ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Take a look at Honda, Jeep, and Chevy’s new electric lineup

By Kristin Shaw
Popular Science
Popular Science
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H55YC_0huARgs900 A preproduction model of the 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 3RS in Iridescent Pearl. This vehicle will be available Fall 2023. Chevrolet / GM

EV news is spilling at a fast and furious pace this week as automakers clamor for attention to reach Wall Street, the media, and future buyers. The exception is Pagani, which unveiled its newest model, the Utopia, with a price tag of $2.2 million and an 864-hp V12, proudly describing it as using “no heavy batteries, no hybrid power, just a wonderful V12.”

On the luxury EV side, the new Audi RS e-tron GT is twice as much as the average EV cost at close to $150,000.

But wait: We have good news. Motor companies from Chevrolet to Jeep to Honda are announcing a range of new EV options, with prices that are mass-market friendly.

Chevrolet electrifies the Equinox

Coming to the rescue is Chevrolet, which just revealed its shiny new 2024 Equinox EV. Starting at around $30,000 for the base 1LT model, the all-electric version of Chevy’s SUV will be seven inches longer and three inches wider than the gas version. The brand says the Equinox EV will have up to 57 cubic feet of cargo space with the rear seats folded, which is nearly seven cubic feet less than the gas-powered Equinox.

[Related: Everything you need to know about EV tax credits and the Inflation Reduction Act ]

Offered in five trims, the Equinox EV will be available with GM’s Super Cruise driving assistance technology and adaptive cruise control starting at the second level up. GM estimates the total range for the EV version of the Equinox to fall between 250 and 300, depending on whether it’s a front-wheel-drive or e-all-wheel-drive variant.

Following the launch of the Blazer EV and Silverado EV, the Equinox EV will be available in about a year and will be produced at GM’s Ramos Arizpe, Mexico facility.

Jeeps goes Recon

Twitter has been afire with comments about the name of Jeep’s new EV, Recon. Merriam-Webster says the word “reconnaissance” means “to conduct a preliminary and especially an exploratory survey,” and considering Jeep’s heritage as a vehicle people buy to explore and adventure, it seems apt. One of four zero-emission vehicles set to be launched in North America and in Europe by 2025, the Recon joins an all-electric Wagoneer S on the main stage, with two more to come. While Jeep hasn’t revealed the Recon or Wagoneer S starting price yet, it would be a safe bet to assume each will carry a higher price tag than its gas-powered siblings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uCrW1_0huARgs900
The all-new, all-electric Jeep Recon. Jeep/Stellantis

Jeep’s plan is for 50 percent of its US sales to be fully electric by 2030, while 100 percent of European sales will be all-electric in the same time frame. That explains why it’s also pushing out the Avenger EV, Jeep’s first all-electric EV, which will only be available in Europe and some Asian markets to start in 2023.

When Jeep released its PHEV 4xe, it showcased mobile solar-powered charging stations on the trail. For the Recon, Jeep says that it has the capability to traverse the brand’s home away from home, the Rubicon Trail, with enough juice to return to town to charge. After experiencing both the 4xe and the Magneto electric Jeep concept in Moab and in Austin, Texas, we can share that the silent-Jeeping experience is stunningly good.

Honda brings the two-wheeled fun

Automotive, powersports, and equipment conglomerate Honda Motor Company announced it would release “10 or more” electric motorcycles by 2025. That’s ambitious, but seems possible for the brand that brought us motos from the Grom to the Gold Wing and everything in between over the last 70 years or so.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sgFiX_0huARgs900
Honda’s new electric motorcycles. Honda

Yesterday, Honda said it was planning to “accelerate electrification of its motorcycle models while also continuing to advance ICE (internal combustion engines),” which is a smart strategy to cover the market. Citing an uptick in demand for business-use two-wheelers, Honda revealed plans to launch two all-electric commuter models between 2024 and 2025 in Asia, Europe and Japan. During the same time period, it will introduce three large EV models in Japan, Europe, and the US based on its “Fun EV” platform currently in development.

With the instant torque EV provides, we hope Honda reminds riders to go easy on takeoff.

Comments / 1

Related
TheStreet

Ford Has Bad News for EV Buyers

Ford (F) did not want to upset its customers and future buyers of electric vehicles. As consumers grapple with soaring prices for virtually everything from groceries to basic necessities to gallons of gas at the pump, the automaker has opted for a phased strategy to announce increases prices of its electric vehicles.
CARS
CNBC

Why Toyota – the world's largest automaker – isn't all-in on electric vehicles

Toyota, the king of hybrid vehicles, has come under scrutiny by some environmentalist groups for its cautiousness on investing in fully electric vehicles. The company doesn't believe battery-electric vehicles are the only solution to producing more sustainable vehicles and achieving carbon neutrality. Toyota has a goal to produce 3.5 million...
CARS
gmauthority.com

GM Is Not Alone In Discontinuing Sedans

Automakers are constantly adjusting their lineups to suit not only broader market conditions, but the changing tastes of their customers as well, and that includes GM. That being said, GM Authority is regularly bombarded by comments and emails from readers that complain GM has dropped nearly all of its passenger cars from its North American portfolio. The thing is, GM isn’t alone in this respect.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
MotorBiscuit

GTO: What Does It Stand For?

