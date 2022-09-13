Read full article on original website
Related
Satanic panic comeback being fueled by QAnon believers and GOP influencers
NBC News' Brandy Zadrozny reports on how QAnon believers and some Republican influencers are fueling a comeback of "satanic panic," as false rumors and accusations about public figures spread online.Sept. 15, 2022.
‘People are more rattled up than ever’: Political extremism surges as Trump shares Q-anon content
NBC’s Ben Collins and Ryan Reilly join Meet the Press NOW to discuss the rise of political extremism in American politics, as former President Trump shares QAnon content with supporters on his social media platform.Sept. 14, 2022.
Elon Musk accuses Twitter of fraud and says 'he has the full right' to end deal
WILMINGTON, Del. — Billionaire Elon Musk accused Twitter of fraud by concealing serious flaws in the social media company’s data security, which the entrepreneur said should allow him to end his $44 billion deal for the company, according to a Thursday court filing. Musk, the world’s richest person,...
Doctored videos exaggerate Fetterman speech issues in viral social media posts
Deceptively edited videos that have been viewed hundreds of thousands of times on Twitter and TikTok exaggerate the speech issues that have plagued John Fetterman, the Democratic nominee for Pennsylvania’s open U.S. Senate seat, after he had a stroke in May. Despite policies on both platforms against political misinformation,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Package that detonated at Northeastern University contained note criticizing virtual reality and Mark Zuckerberg, sources say
A package that detonated Tuesday night at Northeastern University contained a note criticizing virtual reality and Facebook cofounder Mark Zuckerberg, sources confirmed to NBC Boston. The package was delivered shortly after 7 p.m. to Holmes Hall on the Boston campus and detonated when a 45-year-old staff member opened what two...
‘You’re gonna die tonight’: Trump fan admits dragging cop down Capitol steps
WASHINGTON — A man who wore a "Trump 2020" hat as he beat one officer and dragged another down the steps of the Capitol on Jan. 6 has pleaded guilty, admitting telling officers "you're gonna die tonight" and repeatedly assaulting law enforcement. Jack Wade Whitton, 32, from Georgia, bragged...
Reality Winner, imprisoned for leaking classified report, calls case against Trump 'incredibly ironic'
KINGSVILLE, Texas — Reality Winner, a former intelligence contractor who served more than four years in prison for leaking a classified report on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, says she finds the allegations that former President Donald Trump mishandled secret government documents as an "incredibly ironic" predicament given that it was his administration that sought to aggressively prosecute her.
White House responds to arrival of migrant buses outside VP Harris’ residence
Dozens of migrants from Texas are being taken to shelters after being dropped off outside Vice President Harris’ residence at the Naval Observatory in Washington, D.C. NBC News’ Gary Grumbach reports from the scene.Sept. 15, 2022.
IN THIS ARTICLE
DeSantis sending asylum-seekers to Martha’s Vineyard divides Venezuelan Americans
After Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sent two planes of mostly Venezuelan asylum-seekers to Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts, advertising executive Max Lefeld slammed the move as a a political stunt. “It’s like me taking my trash out and just driving to different areas where I live and just throwing my trash...
Video appears to show Putin ally recruiting convicts to fight in Ukraine
Yevgeny Prigozhin, a Russian oligarch known as “Putin’s chef,” is purportedly shown in a video telling a group of prisoners that their sentences will be commuted if they go to fight in Ukraine for six months.Sept. 16, 2022.
Judge appoints special master for documents seized from Mar-a-Lago
A federal judge has named a special master to review documents seized by the FBI at former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home. The U.S. district judge also denied the Justice Department continued access to roughly 100 classified documents collected at the property. NBC News’ Danny Cevallos reports. Sept. 16, 2022.
'MAGA' Republicans find success in New Hampshire primary
Candidates supporting former President Trump won big in the New Hampshire primary and are now set to take on a number of incumbent Democrats come November. NBC News’ Dasha Burns is on the ground with a look ahead to the midterms. Sept. 15, 2022.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Biden aides are quietly assembling a 2024 campaign as they await a final decision on his political future
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden’s top aides have been quietly building a 2024 campaign effort, with increasing discussions about who might manage the operation, potential themes and structure, according to nine people familiar with the planning. The current plan is for a Biden re-election effort to rely heavily...
Almost a dozen U.S. ambassadors to Latin America and the Caribbean are still not in place
Almost two years after President Joe Biden stepped into office, nearly a dozen ambassadors to key countries in the Western Hemisphere are still not in place, with eight nominees having their confirmation hearings put on hold by a Republican senator — all during a pivotal time in the region.
Special Master appointed in Trump Mar-a-Lago investigation
The Department of Justice is expected to file an appeal after a Florida federal judge rejected its request to have immediate access for its investigation to the classified documents seized from former President Trump’s home. The judge also appointed an independent reviewer to examine all of the 11,000 documents taken from Mar-a-Lago to determine what is classified and what, if anything, belongs to Trump.Sept. 16, 2022.
Friction between White House and senior Homeland Security officials mounts as migrant border crossings soar
Friction between the Biden White House and senior officials at the Department of Homeland Security over how to handle immigration is mounting, according to internal documents and communications reviewed by NBC News, as the number of undocumented migrants crossing the southern border keeps rising and Republican governors send migrants to more Democratic-run cities.
Mar-a-Lago judge denies DOJ motion, appoints U.S. district judge as special master
A federal judge has denied the Justice Department’s motion for continued access to classified materials seized from former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home and has appointed a special master to review them. Sept. 15, 2022.
Nightly News Full Broadcast (September 15th)
On tonight’s broadcast: DeSantis sends migrants to Martha’s Vineyard; Biden praises tentative deal preventing rail strike; Meadows complies with DOJ subpoena; Jackson, Mississippi boil water advisory lifted; and more.Sept. 16, 2022.
Judge orders 'werewolf killer' to stay off social media after dating profile sparks scrutiny
Pankaj Bhasin was released on conditional release following a three year stay at a mental health facility for killing a man he believed to be a werewolf. A Virginia judge has ordered Bhasin to stay off social media after a dating profile sparked scrutiny. WRC's Julie Carey reports.Sept. 15, 2022.
GOP lawmaker wants to eliminate TikTok at a host of federal agencies and military posts
Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., downloaded TikTok about two years ago after hearing a lot of buzz about the popular video-sharing app. But he found it disappointing, saying it did not serve him content much more "compelling" than what he would watch on Facebook Reels or Instagram Stories. “I never really...
NBC News
464K+
Followers
55K+
Post
305M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0