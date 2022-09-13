Read full article on original website
Neighborcare Health Welcomes Rashad Collins As New CEO
Rashad A. Collins joined Neighborcare Health in July as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Rashad comes to Neighborcare Health after serving as the Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President at Charter Oak Health Center in Hartford, CT and Chief Program Officer at the Community Health Center Association of Connecticut. He has also been deeply involved with the National Association of Community Health Centers (NACHC) and served as Board Chair of Caring Health Center Inc. in Springfield, MA.
North Seattle College Receives STARS Silver Rating For Sustainability Achievements
North Seattle College has earned a STARS Silver rating in recognition of its sustainability achievements from the Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education (AASHE). STARS, the Sustainability Tracking, Assessment & Rating System measures and encourages sustainability in all aspects of higher education. . North Seattle College’s STARS report...
PHOTO ESSAY | Honoring a Seattle Icon: Pastor Patrinell Wright
Over the 25 years I’ve worked as a photojournalist, I’ve photographed Pastor Patrinell Wright and the Total Experience Gospel Choir literally hundreds of times. Pat and the TEGC seemed to be at almost every event I covered. They sang at the annual July 4 Naturalization Ceremony at Seattle Center, the gathering of Black families called the ROOTS Family Celebration, the Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration at Garfield High School — basically any meaningful event in Seattle, Pat and her choir were there.
Eatonville teachers send no confidence vote in Superintendent Gary Neal
EATONVILLE, Wash. — Editor's note: The above video on western Washington schools facing teacher strikes originally aired September 12, 2022. Eatonville teachers submitted a no confidence vote in Eatonville School District (ESD) Superintendent Gary Neal on Tuesday, the Eatonville Education Association (EEA) announced. The union released a number of...
Making A Difference Foundation Receives Grant From The Florence B. Kilworth Foundation
The Making A Difference Foundation (MADF) has been awarded a grant in the amount of $3,000 from The Florence B. Kilworth Foundation for its Eloise’s Cooking Pot Food Bank. Funds will be used to purchase fresh and culturally relevant food items not normally donated to food banks to serve the BIPOC community in Pierce and South King Counties.
Washington Universities Named Among The Best Colleges In America
U.S. News & Report ranked the top American universities for 2022-2023.
Washington State Failing on Education Freedom Report Card
A new report came out showing that Washington state gets a failing grade on a new education report card. The Education Freedom Report Card put out by a DC-based think tank measured four broad categories – school choice, transparency, regulatory freedom, and spending – across more than two dozen separate and distinct factors. Still, Seattle ranks high where it matters in other important areas.
Central District’s Landmark Fire Station 6 To Be Home For New Cultural Innovation Center
After ten years in the making Africatown, a Seattle based nonprofit organization, is set to open the William Grose Center for Cultural Innovation (WGCC). Located at the old Firehouse Station 6 on the southwest corner of 23rd Avenue and Yesler St. in the Central District of Seattle, the historic landmark has been transformed into a hub to develop Black genius and creativity in entrepreneurship and technology.
Feds In Seattle for Homeless Issue
The King County Regional Homelessness Authority requested HUD’s help setting up a command center. The goal, according to the King County Regional Homelessness Authority, is to set up a “incident response system” plan for homelessness, treating it like an emergent crisis rather than a perpetual, unchanging problem.
A Week Without Driving Is Coming to Seattle
Would you be able to get around Seattle for a week without driving?. This is the question being posed by the Disability Mobility Initiative at Disability Rights Washington. This past summer, Washington Governor Jay Inslee issued a proclamation declaring September 19-25, 2022 the Week Without Driving. If you think you...
Seattle teacher was fired for abusing kids. State says he can keep his teaching license
A former teacher found in a state investigation to have serially physically abused children at a North Seattle elementary school was allowed to keep his teaching license with a reprimand. Martin McGowan, who taught for nearly three decades at West Woodland Elementary School in Seattle’s Ballard neighborhood, enjoyed a reputation...
U.S. News and World Report's Best Colleges ranks Saint Martin's No. 52 among Top Performers on Social Mobility for Regional Universities in the West
LACEY, Wash. – Saint Martin’s University has been ranked No. 52 among the 2022-2023 Top Performers on Social Mobility for Regional Universities in the West by U.S. News & World Report. Now in its 38th year, the rankings evaluate more than 1,450 colleges and universities on up to 17 measures of academic quality.
USDA Climate-Smart Forestry Project could lead to more affordable housing in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — The US Department of Agriculture is investing $20 million in a project to bring climate-smart forest practices to Tacoma. The project was announced at the TUPAC Community Center in the city’s Hilltop community and is part of a larger effort to find ways to expand markets for climate-smart commodities like cross-laminated timber.
Sumner government official allegedly sends racist meme email
A local official allegedly sent out a racist meme with one of their government accounts back in August. Patrick Reed, Public Government Affairs manager for the Secretary of State’s office, as well as a city council member for the city of Sumner, WA sent an email with a meme stating that if people are in court, they’re guilty, especially if they are Black or Mexican. KIRO7 obtained a copy of that exchange through a public documents request after receiving a tip about it.
Rantz: Seattle must overcome delusional or naive homeless people and their enablers
I spent last Sunday visiting various homeless encampments in Seattle. After speaking with many living in them, most of whom were from out of state, it became clear: they’re beyond help. It’s the fault of city leadership and homeless enabling activists. The encampments I visited in SoDo were...
Assisted Living Locators Announces New Ownership For Tacoma Franchise
TACOMA, Wash. – Assisted Living Locators announced today new ownership of its Tacoma franchise. Now owned by Senior Living Advisor, Tracy Raymond, Assisted Living Locators provides the full continuum of care offering FREE guidance in locating quality assisted living and in-home care options. Raymond, a certified dementia care specialist,...
Eating goes extreme at the Washington State Fair
PUYALLUP, Wash — More than one million people are expected to visit the Washington State Fair this month. At least 999,999 of them will probably eat something they shouldn't. The new "Extreme Carnival Eats" food stand is a great place to do just that. Here, you'll find new takes...
Records Shed More Light on Thurston County Murder Suspect’s ‘Biker Buddies’ Strong-Arm Claim
Newly released investigative records shed more light on the brutal killing of an Orting-area man last month, including his ties to a motorcycle club that the father of an Olympia teenager charged with the murder claimed was involved in the death. Pierce County sheriff’s detectives connected murder victim Dan McCaw,...
Harborview Medical Center seeing record number of patients
SEATTLE — Harbor Medical Center officials on Wednesday told the King County Council that the level one trauma center has a record number of patients that are far exceeding the number of licensed beds, pushing resources to the brink. The hospital is licensed by the state to have a...
