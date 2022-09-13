‘We love them:’ Community, businesses join together to honor Cobb County deputies killed

COBB COUNTY, Ga — Two deputies who lost their lives in Cobb County last week are being honored as their patrol cars are covered in flowers and their pictures are in the front of the sheriff’s office.

Deputies Koleski and Ervin were shot and killed while serving a warrant in the Hampton Glen neighborhood last Thursday.

This latest memorial allows everyone who drives by to pay their respects, and it doesn’t just end there.

Business owners, organizations and everyday people from Cobb County and other counties have stepped in to honor both deputies.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“In the midst of all this sadness, there’s some spark of hope for humanity,” Kim Peace Hill, President of Blue Thanksgiving Foundation, told Channel 2′s Michele Newell.

The love, support and tributes are shining so bright as so many honor Cobb County Deputy Jonathan Koleski and Deputy Marshall Ervin Jr., who both had families and gave so much to their community.

Tonya Wideman lives in Douglasville and she builds tributes for fallen officers.

She said the tribute for Deputy Koleski and Deputy Ervin is still being built.

Both tributes will have 200 signatures from numerous law enforcement agencies, including these from the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office.

“The bottom level has a six- to eight-inch angel. It will have lights and about 100 roses (alongside the) signatures,” Wideman said.

Kim Peace Hill has been giving back to law enforcement officers since 2014.

“The only thing I personally know to do that is truly heartfelt for me is to just hug them and tell them genuinely that we love them,” Hill said.

Before Deputy Koleski’s funeral, Hill’s team will serve breakfast to more than 100 deputies tomorrow.

Several businesses, including the Marietta Diner, are pitching in.

“She (Hill) was asking to see if I could help put some of the food together. I said just tell me what you need. I can put it all together. It’s whatever we can do,” said Gus Tselious, owner of Marietta Diner.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Marietta Diner stepped in to help on the night of the tragic shooting after the sheriff’s office called the owner for some help.

The diner provided 100 meals to deputies on the night of the shooting. The owner also told Channel 2 Action News Deputy Koleski and Deputy Ervin were regulars at the diner.

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2022 Cox Media Group