The Pontiac GTO has been called many things like "the Goat." Still, its a special chapter in the American muscle car and its epic moniker deserves explanation. The post GTO: What Does It Stand For? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CARS
Top Speed

The Best Classic Muscle Car Engines

Most automotive enthusiasts and historians typically place the classic age of the American muscle car between 1964 and 1972. During this period, the major American automotive manufacturers engaged in a war for customers thirsty for stoplight-to-stoplight performance. The manufacturers responded by placing ever more powerful engines in small to midsize vehicles to grab more of the market. Unfortunately, fate conspired against the muscle car and V8 performance. Various headwinds such as stricter emissions, oil embargoes, and skyrocketing insurance premiums put an end to the golden age of American performance. Here are ten of the best engines of those heydays of American muscle.
CARS
SlashGear

The New EV Battery That Could Change The Industry

Electric vehicles have advanced rapidly over the last few years. They're becoming a common sight on the streets, Tesla and Lucid's best efforts are rivaling those of traditional luxury car brands, and high gas prices are making large numbers of Americans think about going electric. But electric car manufacturers aren't resting on their laurels, things may be about to get even better. Several companies, including Tesla and their Chinese rivals BTD, are looking into an innovative battery design that could increase an electric vehicle's performance and range. Batteries are vital to electric vehicles. They're also a point of concern skeptics like to bring up regularly.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Motorcycles#Chevy#Gm Ev#The Equinox Ev
electrek.co

‘The time for hybrids, has finished’ – will Toyota, Honda, and Nissan wake up?

Japanese automakers Toyota, Honda, and Nissan, are being called out again for their lack of progress with battery electric vehicles and decarbonization efforts. Greenpeace, a nonprofit organization promoting a sustainable future, released a new study finding that Japanese automakers lag behind their peers. Japanese automakers have been notoriously slow in...
ECONOMY
MotorTrend Magazine

2024 Ford Mustang Engines: New EcoBoost and V-8 Options, Zero Electrification

There is officially a seventh generation Ford Mustang, and the newest pony car—codenamed S650—comes powered by a choice of three gas-burning engines. Real engines! No electrification! These engines are even all new or highly revised. Can we get a hallelujah?! The InEVitable electrified and autonomous future is bearing down on us, but soul-enriching internal-combustion, capable of delivering far more than A-to-B transportation, is still very much alive at Ford Blue. Let's take a deeper dive into the three engines on offer in the 2024 Ford Mustang and see how they've adapted to survive into a Tier 3/LEV III emissions future, clawing back some power that was recently lost in the name of emissions.
CARS
Motorious

1956 Ford Thunderbird Craigslist Barn Find

Originally built to compete with the Chevrolet Corvette, we don't often get a chance to talk about the Ford Thunderbird. A lot of that is because the vehicle is not currently in production but the main thing is how unique they are. This makes them very hard to find in good condition as many of the road going models had trouble surviving the life of a sports car further dwindling their numbers. So it seems only fitting that one of the nicest looking examples we've seen recently is making its first appearance outside of a barn for the first time in years.
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Audi
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Jeep
NewsBreak
Cars
CarBuzz.com

Ford Building New 6.8-Liter Gasoline V8 For F-150 Super Duty

Canadian trade union Unifor is heavily involved in Ford engine production at the brand's Windsor engine plant where the famous Windsor V8 is produced. The trade union released a statement - that was later deleted - that another V8 will come out of Windsor. Reportedly, this V8 will also be...
CARS
MotorBiscuit

What Are the New Electric Jeep SUVs?

Jeep brings us four new electric SUVs that will help reshape their lineup. Check out what we know about these Jeep EVs so far. The post What Are the New Electric Jeep SUVs? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CARS
Top Speed

Four “Fun” Honda Electric Motorcycles & Scooters Coming To The USA

Honda has never been shy about its EV plans. In fact, it already has a couple of electric two-wheelers on sale in Asian markets. However, the company is yet to make a global mark. Now, the Japanese giant has revealed its roadmap to exactly that. The company is planning to introduce ten new electric two-wheelers globally by 2025 to realize its carbon neutrality initiative by 2050. Interestingly, though, only four of these EVs will make their way to the United States and these are the ones we’ll focus on.
CARS
insideevs.com

Razor Introduces The EcoSmart Cargo Electric Scooter For Grown-Ups

90s kids like myself will most certainly be familiar with Razor, the chrome kick scooter that gave us tons of thrilling moments, and not to mention, scraped knees and elbows, as we were growing up. Well, as it would turn out, just like its user base, the Razor brand as a whole is growing up, too, and is now catering to the ever-changing needs of today’s on-the-go generation.
BICYCLES
CBS Detroit

'Car guy' Biden touts electric vehicles at Detroit auto show

DETROIT (AP) — President Joe Biden, a "car guy" with his own vintage Corvette, showcased his administration's efforts to promote electric vehicles during a visit Wednesday to the Detroit auto show. Biden traveled to the massive North American International Auto Show to plug the huge new climate, tax and...
DETROIT, MI
Popular Science

Popular Science

52K+
Followers
5K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Awe-inspiring science reporting, technology news, and DIY projects. Skunks to space robots, primates to climates. That's Popular Science, 150 years strong.

 https://www.popsci.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy