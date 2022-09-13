Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Judge denies bail for Nicole Lorraine Linton accused of driving 130 mph killing 6 in fiery Los Angeles crashJames PatrickLos Angeles, CA
Abbott and O’Rourke Campaign in the Same City in TexasTom HandyHouston, TX
How a Former Houston Rocket is Giving Back to His HometownGenius TurnerHouston, TX
“3rd Ward’s Queen” Turns 94 TodayGenius TurnerHouston, TX
Televangelist Joel Osteen baptizes more than 1,000 in a four-hour ceremonyMargaret MinnicksHouston, TX
Related
Click2Houston.com
Houston contractor pleads guilty to bribery in bid rigging scheme: DOJ
HOUSTON – A Houston man has admitted to conspiring to commit mail fraud, U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery announced Tuesday. Abraham Joseph, 64, pleaded guilty to engaging in the fraud scheme for 12 years, according to prosecutors. Joseph was the owner of One Point Inc., a company located in...
beckersasc.com
Houston physician to pay $240K for claims of banking late mother's retirement
Henry Zaleski, MD, is paying $240,000 to settle charges alleging he collected retirement benefit payments intended for his deceased mother, the Justice Department said Sept. 14. From January 2007 to June 2019, Dr. Zaleski, an oncologist, allegedly received his deceased mother's Civil Service Retirement System survivor annuity payments, the Justice...
Click2Houston.com
Audit reveals oversight problems with Harris County rental assistance program
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A months-old Harris County Audit memo obtained by KPRC 2 Investigates reveals a series of problems with the administration of public funds in a Harris County Rental Assistance Program. The program was designed to provide relief to both tenants and landlords by paying rent for...
fox26houston.com
Harris Co. Bail Bond Board renews license for one member of family-owned controversial bail bond company
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Bailbondsman Wisam Muharib posted bond for Jayland Womak, whose now charged in the murder of off-duty Harris County Deputy Constable Omar Ursin. The Muharib family have been accused of taking less than 10% of the bond amount for defendants and putting them on payment plans. Even...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man convicted of assault accused of throwing his own baby in dumpster, HPD says
The 40-year-old father allegedly tossed the baby, who is less than a year old, into a dumpster and told the child's mother she wouldn't find him.
cw39.com
Surveillance video helps crack the case
HOUSTON (CW39) It was suppose to be just another day for one small Houston business. That was until an angry customer pulled out a gun. On Sunday, September 11th, Constable Mark Herman’s office responded to a call of a man with a gun, at the “Liquor Shoppe” located in the 15200 block of Mason Road. When deputies arrived, the store employee said, that a male suspect entered the business and tried to buy alcoholic beverages. But, because the male was underage, the store clerk refused to sell the alcohol.
Click2Houston.com
‘No opportunity to make bail’: Suspects accused in murder of Pct. 3 deputy waive rights to future bond hearings
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Two suspects accused in the murder of Precinct 3 Deputy Omar Ursin appeared in a Harris County courthouse Wednesday, where they waived their rights to future bond hearings, and are expected to remain in jail until the case is resolved. This could be considered important...
Click2Houston.com
Prosperity Bank agrees to pay back more than $18K after improperly processing PPP loan for ineligible customer, DOJ says
HOUSTON – Prosperity Bank has agreed to pay $18,673.50 to resolve allegations it improperly processed a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan on behalf of an ineligible customer, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday. Prosperity Bank is a regional bank with branches throughout Texas and Oklahoma. It is a...
RELATED PEOPLE
thekatynews.com
Republican Commissioners Force Reconsideration of Proposed Budget Intended to Reduce the Tax Rate for Homeowners and Increase Pay for Law Enforcement
Lower tax rates for homeowners and pay increases for law enforcement threatened after Republican Commissioners Jack Cagle and Tom Ramsey boycott meeting to adopt budget. Harris County Commissioners Jack Cagle and Tom Ramsey dodged Commissioners Court to prevent the approval of the proposed County budget that would reduce the tax rate for homeowners and increase pay for law enforcement. State law requires a quorum of four of the five members of Commissioners Court is required to pass the budget.
Woodlands Online& LLC
WANTED: Suspect responsible for Indecency with a Child by contact
HOUSTON, TX -- Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department's Special Victims Division need the public's assistance locating fugitive (Natividad Hernandez Jr.) who is wanted for two counts of Indecency with Child (Sexual Contact). On or about June 1, 2019, fugitive Natividad Hernandez performed indecent acts with a child victim...
cw39.com
Lawsuit filed against Houston Jack in the Box over alleged gunfire at customers
HOUSTON (CW39) — When Anthony Ramos came to Houston from Florida in February of 2021, he came for the employment opportunities the contractor would find fixing damage caused by the infamous deep freeze. When his pregnant wife and 6-year-old daughter came to visit him on March 3 of that...
thekatynews.com
Commissioner Cagle Uses State Law To Ease the Crush of Property Taxes on County Residents
With Harris County residents struggling under the weight of the worst inflation in almost two generations, Harris County Commissioner R. Jack Cagle used a longstanding state law today to force some badly needed property tax relief through Commissioners Court. Cagle joined Commissioner Tom S. Ramsey in declining to attend today’s...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Click2Houston.com
Couple files discrimination lawsuit, claims they were served eviction notice because wife is a transgender woman
RICHMOND, Texas – Shayla Anderson’s home at the Grand Fountain apartment complex in Richmond used to be her sanctuary. “When I first moved here, it was wonderful,” she said. However, Anderson says the last two years have been difficult. “It was the worst thing I ever experienced...
Katy jewelry store owner sentenced to federal prison for cash advance fraud, DOJ says
KATY, Texas — A Katy jewelry store owner on Friday was sentenced to 27 months in federal prison after he was convicted of a cash advance wire fraud scheme, according to the US Department of Justice. Santiago Mora, 40, of Katy pleaded guilty to wire fraud charges on March...
Click2Houston.com
Texas board rejects posthumous pardon for George Floyd — after recommending one to Greg Abbott
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles has denied a posthumous pardon of George Floyd for a minor 2004 Houston drug conviction, The Marshall Project reported. The decision comes 11 months after the agency initially recommended a pardon before reversing course and rescinding that recommendation, citing a procedural error.
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 9/16/2022
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 9-16-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 9-15-2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT…
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Evidence of possible human trafficking found during illegal game room bust in Aldine area, HCSO says
Undercover agents worked for months to set up this sting and were successful, authorities said. They had their eyes on this establishment after multiple shootings and a deadly crash resulted from it.
$30K reward offered for suspect who gunned down man preparing food for homeless in SE Houston
HOUSTON — Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $30,000 for information on the suspect who gunned down a man who was preparing food for the homeless. The victim was 20-year-old Terrance Lewis. He worked for a non-profit organization that prepares food and feeds the homeless across the city.
Spring woman out on bond wanted for stealing multiple credit cards, police say
Have you seen this woman? Friendswood police identified Addisha Gerrae Jackson as the suspect accused of stealing credit cards from grocery store shoppers.
Click2Houston.com
Suspect wanted after robbing elderly man gunpoint at ATM in SE Houston, HPD says
Authorities with the Houston Police Department are looking for a suspect who they say is responsible for robbing an elderly man at gunpoint at an ATM in southeast Houston. According to HPD, the robbery happened on Aug. 28, 2022, at around 4 p.m. outside of a bank in the 10000 block of Almeda Genoa Road.
Comments / 1