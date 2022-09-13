The Department of Justice is expected to file an appeal after a Florida federal judge rejected its request to have immediate access for its investigation to the classified documents seized from former President Trump’s home. The judge also appointed an independent reviewer to examine all of the 11,000 documents taken from Mar-a-Lago to determine what is classified and what, if anything, belongs to Trump.Sept. 16, 2022.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO