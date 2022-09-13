76-year-old woman killed in Caruthers mobile home fire

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – A woman was killed after a fire broke out at a mobile home in Fresno County early Tuesday morning, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

At 2:00 a.m., deputies were called out to the area of West and Nebraska avenues after it was reported that a mobile home was on fire.

When deputies arrived, they found that everyone who lived at the home had already escaped the fire, and 76-year-old Linda Elder was lying on the ground with burn injuries.

Shortly after, Elder stopped breathing, and a deputy began performing CPR on her for 10 minutes until Cal Fire crews could arrive and take over the efforts to revive her.

Despite the best efforts of first responders, officials said Elder passed away from her injuries at the home.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

