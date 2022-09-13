ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denair, CA

bisonbrew.com

The Best Breweries In Modesto, CA

Situated between San Francisco and Yosemite, Modesto is a central hub that allows you to experience its slow small-town life with its farms and wineries. Modesto has a rich agricultural history and produces almonds, walnuts, milk, chickens, and other farm products in huge quantities. The beautiful tree-lined streets and old homes, mixed in with high-end restaurants and bars, will surely steal your breath away.
MODESTO, CA
Mashed

The Tragic Death Of Wine Pioneer Fred Franzia

He came from a family of winemakers, yet The Sacramento Bee called him an industry maverick. He had a colorful track record but was best known for turning Charles Shaw into a household name and a bestselling wine. Fred Franzia, the co-founder of the Bronco Wine Company, has died at the age of 79.
DENAIR, CA
visitstockton.org

From Stockton, California to the Stars Above: The Story of José Hernández

One walk through the Children's Museum of Stockton, a specific spot within it is bound to catch your eye: the Destination: Space exhibit. This spot of the museum is filled with amazing details and images from NASA's space explorations—and a central figure in San Joaquin County's connection to space. That figure is one of Stockton's own: astronaut José Hernández.
STOCKTON, CA
KCRA.com

Fire burns at auto shop in downtown Stockton

A fire broke out at an auto shop in downtown Stockton on Thursday afternoon. The shop is located at Hunter and Oak streets and has been abandoned, KCRA 3 confirmed. A sign showed the building was for sale. Video from our tower camera showed a smoke plume from the fire...
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

Stockton cul-de-sac to be renamed in honor of Bobby Gnem

STOCKTON, Calif. — In a unanimous vote at their Tuesday meeting, Stockton city council members moved to honor the life and legacy of a local fallen hero by renaming a cul-de-sac after U.S. Navy Hospitalman Christopher Gnem. Gnem, known by family and friends as Bobby, was one of nine...
STOCKTON, CA
mercedcountytimes.com

Could Merced and Atwater Transform Into Scooter Towns?

The fact is, unless you get out of town, then you really never know what life is like around you. In this case, a trip across country had stops in Reno and Salt Lake City — and in both towns, there were these scooters all over the place. They...
ATWATER, CA
FOX40

Stockton Fire responding to large structure fire

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Fire Department is responding to a structure fire at Hunter Street and Oak Street, according to the Stockton Police Department. The public is being asked to avoid the area and all streets are closed, according to police.
STOCKTON, CA
westsideconnect.com

St. George Club to reopen soon

The St. George Club launched its soft opening during Labor day weekend and is set to officially reopen soon. Former owner Carlos Santos had been managing the restaurant for over a year and had quickly taken up the legacy of running one of Newman’s favorite bar and restaurant inns.
NEWMAN, CA
Bakersfield Now

DUI checkpoint to be held in Stanislaus County/Modesto area

MODESTO, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — California Highway Patrol will hold a DUI/driver's license checkpoint this Saturday in the Modesto area within Stanislaus County. The hours of the checkpoint are from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. The checkpoint will be held in the northern part of Modesto and the unincorporated area...
MODESTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Three-Vehicle Crash on Whitmore Avenue in Stanislaus County

Officials reported a fatal car accident on Waring Road and Whitmore Avenue near Hughson in Stanislaus County on the afternoon of Thursday, September 8, 2022. The crash was said to have occurred around 3:30 p.m. and involved three vehicles, the California Highway Patrol reported. Details on the Fatal Car Accident...
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Big Rig Crash on Highway 88 and Live Oak Road Near Stockton

On Wednesday, September 14, 2022, the California Highway Patrol reported a fatal big rig collision near the Stockton area. The truck accident took place shortly before 8:00 p.m. at Live Oak Road and State Route 88 just northeast of Stockton. Details on the Fatal Big Rig Collision on Highway 88...
STOCKTON, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Woman Killed in Car Crash Involving PG&E Vehicle in Merced County

A woman from Planada was killed, and two others were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Kibby Road, according to the Merced Police Department. The incident occurred on Thursday, September 8, 2022, around 6:00 a.m. on Kibby Road and East Childs Avenue, officials said. Details on the Crash on Kibby...
MERCED COUNTY, CA
mercedcountytimes.com

Mercedian to open ‘barcade’ five years in the making

Five years ago, Andy Beltran’s newly-bought space downtown was in dire need of a renovation. The now 34-year-old had returned to his hometown after working a job at an electrical contractor in Philadelphia, where he saved up the money to buy the 8,500 square foot spot on Main Street — right next to Merced Theater.
MERCED, CA

