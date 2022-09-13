Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Truck driver trapped for two hours after crash, remains hospitalized with life-threatening injuries
GOTHENBURG, Neb. -- Two people were trapped inside the cab of a truck after a crash in central Nebraska Thursday. At approximately 4:20 p.m. Thursday, emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash in the median of Interstate 80 just east of Gothenburg. The crash involved a fully-loaded semi that had rolled into the median. The driver and passenger were both trapped in the cab of the truck, according to Nebraska State Patrol spokesperson Cody Thomas.
KSNB Local4
Truck driver seriously injured in I-80 crash
NebraskaTV
Semi driver hospitalized following crash Thursday on I-80 near Gothenburg
KSNB Local4
No injuries in early morning fire in Hastings
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Firefighters responded to an early morning house fire in Hastings. Hastings Fire was dispatched to a structure fire with visible flames just before 4:30 a.m. in the 800 block of Hastings Ave. According to Hastings Fire and Rescue Captain Tom Treffer, when crews arrived they saw...
NebraskaTV
Hastings man dies in crash near Glenvil
GLENVIL, Neb. — A Hastings man has died following a crash Sunday night near Glenvil. According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, around 6:15 p.m., emergency crews responded to the intersection of Roads B and 312, northwest of Glenvil for a report of a crash between a van and a motorcycle.
Kearney Hub
Trial underway for Lexington drive-by shooting of ex-Kearney man
LEXINGTON — Trial continues today in Dawson County for a Lexington man accused of shooting Marcus Keyser, 23, formerly of Kearney in 2021. Francisco Hernandez-Corona, 19, is charged in Dawson County District Court with felony first degree murder and use of a firearm to commit a felony in Keyser’s death in the early morning hours of July 6, 2021.
KSNB Local4
Hastings man killed in motorcycle crash near Glenvil
GLENVIL, Neb. (KSNB) - One person has died and another injured in a two-vehicle crash Sunday evening near Glenvil. On Sunday, Sept. 11, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office was called out to the motorcycle-vehicle accident at 6:12 p.m. on County Road B and Road 312. The sheriff’s office said...
NebraskaTV
Tri-Cities healthcare workers seeing more hospital violence
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The rate of violent crime in hospitals is on the rise. According to the International Association for Healthcare Security and Safety, recorded hospital incidents jumped 47% last year. Area hospitals across the tri-cities are seeing an upward trend of hospital violence. Grand Island's CHI St....
albionnewsonline.com
Belgrade 18-year-old dies in three-vehicle crash
Brady Buechter, 18, of Belgrade was one of two people who died in a three-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 30 east of Grand Island on Sunday, Sept. 11. The other accident fatality was Dustin Geier, 39, of Columbus. In addition, four people were transported from the scene to CHI Health St. Francis Hospital, Grand Island, with non-life-threatening injuries.
webcenterfairbanks.com
Worker dies after being trapped in corn silo
ROSELAND, Neb. (KSNB/Gray News) – A worker was killed in a grain silo accident in Nebraska on Monday evening, according to officials. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office said 34-year-old Travis Thelander was pronounced dead upon recovery after becoming trapped inside a corn silo on the CHS property in Roseland.
Kearney Hub
Downtown Kearney streets to temporarily close Saturday
KEARNEY — The city of Kearney announces that the following streets will be closed beginning at 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday. • Third Avenue from the south side of West 21st Street to North Railroad Street. • North Railroad Street from Third Avenue to Central Avenue. • Central...
NebraskaTV
BREAKING: Lexington murder suspect found not guilty
LEXINGTON, Neb. — Francisco Hernandez-Corona has been found not guilty of first-degree murder and use of a firearm to commit a felony in the 2021 shooting death of Marcus Keyser in Lexington. NTV News will provide more information on this when it becomes available.
News Channel Nebraska
Two dead, four others injured in crash near Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, NE — Authorities are releasing more details about a crash that killed two people near Grand Island. The Merrick County Sheriff’s Office says emergency crews were dispatched to US Highway 30 about a half-mile east of Gunbarrel Road at 6:50 Sunday night. A news release says 18-year-old Brady Buechter of Belgrade and 39-year-old Dustin Geier of Columbus died at the scene. Four other people were transported to a Grand Island hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
NebraskaTV
UPDATE: Two dead after multi-vehicle crash east of Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Two people are dead after a crash just east of Grand Island Sunday. The Merrick County Sheriff's Office said that a three-vehicle accident happened around 6:50 p.m. 1/2 mile east of Gunbarrel Road on Highway 30. The sheriff's office said 18 year old Brady Buechter,...
NebraskaTV
Day 4: Francisco Hernandez-Corona Murder Trial
LEXINGTON, Neb. — Thursday marked day four of a murder trial stemming from a drive-by shooting incident that took place July 2021. Key witnesses took the stand Wednesday, in the murder trial of Francisco Hernandez-Corona. He is charged with first degree murder and a weapons count in the shooting death of Marcus Keyser in Lexington.
gifamilyradio.com
Update: Names Released In Fatal Accident On Highway 30
On Sunday, September 11, 2022 at approximately 6:50 pm emergency crews were detailed to the area 1/2 mile east of Gunbarrel Road on US Highway 30 in rural Merrick County to respond to a three vehicle accident. Upon the arrival of emergency crews it was determined that there were two...
NebraskaTV
Pet of the Week: Ginger
KEARNEY, Neb. — Meet Ginger at the Kearney Area Animal Shelter!. "Hey everyone! My name is Ginger. I am a very unique girl here at KAAS. My tail is only about half the length of a regular cat tail. The staff at KAAS aren’t sure why, it could be a birth defect or a healed past injury. Another interesting feature of mine is the extra toes on my front paws! They look just like thumbs. Aside from my physical features, I have a very unique personality as well! When I first came to the shelter, I hid under my blanket and rarely showed my face. Everyone thought I was shy or scared, but really I just enjoy being in my own little cave (and I wouldn’t mind sharing that space with you!). I would make a great addition to most families, though I'd prefer a quieter, more laid back lifestyle. If you’re looking for a quirky kitty like no other, you’ve come to the right place! Call or stop by the Kearney shelter to meet me!"
NebraskaTV
Two Iowans charged after traffic stop near Kearney finds drugs, children inside vehicle
KEARNEY, Neb. — Two Iowa residents have been charged after Nebraska State Patrol troopers located numerous drugs and two children inside their vehicle. Carl Emerson, 34, of Fairfax, Iowa, is charged in Buffalo County Court with possession of 28 to 139 grams of meth, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of a firearm while committing a drug violation, carrying a concealed weapon and two counts of committing intentional child abuse – no injury.
NebraskaTV
New community playground could be useful during winter
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Grand Island community fieldhouse has a new playground for kids and it was installed right before the state fair. The indoor playground on the north side of the building featured enclosed climbing stairs, slides, bumpers, and some obstacle courses. The state fair said they saw the playground being used extensively by families and the city hoped the space will be put to good use in the coming months.
klkntv.com
Webster County proposes replacing Nebraska’s oldest jail
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Webster County is looking to replace Nebraska’s oldest jail, built in the late 1800s. The sheriff and county commissioners say the current jail is no longer safe for inmates, staff or the public. The building in Red Cloud has only two cells and can...
