Triad leaders working to provide students with mental health support

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The return to school for students means an attempt to return to some sense of normality for students across all grade levels after a year and a half of academic isolation and remote learning.

Some Triad teachers have said they have seen some more students return this year who had otherwise learned online since March of 2020.

The return to normalcy, however, is far from it for a lot of teens and elementary and middle school students who face internal struggles every day.

In the 80s and 90s, counselors inside and outside of school had to put major focus on curbing drinking, unprotected sex and drug use among grade schoolers.

However, during this day and age, those external risks have been replaced more so than not by internal struggles like depression and anxiety.

During the pandemic, the American Academy of Pediatrics released a statement that read in part: “mental health disorders have surpassed physical conditions.”

“Anxiety looks so different in elementary, middle and high. And how they handle anxiety is different,” said Guilford County Schools Supervisor of Counselors Debbie Benton.

Her team saw an increase in these internal struggles from students last school year.

They had reported that students felt isolated, lonely and in grief from the loss of a loved one to COVID-19 or even stress from their family’s financial situation.

“Counselors are getting calls with students who are in crisis state that maybe torn between self-harm or made a comment,” Benton said.

Novant Health Psychiatrist Andrew Farrah explained that instances of self-harm in adolescents have jumped and that referrals of psychological evaluations have increased 20 percent in the last two years.

“Since the pandemic, we have seen a doubling in self-harm gestures and self-harm thoughts,” Farrah said. “Wanting to cut or self-medicate to feel something. Now, they almost seem supercharged in their lethality.”

From his view, the external and internal risks and struggles have begun to go hand-in-hand.

For Guilford County School counselors, Benton explained that the number of resources for them and students has expanded during the summer.

Counselors go through training on how to recognize self-harm and suicide prevention three times a year as opposed to once a year.

More emphasis is being put on how to help students, especially at the elementary level, explain and talk through their emotions and how they feel at a certain time.

Benton would also like counselors to do more to get parents involved in situations where a child might feel depressed or anxious.

“If the student is experiencing some challenges…so are the parents. So it’s making sure that building that relationship is there with the students but also the parents,” Benton said.

