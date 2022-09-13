Take a look at Honda, Jeep, and Chevy’s new electric lineup

A preproduction model of the 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 3RS in Iridescent Pearl. This vehicle will be available Fall 2023. Chevrolet / GM

EV news is spilling at a fast and furious pace this week as automakers clamor for attention to reach Wall Street, the media, and future buyers. The exception is Pagani, which unveiled its newest model, the Utopia, with a price tag of $2.2 million and an 864-hp V12, proudly describing it as using “no heavy batteries, no hybrid power, just a wonderful V12.”

On the luxury EV side, the new Audi RS e-tron GT is twice as much as the average EV cost at close to $150,000.

But wait: We have good news. Motor companies from Chevrolet to Jeep to Honda are announcing a range of new EV options, with prices that are mass-market friendly.

Chevrolet electrifies the Equinox

Coming to the rescue is Chevrolet, which just revealed its shiny new 2024 Equinox EV. Starting at around $30,000 for the base 1LT model, the all-electric version of Chevy’s SUV will be seven inches longer and three inches wider than the gas version. The brand says the Equinox EV will have up to 57 cubic feet of cargo space with the rear seats folded, which is nearly seven cubic feet less than the gas-powered Equinox.

Offered in five trims, the Equinox EV will be available with GM’s Super Cruise driving assistance technology and adaptive cruise control starting at the second level up. GM estimates the total range for the EV version of the Equinox to fall between 250 and 300, depending on whether it’s a front-wheel-drive or e-all-wheel-drive variant.

Following the launch of the Blazer EV and Silverado EV, the Equinox EV will be available in about a year and will be produced at GM’s Ramos Arizpe, Mexico facility.

Jeeps goes Recon

Twitter has been afire with comments about the name of Jeep’s new EV, Recon. Merriam-Webster says the word “reconnaissance” means “to conduct a preliminary and especially an exploratory survey,” and considering Jeep’s heritage as a vehicle people buy to explore and adventure, it seems apt. One of four zero-emission vehicles set to be launched in North America and in Europe by 2025, the Recon joins an all-electric Wagoneer S on the main stage, with two more to come. While Jeep hasn’t revealed the Recon or Wagoneer S starting price yet, it would be a safe bet to assume each will carry a higher price tag than its gas-powered siblings.

The all-new, all-electric Jeep Recon. Jeep/Stellantis

Jeep’s plan is for 50 percent of its US sales to be fully electric by 2030, while 100 percent of European sales will be all-electric in the same time frame. That explains why it’s also pushing out the Avenger EV, Jeep’s first all-electric EV, which will only be available in Europe and some Asian markets to start in 2023.

When Jeep released its PHEV 4xe, it showcased mobile solar-powered charging stations on the trail. For the Recon, Jeep says that it has the capability to traverse the brand’s home away from home, the Rubicon Trail, with enough juice to return to town to charge. After experiencing both the 4xe and the Magneto electric Jeep concept in Moab and in Austin, Texas, we can share that the silent-Jeeping experience is stunningly good.

Honda brings the two-wheeled fun

Automotive, powersports, and equipment conglomerate Honda Motor Company announced it would release “10 or more” electric motorcycles by 2025. That’s ambitious, but seems possible for the brand that brought us motos from the Grom to the Gold Wing and everything in between over the last 70 years or so.

Honda’s new electric motorcycles. Honda

Yesterday, Honda said it was planning to “accelerate electrification of its motorcycle models while also continuing to advance ICE (internal combustion engines),” which is a smart strategy to cover the market. Citing an uptick in demand for business-use two-wheelers, Honda revealed plans to launch two all-electric commuter models between 2024 and 2025 in Asia, Europe and Japan. During the same time period, it will introduce three large EV models in Japan, Europe, and the US based on its “Fun EV” platform currently in development.

With the instant torque EV provides, we hope Honda reminds riders to go easy on takeoff.