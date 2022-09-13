ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PREP SPORTS: FHSAA releases winter district assignments

By By Patrick Obley Sports Editor
The Daily Sun
The Daily Sun
 3 days ago

The Florida High School Activities Association (FHSAA) on Tuesday released district assignments for the winter sports season.

The only significant shifts affecting area teams involved Charlotte and Port Charlotte, who each moved up a class in multiple sports in an expected move.

Last season, both of Charlotte’s and Port Charlotte’s boys and girls basketball teams won district titles while the DeSoto County boys’ soccer team joined the Charlotte girls basketball team as the area’s two Final Four participants.

A trio of wrestlers won individual state titles while Charlotte once again proved to be the area’s elite, placing in the top three at State. Meanwhile Madison Atwood broke records at state while representing Imagine in the girls weightlifting championships.

Here is how each sport breaks down for the upcoming season. District assignments are the same for boys and girls basketball and soccer:

BASKETBALL

Nothing changed in the district that contains Venice and North Port except its number, which could have radical implications come playoff time. Gulf Coast, Lehigh, Riverview and Sarasota join the Bobcats and Indians as District 7A-8 becomes District 7A-12. The move puts the teams in Region 3 instead of Region 2, meaning perhaps an entirely difference cast of characters in the postseason.

After spending last year in Class 5A, Charlotte and most of its former district move back to Class 6A, where the Tarpons, Cape Coral, Fort Myers, Ida Baker and North Fort Myers will reside in District 6A-11. Basically, the Tarpons swapped one nemesis for another, with Fort Myers replacing Mariner. North Fort Myers replaces Dunbar and winless Island Coast departs, as well.

By moving up to Class 5A, Port Charlotte’s boys and girls find themselves paired up with Dunbar and Mariner in District 5A-11, as well as Cypress Lake and Island Coast.

After a little bit of time apart, DeSoto County reunites with rival Hardee in District 4A-11. Avon Park, Bayshore, Booker and Lake Placid make up the rest of the district, all of whom will be new to the Bulldogs.

Lemon Bay also remains in Class 4A but without their Sun Preps-area mates, Port Charlotte and DeSoto County. Old mates Clewiston and LaBelle return with newcomers, Estero and Gateway.

Imagine will face Bradenton Christian, Cardinal Mooney, Out-of-Door Academy and Sarasota Military Academy in District 3A-11.

SOCCER

North Port and Venice’s seven-team District 7A-8 will include usual suspects with a wrinkle as Lakewood Ranch joins the Indians, Bobcats, Gulf Coast, Lehigh, Riverview and Sarasota.

Charlotte swims in strange waters with its move up to Class 6A. Ida Baker is the only other member of Charlotte’s 2021-22 district to make the move with it. The rest of their new league includes Fort Myers, Immokalee, Palmetto Ridge and Riverdale.

Port Charlotte bumped up to Class 5A where it will battle its way through Braden River, Parrish Community, Sebring and Bradenton Southeast. Both Parrish and Sebring are moving up in class, as well.

No team went deeper into the playoffs than DeSoto County’s boys team. The Bulldog boys and girls will enter into an entirely different district this year with area rival Lemon Bay. Hardee is the only other holdover from DeSoto’s former district. They and the Mantas will be joined by Estero, Gateway and LaBelle.

Imagine’s girls will battle in District 3A-11 with Canterbury, ODA, Southwest Florida Christian and Community School of Naples. The boys’ team will play an independent schedule.

WRESTLING

The biggest change this winter for area teams will be Port Charlotte moving back into the same district with Peace River rival Charlotte. The two county foes will be joined by several of the usual suspects, including Cape Coral, Dunbar, Fort Myers, Ida Baker, Island Coast, Mariner and North Fort Myers.

Lemon Bay and Imagine stay put in District 1A-11, where they will do battle with Bayshore, Boca Ciega, Booker, Bradenton Christian, Gibbs, Lakewood, Sarasota Military and St. Stephens.

North Port and Venice’s District 3A-8 also remains largely unchanged with Gulf Coast, Lehigh, Palmetto Ridge, Riverview, Riverdale and Sarasota.

Any area girls’ wrestlers will be competing in District 1A-11. Girls’ wrestling was a sanctioned sport for the first time this past year and there is only one class at present. North Port and Venice each advanced representatives to last year’s state championships.

GIRLS WEIGHTLIFTING

Charlotte, North Port and Venice will all compete in District 3A-12 with Gulf Coast, Palmetto Ridge, Riverdale, Riverview and Sarasota.

Port Charlotte is in District 2A-12 with Bayshore, Booker, Bradenton River, Parrish Community and Bradenton Southeast.

DeSoto County will take on Avon Park, Bradenton Christian, Cardinal Mooney, Lake Placid, Moore Haven and St. Stephens in District 1A-13.

In District 1A-14, Lemon Bay and Imagine will stare down Bishop Verot, Evangelical Christian and Oasis.

The Daily Sun

The Daily Sun

Punta Gorda, FL
