aircraft north of Seligman.
AZFamily
2 found dead after plane crashes in Coconino County
SELIGMAN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Two people were found dead after a plane crashed north of Seligman this morning. Around 11 a.m., Coconino County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report from the Federal Aviation Administration that a plane went missing somewhere near Seligman. The FAA said it had reportedly gone off the radar in a remote area north of the town. Due to the area’s inaccessibility and the weather, Arizona’s DPS Air Rescue Helicopter from Kingman was asked to help with the search.
Woman killed in Arizona over 50 years ago could be identified through DNA
KINGMAN, Ariz. (KLAS) — Investigators could be closer to identifying a woman who was killed in Arizona over half a century ago thanks to DNA analysis. The victim, known as Jane Doe, was found next to a dirt road two miles east of US Highway 93 on Hackberry Road outside of Kingman in 1971 and […]
fox10phoenix.com
Human remains found in Mohave County wash, sheriff says
GOLDEN VALLEY, Ariz. - An investigation is underway after Mohave County authorities say human remains were found in a Golden Valley wash. The Mohave County Sheriff's Office says detectives were notified just after 4 p.m. on Sept. 12 that a "possible human skull" was found in a wash area near Ligurta Road and Unkar Drive.
fox10phoenix.com
'Mummified' body found in Arizona home after officers respond to reports of a burglary
BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. - A mummified body was found inside an Arizona home while police were investigating a report of a woman burglarizing that very house on Sept. 10. At around 3:30 a.m., officers from the Bullhead City Police Department in Mohave County were called to a home near 7th Street and Palm Avenue for a possible burglary in progress. Neighbors told police they thought their neighbor moved away because she hasn't been seen in a year.
AZFamily
Prescott police dog helps officers find over five pounds of methamphetamine
PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The K-9 unit helped police find over five pounds of methamphetamine in a vehicle, Prescott police say. On Sept. 15, Prescott Valley police stopped a car on State Route 69 and Fain Road for multiple traffic violations. The officers called in the department’s K-9 Unit when they noticed the passengers acting strange. K9 Kato and his partner Officer Ellison arrived to sniff around and Kato alerted the officers that there were drugs in the car. Officers searched the vehicle and soon discovered over five pounds of methamphetamine in the car.
theprescotttimes.com
PVPD Officer Honored with ‘Rising Star Award’
PVPD Officer April Zicopoulos Honored With ‘Rising Star Award’. Prescott Valley Police Officer April Zicopoulos was awarded the “Rising Star Award” at the annual Celebrating Women in Yavapai County Law Enforcement banquet in Camp Verde on September 12. The Rising Star Award is given to a full-time female law enforcement officer with less than five years of service, who embodies the best qualities of a law enforcement professional. Officer Zicopoulos started with the Prescott Valley Police Department in August 2020 and graduated from the Northern Arizona Regional Training Academy Class 50 in December 2020. Since her academy graduation, she successfully completed the Field Training Officer program and has been working as a solo officer in the Prescott Valley Police Department Patrol Division.
49-year-old Kingman man found dead in ‘maintenance hole’ in alley
A man who was reported missing on Aug. 31 was found dead Friday in a "maintenance hole" in a Kingman, Arizona, alley, according to the Mohave County Sheriff's Office.
Car stuck in rushing water rescued in Mohave County
The Mohave County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue performed a swift water rescue at the Sacramento Wash on Oatman road in Golden Valley, Arizona,
fox10phoenix.com
Tips needed in case of Arizona woman who went missing on her birthday then murdered 20 years ago
YAVAPAI COUNTY, Ariz. - An Arizona sheriff's office needs the public's help to piece together what happened after she went missing on the night of her birthday celebrations in 2002. Just about 20 years after Arleen Cilione went missing in Yavapai County on Sept. 19, 2002, details about how she...
ABC 15 News
Yavapai County seeks help solving 20-year cold case murder of Prescott woman
PRESCOTT, AZ — The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help solving a cold case. About 20 years ago, then 60-year-old Arleen Cilione was found dead south of Prescott, and her murder has remained a mystery ever since. On September 19, 2002, Cilione was celebrating her...
Mohave County police find human remains in wash area near Golden Valley
On Monday, at approximately 4:02 PM, detectives responded to a call about a possible human skull being located in the wash area in the 2700 block of North Ligurta Road.
theprescotttimes.com
Prescott Valley Police Seek Public’s Help in Locating Stolen Dirt Bike
Prescott Valley Police Seek Public’s Help in Locating Stolen Dirt Bike. The Prescott Valley Police Department is asking the public’s help to locate a stolen 2012 Kawasaki KLX 230R green and white dirt bike. It was stolen from a garage unit at the Homestead Talking Glass Apartments located on Main Street between August 12‐17, 2022. The dirt bike is green and white in color, has a bent foot peg and shifter, and a 5‐inch gash on the front fender.
20 years ago, a woman celebrating her birthday was murdered in Prescott. Authorities offering a $1k reward to find her killer
PRESCOTT, Ariz. — Sept. 19, 2002, was a big day for Arleen Cilione. It was her 60th birthday, and she wanted to celebrate. Arleen headed to Donna's Hut Bar in Prescott for a night out on the town. Witnesses told Yavapai County Sheriff's deputies they saw Arleen with two men in the front of the bar located off West Goodwin. She disappeared a short time later.
zachnews.net
Breaking News: Needles, CA: Water cart for Needles High School Football Team was stolen off the campus during the early morning last Tuesday.
Source: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station (Information) Picture: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station (Courtesy) Needles, California: A water cart for Needles High School Football Team was stolen off the campus on Tuesday, September 13th, 2022. According to the San Bernardino...
thestandardnewspaper.online
AZGFD schedules Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) workshop in Kingman￼
The Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) has scheduled a workshop about Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD), a fatal wildlife disease that affects the nervous system of cervid animals. After conducting workshops last month in Phoenix and the department’s regional offices in Mesa, Tucson, Pinetop and Flagstaff, AZGFD has added a...
theprescotttimes.com
Prescott, Az – Severe Storm Risk For Northern Arizona
There is a Marginal Severe Storm Risk for our location. Continue reading for today’s outlook from the National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center. URGENT – IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Flood Watch National Weather Service Flagstaff AZ 216 AM MST Mon Sep 12, 2022, Grand Canyon Country-Coconino Plateau-Yavapai County Mountains- Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County-Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County-Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County-Western Mogollon Rim-Eastern Mogollon Rim-White Mountains- Northern Gila County-Yavapai County Valleys and Basins-Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons- Including the cities of Munds Park, Young, Winslow, Seligman, Tuba City, Sedona, Show Low, Williams, Strawberry, North Rim, Grand Canyon Village, Flagstaff, Bagdad, Greer, Valle, Heber, Wupatki N.M., St. Johns, Springerville, Happy Jack, Ash Fork, Cottonwood, Camp Verde, Supai, Holbrook, Pinetop, Payson, Prescott, Snowflake, Forest Lakes, and Cordes Junction 216 AM MST Mon Sep 12, 2022,/316 AM MDT Mon Sep 12 2022/ …FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT… * WHAT…Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE…Portions of northern Arizona, including Yavapai, northern Gila, Coconino, Apache, and Navajo counties. * WHEN…Through late tonight. * IMPACTS…Flash flooding will be possible in creeks, normally dry washes, swimming holes, and over recently burned areas. Low-water crossings could also experience flash flooding, which would create deadly travel conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS… – Visit www.weather.gov/safety/flood for more information on flood safety. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
