KCCI.com
Strong to severe storms possible Saturday
DES MOINES, Iowa — Our quiet weather week comes to an end tonight. Friday night football should be good to go, I think we will stay dry through most of the early evening in the metro. A complex of storms will develop tonight into Nebraska and should hold together through early morning Saturday as it progresses into Iowa.
Eastern Iowa Woman Hits It Big AGAIN with Iowa Lottery
This eastern Iowa woman has a magical touch when it comes to the Iowa Lottery. Earlier this week, Mary Starks of Davenport claimed another lottery prize. Another BIG prize from a scratch ticket. In March 2020, just as the COVID-19 pandemic was beginning, Starks won $100,000 from an Iowa Lottery...
Small earthquake hits Missouri bootheel
A small earthquake hit the Missouri Bootheel on Wednesday morning.
KCRG.com
Two of the four eastern Iowa Bed, Bath & Beyond stores to close announced
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Bed Bath and Beyond has released a list of some of the stores it plans to close. The list includes the company’s Waterloo and Dubuque stores, two of the four stores that are expected to close in eastern Iowa. Last month, the company announced...
kttn.com
Enjoy the foliage of the season with Missouri Department of Conservation’s fall color forecast
The temperatures are cooling down and trees are beginning to change color – a sure sign that fall has arrived. The Missouri Department of Conservation encourages people to enjoy fall foliage through camping, driving tours, hiking, or even floating. To help, MDC offers weekly online fall color updates from agency foresters all over the state at this link on the Missouri Department of Conservation website.
Iowa’s Last 80-Degree Day Generally Happens on THIS Date [PHOTOS]
If you haven't heard, our weather partner KCRG says temperatures in the mid-to-upper 80s are returning to the forecast late this week. We know summer isn't officially over until September 22nd (I will remind everyone who needs to be reminded until I turn blue in the face). Then you can have your apple orchards, hay rack rides, and pumpkin spice lattes! I am going to cling to every warm day that's left.
The Deadliest Animal in the World is Abundant in Iowa
The state of Iowa is filled with many wonderful creatures. Yes Hawkeye fans, the Cyclone faithful are among them. Native to Iowa we have some docile, even cute native animals. You'll find a large number of fury forest animals, including white-tail deer, gray foxes, red foxes, coyotes, and bobcats. While deer can certainly be a nuisance or even dangerous when struck by a car, for the most part, those are some mild-mannered animals.
Here Are 20 Signs This Winter is Going to Suck in Iowa & Illinois
In the Midwest, we are no strangers to rough weather. Whether it's 100-degree days with high humidity during the summer months or the deep freeze that comes after a heavy snowstorm, we have to be prepared for everything. Severe storms, derechos, even a haboob? No one can be 100 percent...
This Tiny Iowa Town Has the Best Taco in the Entire State
Sometimes the best things are found in the most unlikely of places, and that's most certainly the case when it comes to where you can find the best taco in the Hawkeye State. According to the bloggers at Love Food, the best spot to find a taco in all of Iowa is found in a small town many have never heard of.
Five Iowa Schools Make Blue Ribbon List
(Undated) — Five Iowa Schools have earned national Blue Ribbon status this year. All five schools were chosen based on overall academic performance on state assessments or national tests. They are Prairie Trail Elementary School, Ankeny; Glenwood – West Elementary School; Mount Ayr Elementary School; Van Meter High School, and Vinton-Shellsburg Middle School. They are among the 297 schools recognized nationwide.
An Iowa State Park Was Named America’s 8th Favorite Landmark
Aqua Expeditions, a travel company, recently surveyed over 2,000 Americans asking them their favorite natural landmarks. One of Iowa's very own managed to crack the top 10. Indeed, Iowa's Pikes Peak State Park came in at #8 on this survey, joining the likes of New York's Niagara Falls, Wyoming's Yellowstone National Park, and Tennessee's Great Smoky Mountains as one of America's most beloved landmarks. Such company is quite esteemed. We beat out the other, more-famous Pikes Peak in Colorado!
ourquadcities.com
Winter La Nina odds increase: What it means for Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — The September monthly analysis of the El Nino/Southern Oscillation is in from the Climate Prediction Center and the NWS and the odds of La Nina continuing for a rare third consecutive winter are increasing. La Nina and El Nino conditions are defined by sea surface...
kmaland.com
Missouri News Headlines Friday, September 16th, 2022
(Jefferson City, MO) -- On Monday morning, the Missouri House and Senate begin the real work on the Special Session. The Senate Budget Committee has 13 bills to consider in answer the governor’s request for a state income tax break. The House is standing by to get the bills that pass the Senate. Governor Mike Parson asked for an immediate income tax cut instead of the incremental plan that is already in place. That would take the individual tax rate to four-point-eight percent. This is also a veto session, but no vetoes were taken up this week.
townandtourist.com
15 Cabin Rentals in Iowa (Comforts of Midwest!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. When planning your next cabin getaway, you should consider planning it to the lovely midwest state of Iowa. Whether you’re looking to catch the famous Iowa State Fair, get lost in corn mazes, or simply relax in the scenic midwest, Iowa has it and more.
Gas Prices Rise In Iowa
(UNDATED) – After months of falling, gas prices are rising again in Iowa. According to Triple-A, the average price for regular-unleaded today (Wednesday) is three dollars, 46 cents a gallon, that’s four cents higher than it was a week ago. Iowa’s average price is still lower than the national average of three-70 a gallon. The cheapest average gas price in Iowa can be found in Henry County at three-15 a gallon. The most expensive is in Bremer County in northeastern Iowa at three-69 a gallon.
Mystery death along the Missouri
The family of Ryan Pyle won't rest until they get answers about what happened to Ryan in August of 2020. Ryan's remains were discovered across the river from where is car and dog were located.
khqa.com
$82 million coming for road improvements in six northeast Missouri counties
MISSOURI (KHQA) — Over the next five years, residents in northeast Missouri will be seeing plenty of road construction signs and traffic cones. Eighty-two million dollars will be allocated to 34 different projects in six different counties. Northeast Missouri Regional Planning Commission Executive Director Derek Weber said the funding...
kmaland.com
Missouri News Headlines Thursday, September 15th, 2022
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Day one is in the books on the Missouri Legislature’s special session and competing tax cut plans are being offered by some Republicans. State Senator Lincoln Hough has filed a bill that would give 325-dollar tax rebates to some single Missourians and 650-dollar rebates for some couples filing jointly. The plan is similar to one Governor Mike Parson vetoed earlier this year and which prompted him to call the Legislature back for the special session. Senators Mike Moon and Denny Hoskins have filed bills to eliminate or reduce the corporate tax, while House Budget Committee Chairman Cody Smith is considering other options -- like a phased-in plan to cut the income tax even further than the governor’s proposal. Lawmakers get back to work today (Thursday).
tspr.org
Alliant Energy proposes solar power project in southeast Iowa
An Iowa utility company wants to install solar panels near Wever to supply power for customers across the state. Alliant Energy Renewable Energy Director Justin Voss met with the Lee County Board of Supervisors on Sept. 12 to discuss the proposal. Voss said half of the 24 affected property owners...
Iowa’s Biggest Flea Market is Only Open One More Weekend in 2022
It's your last chance of the year to check out the What Cheer Flea Market!. Earlier this year, we told you about the famous What Cheer Flea Market in What Cheer, Iowa. It's one of the biggest flea markets in the entire Midwest, and it only happens three weekends a year. This year's markets took place in early May and August, with the final one coming up later on this month.
