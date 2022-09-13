ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Public’s help sought identifying man hospitalized for 3 days in L.A.

By Cindy Von Quednow
KTLA
KTLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UUkta_0huARV7200

Officials are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who has been hospitalized for three days at Los Angeles County+USC Medical Center in Boyle Heights.

The man is between 55 and 60 years old, is 6 feet tall and weighs 144 pounds, officials said.

He has a slim build, gray hair, beard and mustache and a receding hairline. His eyes were described as being brown or hazel.

The man also had “LGS” tattooed on his right eyebrow, “Fuente” on his right cheek, “SNR,” or possibly “SUR” across his chest, “El Mike” on his right arm and “Robin” on his right hand.

No further details about the man have been released.

Anyone with information about the patient is asked to contact Cristol Perez, a licensed clinical social worker at the hospital.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 71

Nelda Sanchez
3d ago

homeboy or not, he is someone's family member. he could have changed his life style. say prayers not insults or judgements.

Reply
34
Berdes Silver
2d ago

I seen 1 dude say it right “sureno” just a another soul lost in system , forgotten .. this can be a lesson or a sad story but, my heart weeps for his speedy recovery ❤️‍🩹! ✌🏾❤️

Reply
9
Harley Quinn
3d ago

I thought there was an article describing this guy saying he was missing. Name and all. Even mentioned the SUR tat.

Reply
9
Related
KTLA

Arrest made in deadly Metro station robbery

Authorities have made an arrest in connection with the death of a young father who was killed at a Metro train station in March. Last week, the family of Oscar Ayala pleaded with the public to come forward with information since investigators had exhausted all leads. On Friday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID worker killed at LA area construction site

SOUTH GATE, Calif. – Authorities Thursday identified a worker who died after becoming trapped in a ditch at a construction site in South Gate. Firefighters were sent to the 10000 block of West Frontage Road at about 11:20 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Douglas...
SOUTH GATE, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin
CBS LA

Mother of inmate who died at men's central jail sues LA County Sheriff's Department

The mother of an inmate who died in 2021 while in custody is suing Los Angeles County and Sheriff Alex Villanueva, alleging the 27-year-old man succumbed to a beating rather than drugs as asserted by deputies.Terry Lovett's Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit alleges negligence and civil rights violations. The mother of the late Jalani Lovett seeks unspecified damages.An LASD representative did not immediately reply to a request for comment on the suit brought Wednesday.Jalani Lovett died last Sept. 22, allegedly from fentanyl and heroin toxicity, according to the suit, which further states he was housed in a Men's Central Jail...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

2 dead in crash along Angeles Crest Highway above Arcadia

Two people were killed in a crash along Angeles Crest Highway above Arcadia Friday morning. The crash was reported about 9 a.m. near mile marker 47, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. A vehicle was overturned off the side of the roadway and two people were pronounced dead at the scene, according preliminary […]
ARCADIA, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Search of Supervisor’s home generates more accusations of wrongdoing

The fallout from Wednesday’s search of Shelia Kuehl’s Santa Monica home by Sheriff’s deputies has both sides accusing the other of ethical violations. Kuehl’s home was searched along with the home of Patricia Giggans, the offices of the two women and Metro’s offices. The searches were connected to accusations that Kuehl influenced Metro to award a contract to Giggans’ nonprofit, Peace Over Violence, for operation of a sexual harassment hotline on Metro trains/buses.
SANTA MONICA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#Boyle Heights#General Health#Medical Services#Lgs#Nexstar Media Inc
KTLA

Gunman sought after teen shot in Rancho Cucamonga

Police are asking for the public’s help after someone opened fire on two teenagers in Rancho Cucamonga Wednesday night, wounding one of them. The shooting was reported around 9:17 p.m. at the 7100 block of Agate Street, according to Rancho Cucamonga Police. When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered one teenager had been shot […]
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
KTLA

Police chase ends in fiery crash in Pacoima; DUI suspect arrested

A suspected DUI driver was taken into custody late Wednesday after crashing into a building in Pacoima and starting a small fire. Los Angeles police began pursuing the SUV in the area of Van Nuys Blvd. and Sutter Avenue around 11:45 p.m., authorities said. “The person gained speed and lost control at the railroad tracks…ended […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Another man found dead in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. – Long Beach police Thursday sought the public’s help to solve the shooting death of a man who was found in a parked vehicle. Officers went to East Ocean Boulevard and Corona Avenue about 6:20 p.m. Wednesday on a “report of a possible dead body and a strong odor emitting from inside a parked vehicle, which was later determined to be a murder,” according to the Long Beach Police Department.
LONG BEACH, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KTLA

5 ways to celebrate Mexican Independence Day in Los Angeles

Mexican Independence Day Weekend in Southern California is a celebration like no other. Events are scheduled across the Southland to celebrate Mexico’s independence from Spain in 1821. Mexican Independence Day Festival 2022 The festival takes place Sept. 16 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Steel Craft in Bellflower. Guests can enjoy “a night full […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Video of man kicking dog has attention of Anaheim police

Anaheim police say they are aware of a video circulating that appears to show a man kicking and hitting a dog in the hallway of an apartment complex. Now they say they are looking to speak with the man to have him explain himself. The video, which was captured on a doorbell security camera, has […]
ANAHEIM, CA
2urbangirls.com

Compton shooting leaves one dead

COMPTON, Calif. – A man was shot to death in Compton and sheriff’s homicide investigators Thursday are continuing their search for the shooter. Deputies were called at approximately 8:30 p.m. Wednesday to North Central Avenue and Sam Littleton Street where they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds, said Deputy Brenda Serna of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
COMPTON, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID woman killed on Foothill freeway

LA CANADA FLINTRIDGE, Calif. – A woman who was struck and killed by a vehicle on the eastbound Foothill (210) Freeway in the La Canada Flintridge area was identified Wednesday. The fatal injury occurred about 4 a.m. Tuesday near Angeles Crest Highway, according to the California Highway Patrol. Isel...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

KTLA

73K+
Followers
12K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy