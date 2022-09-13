Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Classic PS1 RPG Franchise Potentially Making Comeback
A beloved RPG franchise that first began on the original PlayStation all the way back in 1996 might finally be making a comeback on new platforms. In recent years, a number of retro titles that are synonymous with PS1 have been returning in one way or another. For instance, Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together, which is a strategy game that came to PS1, is getting a new version called Tactics Ogre Reborn later this fall. And while that's just one example of this trend, it looks like a former Konami RPG is the next that could be making a grand return.
ComicBook
Nintendo GameCube Fan-Favorite RPG Returning With New Remaster
A fan-favorite RPG that initially launched on the Nintendo GameCube all the way back in 2004 is finally making a comeback in the form of a new remaster. In recent years, it seems like numerous games from the early portion of the millennium have been returning on current-generation hardware. Now, that trend is continuing once again with a title that went on to spawn numerous follow-up entries.
ComicBook
Cyberpunk 2077 Gets Bad News for PS4 and Xbox One Players
Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt Red has shared bad news for those that are looking to continue playing the open-world RPG on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One platforms. Within the past week, CDPR revealed the first (and only) major expansion for Cyberpunk 2077 entitled Phantom Liberty. And while the announcement of this long-awaited piece of DLC made a number of fans interested in the game once again, it seems that this add-on won't be available to play everywhere.
ComicBook
Assassin's Creed Mirage Revealed With First Trailer
As expected, Ubisoft has today revealed our first proper look at Assassin's Creed Mirage, which is the next entry in the publisher's long-running stealth-action franchise. The game is poised to center around the character Basim, who was previously introduced in Assassin's Creed Valhalla, and will take players to Baghdad. And while these details related to the game have been known about for quite some time, the first trailer for Mirage has now given us a better idea of how it will play.
IN THIS ARTICLE
IGN
Breath of the Wild 2 FINALLY Gets Release Date, Official Title - IGN Games Fix
On today’s IGN The Fix: Games,The sequel to Breath of the Wild has been officially announced. The title was revealed as part of a new trailer at Nintendo Direct today, which also showed off exploration, new stasis powers, and lots of the sequel's still-unexplained shattered Hyrule. A press release for the sequel to Breath of the Wild included a description that confirms the floating islands above Hyrule will offer a new vertical space to explore in the open world.Nintendo has announced that its beloved GoldenEye 007 for Nintendo 64 is coming to Nintendo Switch Online "soon" with official online functionality for the first time ever. Rare has confirmed that GoldenEye 007 is also coming to Xbox alongside Nintendo Switch following months of rumors.Following years of half-baked announcements, Nintendo has finally confirmed that Pikmin 4 is in fact real and officially coming in 2023.Narz has it all on today’s Daily Fix!
Gamespot
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Coming May 12th, 2023 – Nintendo Switch
The title for the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild has been revealed! The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will launch on Nintendo Switch May 12th, 2023.
Polygon
Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 and the other big announcements from Call of Duty Next
Activision hosted its latest Call of Duty presentation on Thursday, where the company revealed its upcoming plans for the series including new details about Modern Warfare 2, and the free-to-play battle royale sequel Warzone 2.0. Among the most important announcements was the release date for Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, which will be available Nov. 16 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.
Modern Warfare 2 Killstreaks: Full List
UAV (4 Kills/500 Score): UAV recon ship that reveals enemy locations on the minimap. Bomb Drone (4 Kills/500 Score): A remote-controlled drone with an attached C4 charge. Counter UAV (5 Kills/625 Score): A drone that scrambles all enemy minimaps. Has a limited range for larger maps. Cluster Mine (5 Kills/625...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Digital Trends
Hollow Knight: Silksong is also coming to PS4 and PS5
Team Cherry confirmed that the highly anticipated Hollow Knight: Silksong will be on two more platforms at launch: PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. The official PlayStation Twitter account revealed the news this morning, adding PS4 and PS5 to a list of Hollow Knight: Silksong platforms that include PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.
Xbox One X console owners promised Cyberpunk 2077's expansion to be reimbursed with Microsoft Store credit
The limited edition console was originally sold alongside expansion access
ComicBook
Yet Another Ecchi Anime Is Getting an Uncensored Cut
The anime industry is a massive one, and it makes room for more than just shonen series and shojo successes. Over the years, the medium has garnered plenty of popularity as anime will dive into any genre it wants. From historical fiction to slice-of-life fun, anime does it all, and that includes raunchy titles as well. And now, it seems another ecchi series is ready to blur boundaries by releasing an uncensored edition for fans.
ComicBook
Former PS3 Exclusive JRPG Finally Comes to Xbox
A former exclusive JRPG that first launched on PlayStation 3 all the way back in 2013 is finally coming to Xbox after nearly a decade of requests from fans. Because of Sony's ties to Japan, PlayStation as a platform has always been synonymous with role-playing games that are developed within the country. And while Xbox has seen an influx of these games over the years (Final Fantasy, Persona, Dragon Quest, etc.), one of the most popular RPGs from the PS3 is now finally making the jump to Microsoft's console.
Best Xbox Series X games to experience on Microsoft's latest console
The best Xbox Series X games you need to have in your library
wegotthiscovered.com
Every new game announced during Playstation’s State of Play event – September 2022
Sony has provided fans with more of what they’ve been waiting for — a look at new upcoming games, and PlayStation State of Play had a lot to get excited about. The showcase, which aired on Sept. 13, not only saw the premiere of massive titles that fans have been speculating on, but also a better look at highly anticipated exclusives like God of War: Ragnarok which is scheduled to arrive in November.
ComicBook
2 Cult-Classic PS1 RPGs Are Getting Remastered
Konami is reinvigorating another of its classic franchises with remasters of both Suikoden I and Suikoden II planned for next year, the company announced this week. The Tokyo Game Show announcement included a trailer showing off both of these to-be-remastered games alongside the expected rundown of what enhancements players can expect when returning to these cult hits from the PlayStation 1 era. The games don't have specific release dates, but they'll be out at some point in 2023.
dotesports.com
Ken, Blanka, Dhalsim, and E. Honda revealed alongside Street Fighter 6 closed beta
Capcom threw all of the classics at the wall during the Tokyo Game Show 2022, revealing a majority of the original World Warriors are ready to bring the heat once more—and in a closed beta test no less. Ken, Blanka, Dhalsim, and E. Honda all got some time time...
NME
Multiple ‘Resident Evil’ games are coming to Nintendo Switch this year
Nintendo has confirmed that cloud versions of multiple Resident Evil titles will be coming to the Switch later this year. 2019’s Resident Evil 2 remake will be available, allowing players to join Leon on his first day as a Racoon City police officer, alongside the 2020 Resident Evil 3 remake.
Polygon
EA and the developer of Dynasty Warriors team up to take on Monster Hunter
EA and Koei Tecmo have announced a partnership to make what they call “the next great hunting game,” in what seems to be an attempt to rival Capcom’s enormously successful Monster Hunter series. The game will be made by Omega Force, the in-house Koei Tecmo studio responsible...
Best PS5 games to play right now
Take full advantage of your new console with these best PS5 games
Engadget
'Yakuza: Like A Dragon 8' arrives in 2024
If you've been craving more Yakuza games, don't worry — you're going to get plenty in the next couple of years. Sega has revealed that Yakuza: Like a Dragon 8 is coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and PC (via Steam) in 2024. While it's still early days, the developers have confirmed that both Like a Dragon's Ichiban and series veteran Kiryu will both serve as protagonists. You'll see an RPG-style combat system once more, and Kiryu will have his own party.
Comments / 0