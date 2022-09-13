ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

IRS is refunding $1.2 billion – who qualifies and when payments will happen

By Jeremy Tanner, Nexstar Media Wire
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07pvMO_0huARKeH00

(NEXSTAR) – Some taxpayers are going to see a boost to their bank accounts soon – the IRS has announced that it will be refunding $1.2 billion in tax filing penalties.

Nearly 1.6 million people will automatically get a refund after filing certain 2019 or 2020 returns late, according to the IRS.

Others, however, will have to act quickly in order to take advantage of the program. In order to qualify, you have to file an eligible income tax return on or by Sept 30, 2022.

The refund goes to offset the failure to file penalty, which the IRS says is assessed at 5% per month, up to 25% of the unpaid tax when a federal income tax return is filed.

Who is eligible?

Americans who filed forms in both the 1040 and 1120 series, or a form listed in this news release , are eligible as long as they file their late 2019 or 2020 return by the September deadline.

Along with individuals, the IRS is also offering relief to banks, employers and other businesses that filed information returns such as those in the 1099 series. In those cases, eligible 2019 returns will have to have been filed by Aug. 1, 2020, and 2020 returns by Aug. 1, 2021.

Taxpayers who filed a variety of international returns, such as those reporting transactions with foreign trusts, the receipt of foreign gifts or ownership interests in foreign corporations are also included in the full guidelines from the IRS. Qualifying international forms must also be filed on or before September 30, 2022.

People who have already paid the penalty will get a refund, while those who have been fined but haven’t yet paid will see their fine dismissed.

When will the refund come?

For the nearly 1.6 million people who already paid the penalty and will be automatically reimbursed, the IRS says they will be issuing refunds by the end of September.

Some people will be disqualified, however, and will not see a payment – fraudulent returns, penalties levied as part of a compromise or closing argument and court-ordered penalties are all exempt.

“Penalty relief is a complex issue for the IRS to administer,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig. “We’ve been working on this initiative for months following concerns we’ve heard from taxpayers, the tax community and others, including Congress. This is another major step to help taxpayers, and we encourage those affected by this to review the guidelines.”

Other penalties, such as failure to pay a penalty, won’t be refunded. You can see the full list here .

Why is the IRS doing this?

The IRS says the $1.2 billion in refunds goes to helping “struggling taxpayers” who were affected during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Throughout the pandemic, the IRS has worked hard to support the nation and provide relief to people in many different ways,” said Rettig. “The penalty relief issued today is yet another way the agency is supporting people during this unprecedented time. This penalty relief will be automatic for people or businesses who qualify; there’s no need to call.”

The IRS also stated that the massive relief measure will help the tax collection agency “focus its resources on processing backlogged tax returns and taxpayer correspondence to help return to normal operations for the 2023 filing season.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: 23-year-old woman killed on HWY 41

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Madera County Sheriff’s Office has identified the woman who died in a crash on Highway 41 Thursday morning. California Highway Patrol officers say around 8:16 a.m. CHP received a call about a crash involving three vehicles on Highway 41 north of Avenue 15. CHP officers say a pickup was […]
MADERA COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Merced police ask for help finding homicide suspect

MERCED, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – Merced Police detectives asked for help Wednesday in the search for a homicide suspect. On December 2, 2020, police say two people were killed by gunfire. They have been identified as Jeffery Lee Crawford, 37, of Winton and Armando Partida-Sanchez, 32, of Livingston. Police say there was an exchange of gunfire […]
MERCED, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Refund#Federal Income Tax#Tax Filing#Tax Return#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Linus Income Tax#Americans
YourCentralValley.com

19-year-old man from Los Banos still missing

LOS BANOS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities are still searching for a man who was reported missing last month in Los Banos. Officials with the Los Banos Police Department said the family of 19-year-old Santana Moses Rosales reported him missing after they hadn’t been able to get into contact with him since Sunday, August 21. His […]
LOS BANOS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man sentenced in Old Town Clovis double homicide

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno County Judge sentenced Eddie Cordero Wednesday morning in a Fresno County courtroom. Cordero was convicted of an Old Town Clovis double homicide, according to the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office Judge Arlan Harrell sentenced Cordero to two life sentences without the possibility of parole terms for the two counts […]
CLOVIS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
IRS
YourCentralValley.com

Mother in court following 8-year-old Sophia Mason’s death

MERCED, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – The mother of murdered eight-year-old Sophia Mason and her boyfriend were in Merced County Superior Court Wednesday morning for their arraignment, facing charges of murder and child abuse against Sophia. Johnson pleaded not guilty through her attorney. Jackson’s arraignment was delayed again after he failed to appear in court with an […]
MERCED COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Multiple vehicle crash leaves 1 dead in Madera

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One person is dead after a three-vehicle accident occurred on Highway 41 and Avenue 15, according to California Highway Patrol officers. Around 8:16 a.m. CHP Madera officers say they were called to the report of a crash with an ambulance responding. When CHP officers arrived at the scene they located three […]
MADERA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

This Fresno movie theater is closing its curtains forever

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The UA Broadway Faire movie theatre in Fresno is closed, effective Thursday, Sept. 15, company officials say. The theater is located in northwest Fresno at 3351 W Shaw Ave, Fresno, CA 93711. The movie screening venue was well known to the community as another option when other local theaters were packed. […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

11-year-old student source of Madera school threat, police say

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Madera Police Department identified the person who placed the threat at Nishimoto school Tuesday. Police say the person who placed the call was an 11-year-old student. Officials say this call was unrelated to a large number of false active shooting threats to various schools Wednesday.   Police say “they hope this […]
MADERA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man shot riding bike in central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man in his 30’s was shot while riding his bike Thursday night in central Fresno, according to Fresno Police officers. Police say the man was shot in the upper torso around 10:00 p.m. near Thorne and Dakota avenues. The victim told police he was riding his bike when he was […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

No deal: Amtrak San Joaquins starts suspending trains

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – With no agreement in place between the freight railroads and their employee unions by the end of business day Wednesday, Amtrak San Joaquins officials say they are going to suspend trains 702, 703, 714, 717, 718, and 719 and associated thruway bus service on Thursday. David Lipari, Marketing Manager for the […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

New details revealed in Sophia Mason’s death

MERCED, Calif. (KGPE) – A new Merced police report is revealing new details about the homicide investigation regarding the death of 8-year-old Sophia Mason. Mason was found dead in a Merced home in March. Her mother, Samantha Johnson, and Johnson’s boyfriend, Dhante Jackson, have been arrested and face first-degree murder charges. A mountain of stuffed […]
MERCED, CA
YourCentralValley.com

I had the latest COVID booster: What happened next?

The following article represents an opinion from the author. FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The new COVID-19 Bivalent booster is already available so on Sunday I decided to be brave (because I am scared of needles) and get it along with the flu shot. I made an appointment at a close-to-home CVS Pharmacy to get both […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy