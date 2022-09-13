Read full article on original website
Related
wearegreenbay.com
Bulk distributor of marijuana arrested in Brown County, ‘Lil Yang’ facing 10 charges
HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Howard, who police described as a ‘bulk distributor’ of marijuana, was arrested after authorities found 18+ pounds of marijuana and nearly $30,000 in cash at his residence. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 32-year-old Alan Yang is...
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay murder suspect to hear State’s evidence Sept. 23
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - One of three suspects in a Green Bay murder was back in court for a status hearing Thursday. The court set a date of September 23 for Alejandro Cantu’s preliminary hearing, when he’ll have a chance to hear the State’s evidence against him.
seehafernews.com
Bail Hearing Held For Manitowoc Man Charged with Seventh OWI
Bail is set at $500 cash for a 56-year-old Manitowoc man charged with his seventh OWI Offense following an incident on the city’s Southside late Tuesday night. A couple had allegedly began yelling into a neighbor’s garage claiming that they had denied hitting their vehicle. Police received a...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Man Convicted of Selling Drugs that Killed a Man Sentenced
A Manitowoc man who was convicted of selling another man the drugs that killed him has been sentenced. 21-year-old Michael A. Svacina pleaded guilty to charges of Reckless Homicide by the Delivery of Drugs and Bail Jumping, and Judge Jerilyn Dietz sentenced him to spend a total of 9 years in prison followed by 8 years on extended supervision.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
seehafernews.com
Juvenile Arrests Skyrocket in Manitowoc
The number of juvenile charges in Manitowoc skyrocketed last month. According to the Police Department’s monthly report for August, there were 15 juvenile charges reported bringing the year-to-date total up to 134. To put that into perspective, in all of 2020 there were 148, and last year that number...
greenbaycrimereports.com
Daily Arrest Records - September 15, 2022
Brown County Arrest Records - Thursday, September 15, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
seehafernews.com
Neighborly Dispute Results in an OWI Arrest in Manitowoc
What started as a dispute between neighbors ended up landing a Manitowoc man in police custody. Officers were dispatched to a residence in the 1400 block of South 10th Street just before 11:00 last night (September 13th) to investigate the dispute report. A caller told police that they saw a...
WBAY Green Bay
INTERVIEW: Winnebago County Foster Closet
The trading card store had just celebrated its grand opening. "It's been a long four months," Sarah says. We get a look at her therapy. Valuable cards, items stolen in Grand Chute burglary. Updated: 48 minutes ago. The burglar filled a duffle bag with goods, including a $15,000 Pokemon base...
IN THIS ARTICLE
whbl.com
Rollover Crash On I-43 Leads To Drug Charges
CEDAR GROVE, Wis. (WHBL) – Sheboygan County emergency crews were called Thursday afternoon to a rollover crash on I-43 at Pebble Beach Road, which is the south county line. The Sheriff’s Department says they first got a report of an erratic driver, and then got notified by Ozaukee County Deputies that the vehicle had rolled into the ditch.
WBAY Green Bay
Two homes damaged in Fond du Lac shooting
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Police are investigating a shooting early Thursday morning on 6th Street. At about 1:25 a.m., officers were called to the 200 block for multiple reports of gunshots in the area. Police located handgun casings on 6th Street east of S. Park Avenue. Two homes...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Police Searching for the Owner of a Ring Found at Red Arrow Beach
The Manitowoc Police Department is looking for the rightful home of a ring found at Red Arrow Beach recently. The ring is described as a men’s style black titanium, tungsten carbide wedding band with a thin blue line grooved into the middle. In order to claim the ring, you...
seehafernews.com
Police Take Man Accused of Being Involved in Stealing a Vehicle Into Custody
A 21-year-old male is in custody after allegedly being involved in stealing a vehicle from Manitowoc’s northside late Wednesday night. An officer with the Manitowoc Police Department was on routine patrol when he heard over his portable radio that the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Deputies were in pursuit of a stolen vehicle requesting mutual aid assistance from Manitowoc Police which was granted.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Man Arrested After Assaulting a Woman, Fleeing From Police
An 18-year-old Manitowoc man was arrested yesterday afternoon after he reportedly assaulted a woman and fled from police. Officers were called to an unspecified residence at around 11:00 a.m. to investigate a claim made by a woman who said that her ex-boyfriend had been pushing her around and pulled a gun.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: All lanes on I-41 north and southbound have reopened after ‘law enforcement activity’
FRIDAY 9/16/2022 – 5:20 p.m. OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT has provided an update on the incident that blocked all lanes of traffic on I-41 in Oshkosh. Officials say that all lanes, both northbound and southbound, on I-41 near WIS 21 are now open. No other information was...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Green Bay church has break-in, electronics stolen
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay church has a break-in caught on camera. It’s hoping you might be able to help them solve it. “We walk in and why are all of these office doors open?” Pastor Jerry Bader wondered when he came to work on Tuesday morning.
seehafernews.com
Bail Hearing Held For Manitowoc Man Passed Out In His Vehicle
Bail is set at $1200 recognizance for a 64-year-old Manitowoc man who was found to be slumped over the driver’s seat on the city’s southside. Howard J. Landrey is charged with Fleeing or Eluding an Office and Resisting an Officer. He also faces a city charge of OWI...
Man charged with attempted homicide in Fond du Lac stabbing case
On September 12, 2022 charges of Attempted Homicide and First Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety were referred to the Fond du Lac County District Attorney’s Office on the 31-year-old, police said.
wwisradio.com
Green Bay: Teen Girl Assaults Nurse, Steals her Car
(Green Bay, WI) — Brown County prosecutors say a teenage girl beat a nurse with a B-B gun, stole her keys and purse – then drove off in her vehicle. Seventeen-year-old Chloe Zellner is charged with armed carjacking, substantial battery involving a dangerous weapon, and operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent. The 23-year-old nurse was injured but was able to return to the hospital from the parking lot and call 9-1-1. Her name hasn’t been released.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Fond du Lac firefighters battled flames in semi stopped on I-41
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – City of Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue reports the closure of I-41 was because a semi’s cab was on fire. According to a release, the fire was reported around 1:30 p.m. on Highway 41 in the southbound lane. The Engine Company confirmed the...
hometownbroadcasting.com
9/14/22 Hometown Broadcasting News Wednesday
Charges of attempted homicide and first degree recklessly endangering safety have been referred to the Fond du Lac County District Attorney’s Office against a 31-year-old Fond du Lac man suspected in a stabbing last month in the city. The victim was a 40-year-old Fond du Lac man. The victim was attacked outside of the Press Box Tavern just before 2 am on Saturday, August 6th. The victim was cut with an edged weapon multiple times and was treated at St. Agnes Hospital. Police and detectives developed a person of interest in the case and he was taken into custody on an unrelated probation violation on August 8th and has been in custody ever since.
Comments / 0