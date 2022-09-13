ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno County, CA

76-year-old woman killed in Caruthers mobile home fire

By Kellie Helton
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lRWKs_0huARQhP00

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – A woman was killed after a fire broke out at a mobile home in Fresno County early Tuesday morning, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

At 2:00 a.m., deputies were called out to the area of West and Nebraska avenues after it was reported that a mobile home was on fire.

When deputies arrived, they found that everyone who lived at the home had already escaped the fire, and 76-year-old Linda Elder was lying on the ground with burn injuries.

Shortly after, Elder stopped breathing, and a deputy began performing CPR on her for 10 minutes until Cal Fire crews could arrive and take over the efforts to revive her.

Despite the best efforts of first responders, officials said Elder passed away from her injuries at the home.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: 23-year-old woman killed on HWY 41

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Madera County Sheriff’s Office has identified the woman who died in a crash on Highway 41 Thursday morning. California Highway Patrol officers say around 8:16 a.m. CHP received a call about a crash involving three vehicles on Highway 41 north of Avenue 15. CHP officers say a pickup was […]
MADERA COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man shot riding bike in central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man in his 30’s was shot while riding his bike Thursday night in central Fresno, according to Fresno Police officers. Police say the man was shot in the upper torso around 10:00 p.m. near Thorne and Dakota avenues. The victim told police he was riding his bike when he was […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Several injured after explosion near Shaver Lake

SHAVER LAKE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Southern California Edison officials are investigating an explosion that left several people injured near Shaver Lake.  Before noon on Thursday, CalFire crews responded to the SoCal Edison power facility after reports of a commercial fire and explosion.  CalFire battalion chief Brandon Markle said they believe a circuit breaker blew underground […]
SHAVER LAKE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man hit by train in Downtown Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man in his 30’s was hit by a train early Friday morning in Downtown Fresno, according to Fresno Police officers. Police say the man was hit around 4:00 a.m. near H and Fresno Street. According to police, the conductor saw what he thought was a garbage bag on the tracks. As […]
FRESNO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Caruthers, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Caruthers, CA
Fresno County, CA
Crime & Safety
Fresno County, CA
Accidents
County
Fresno County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
State
Nebraska State
YourCentralValley.com

Multiple vehicle crash leaves 1 dead in Madera

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One person is dead after a three-vehicle accident occurred on Highway 41 and Avenue 15, according to California Highway Patrol officers. Around 8:16 a.m. CHP Madera officers say they were called to the report of a crash with an ambulance responding. When CHP officers arrived at the scene they located three […]
MADERA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Home#Cal Fire#Accident#Nexstar Media Inc
YourCentralValley.com

11-year-old student source of Madera school threat, police say

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Madera Police Department identified the person who placed the threat at Nishimoto school Tuesday. Police say the person who placed the call was an 11-year-old student. Officials say this call was unrelated to a large number of false active shooting threats to various schools Wednesday.   Police say “they hope this […]
MADERA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

2 Exter men arrested for home invasion, police say

EXETER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men were arrested for home invasion robbery, criminal threats, and assault with a deadly weapon in Exeter, according to the Exeter Police Department. According to police, on September 8 at about 8:45 p.m., a resident called the Exeter Police Department saying they had been the victim of a home invasion […]
EXETER, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Driver airlifted after cement truck crash in Madera County

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – CHP officials are investigating how a cement truck veered off the and into a field Tuesday morning. Investigators say the truck was headed south on Road 16 north of Avenue 14 when the driver lost control of the vehicle and which caused the truck to crash and roll on its […]
YourCentralValley.com

Student made hoax shooting call, Madera police say

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Madera chief of police Dino Lawson says more than thirty officers rushed to Nishimoto Elementary School on Tuesday to respond to a school shooting threat that turned out to be a hoax, called in by an 11-year-old student. “That call goes out, you hear it over the radio, and my heart […]
MADERA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
YourCentralValley.com

Alleged DUI driver spotted swerving in Madera, police say

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officers arrested an alleged DUI driver after the driver was observed by police swerving on the roadway in Madera Tuesday morning, according to Madera Police officers. Officers say they were patrolling the area of Cleveland Avenue and Raymond Road when they spotted the vehicle. The driver was stopped before he caused any serious damage, police […]
MADERA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DA: Parole denied for Visalia man who killed sister

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County District Attorney says prosecutors secured a 3-year denial of parole for Javier Perez in the 1995 murder of his sister in Exeter.   In 1996, a jury found Perez guilty of first-degree murder and assault with a firearm. He was sentenced to 35 years to life in […]
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Southeast Fresno road closures and construction

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Fresno has released information about several traffic closures and road construction in new development areas that will bring much-needed street improvements. On Tuesday, September 13, Armstrong Avenue from East Floradora to Mill Ditch was closed for street improvements and home development in the area. During the closure, Wilson […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Despite rumors no active shooter at Bullard, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Despite rumors, Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama said there was no active shooter at Bullard High School on Wednesday.  “There was in fact, no active shooter at the school. No one hurt, no guns, no shots fired whatsoever,” Balderrama said.  Balderrama said at 11:56 a.m. Wednesday morning Fresno Police were dispatched […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man sentenced in Old Town Clovis double homicide

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno County Judge sentenced Eddie Cordero Wednesday morning in a Fresno County courtroom. Cordero was convicted of an Old Town Clovis double homicide, according to the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office Judge Arlan Harrell sentenced Cordero to two life sentences without the possibility of parole terms for the two counts […]
CLOVIS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Parolee arrested for possession of a gun, police say

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Parolee was arrested Thursday morning for possession of a loaded firearm, according to the Porterville Police Department. Police say, at approximately 7:55 a.m., detectives with the Porterville Police Department Special Investigations Unit responded to an address in the 1500 block of North Prospect Street to conduct a compliance check on 24-year-old […]
PORTERVILLE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Need to install a car seat? Fresno Police is offering free lessons

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – In honor of Child Passenger Safety Week taking place September 18-24, the Fresno Police Department will be helping parents and caregivers with installing child safety seats. On September 20, the Fresno PD will have certified child passenger safety technicians available at 2323 Mariposa Mall to check car seat installations. The technicians […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy