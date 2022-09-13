Possible railroad strike could place ball in Congress's court

With the two largest railroad labor unions’ contract talks with the United States’ largest railroads unresolved and their members legally allowed to strike Friday, several Democrats among Ohio’s Congressional delegation hedged about whether they would support a legislated outcome.

“I would have to consult with the railroad unions because I know how concerned they are” about the industry working environment, U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D., Toledo) said Monday evening. While “every effort is being made to prevent a strike,” that outcome remained possible, she said.

U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D., Ohio) emphasized the issues — work scheduling and attendance — that leaders of the unions representing train engineers and conductors said in a joint statement Monday is a breaking point for them.

“Rail workers in Ohio deserve fair wages and benefits, dignity at work, and a fair contract with staffing levels that ensure their safety and the safety of the communities they serve — they shouldn’t be afraid to take a sick day without fear of getting fired,” Senator Brown said in a prepared statement. “Now that we have made historic investments in our nation’s infrastructure and in the technology of the future, these investments require world-class freight rail service. That service depends on the hard-working rail workers who are crucial to our supply chains. I urge the parties involved to continue bargaining in good faith to resolve this dispute immediately.”

But asked if that meant the senator would oppose any legislated settlement, his office would say only that negotiations in which “the rail carriers bargained in good faith” would be “better for our economy.”

And U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan (D., Niles), who in his campaign to succeed outgoing U.S. Sen. Rob Portman (R., Ohio) has trumpeted his support for union labor, declined to forecast his vote if the matter came before the House of Representatives.

“Ohio’s rail workers have always showed up for us when we needed them most — putting in long hours and sacrificing their own well-being to keep our shelves stocked and food on our tables,” Mr. Ryan said. “I stand with rail workers in Ohio and across the country as they fight for a fair contract and urge rail carrier leaders to reach an agreement that respects the hard work their employees put in to keep our country moving.”

U.S. Sens. Richard M. Burr (R., N.C.) and Roger Wicker (R., Miss.), the ranking Republicans on two key Senate committees, on Monday introduced a joint resolution directing that a contract matching the mid-August recommendations of a Presidential Emergency Board be imposed on the industry.

Mr. Portman said Tuesday through staff that he considered the PEB recommendations satisfactory.

“The presidential emergency board’s recommendations reflect a comprehensive middle-ground that is fair to all parties,” Mr. Portman said. “There is no reason why this issue should require action by Congress. Ten unions have already agreed to the recommendations, and the remaining two should do so immediately."

A message left for U.S. Rep. Bob Latta (R., Bowling Green) was not returned.

The two holdout unions are the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen division of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters and SMART-TD — the Sheel Metal, Air, Rail, and Transportation Workers-Transportation Division.

Several local members of those unions said Tuesday they had been directed to refer media queries about the negotiations to joint statements those unions’ leaders had made in recent days.

Matt Weaver, the Ohio state legislative director for the Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employes — another Teamsters-affiliated union — said his membership’s longest-running issue has been manpower, but labor throughout the railroad industry is frustrated by the erosion of what once was superior compensation “that made it worth the craziness” of having irregular work schedules and exposure to dangerous working conditions.

The Presidential Emergency Board had found that the attendance policies and similar quality-of-life issues should be handled as local issues between the unions and the individual railroads rather than being part of the national contract negotiated between groups of unions and the National Carriers’ Conference Committee, which represents the major railroads.

A statement that board’s report attributed to the railroad companies, meanwhile, has become a lightning rod for labor. It said that the industry considered its profitability to be a product of its capital risk — not its workers — and that therefore the workforce had no claim to share in its recent record profitability.

The Association of American Railroads said that in the event of a strike, Congressional action would be needed to prevent the shutdown of more than 7,000 trains the seven major U.S. freight railroads typically operate on a given day, which it said would cost the U.S. economy $2 billion in lost activity per day.

But the industry hasn’t waited until Friday to begin curtailing some operations in anticipation of a potential walkout.

Norfolk Southern, which operates an intermodal terminal and several other terminals in Toledo, announced during the weekend that it would stop accepting inbound trailer and container shipments at midday Tuesday, but on Monday it pushed that cutoff back to midday Wednesday.

It had already stopped accepting shipments of hazardous materials on the grounds that it did not want such cargoes to become unattended should trains hauling them have to stop in unsecured areas because of a strike.

The railroad also said it would stop accepting vehicles at its automotive terminals on Tuesday afternoon and was communicating with shippers of bulk commodities like coal and grain about their shipments.

As of Tuesday afternoon, no similar curtailment of intermodal operations — with the exception of hazardous materials — had been announced by CSX, which operates a major terminal in southern Wood County near North Baltimore.

BNSF, which operates main rail lines in the western United States, said it would stop accepting refrigerated containers ahead of the strike deadline. Amtrak, whose nationwide network relies primarily on using freight railroads’ tracks, canceled several multi-day routes ahead of time so passengers would not risk being stranded.

United Parcel Service, which is a significant user of NS’s Toledo facility, “continues to work on contingency plans to flex our integrated smart logistics network to serve our customers,” spokesman Michelle Polk said Tuesday afternoon. “However, any disruptions will create uncertainty in supply chains and the U.S. economy. We encourage an immediate resolution, beneficial to all parties, so that our country avoids any additional negative economic impacts and ensures business continuity.”

The prospect of disrupted rail service has already resulted in letters to Congress from groups representing agriculture, petroleum refining and chemistry, and other industries that heavily depend on rail transport for both raw materials and finished products.

Jodi Tinson, a spokesman for Stellantis, the former Fiat-Chrysler Automobiles which uses rail for, among other things, shipment of outbound vehicles from its Toledo Assembly Plant, declined to say whether its operations had already been affected.

“We are carefully monitoring this situation and making contingency plans to ensure there is a consistent flow of parts to our manufacturing facilities and vehicles to our dealerships,” Ms. Tinson said.

And Joe Cappel, vice president for business development at the Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority, said it was too soon to tell how a rail strike might affect Toledo’s port operations, which include rail/ship transfer of bulk commodities like coal, grain, and iron ore as well as metals and other products but do not currently include containerized freight.

“I don’t think anyone knows what’s going to happen,” Mr. Cappel said, while then predicting that if there is a strike, it will be short.

Some Toledo port shippers may reroute their rail traffic via trucks, he added, although the American Trucking Associations has in its own public statement declared that trucking capacity in no way exists to offset what would be lost if trains stop moving on Friday.