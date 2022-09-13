ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peiter Zatko
NBC News

Reality Winner, imprisoned for leaking classified report, calls case against Trump 'incredibly ironic'

KINGSVILLE, Texas — Reality Winner, a former intelligence contractor who served more than four years in prison for leaking a classified report on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, says she finds the allegations that former President Donald Trump mishandled secret government documents as an "incredibly ironic" predicament given that it was his administration that sought to aggressively prosecute her.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne Arkansas State Capitol
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Internet
NBC News

Special Master appointed in Trump Mar-a-Lago investigation

The Department of Justice is expected to file an appeal after a Florida federal judge rejected its request to have immediate access for its investigation to the classified documents seized from former President Trump’s home. The judge also appointed an independent reviewer to examine all of the 11,000 documents taken from Mar-a-Lago to determine what is classified and what, if anything, belongs to Trump.Sept. 16, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC News

Friction between White House and senior Homeland Security officials mounts as migrant border crossings soar

Friction between the Biden White House and senior officials at the Department of Homeland Security over how to handle immigration is mounting, according to internal documents and communications reviewed by NBC News, as the number of undocumented migrants crossing the southern border keeps rising and Republican governors send migrants to more Democratic-run cities.
POTUS
NBC News

Nightly News Full Broadcast (September 15th)

On tonight’s broadcast: DeSantis sends migrants to Martha’s Vineyard; Biden praises tentative deal preventing rail strike; Meadows complies with DOJ subpoena; Jackson, Mississippi boil water advisory lifted; and more.Sept. 16, 2022.
U.S. POLITICS
NBC News

NBC News

464K+
Followers
55K+
Post
305M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy