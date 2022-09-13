ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas governor poll: Abbott leads O'Rourke in governor's race

AUSTIN, Texas - A new poll of registered Texas voters shows Gov. Greg Abbott leading Democrat Beto O'Rourke by 5 percentage points in this year's race for governor. The Texas Politics Project poll released on Wednesday shows Abbott receiving support from 45% of voters. O'Rourke received support from 40% of the voters polled.
Big Tex's new shirt revealed ahead of 2022 State Fair of Texas

DALLAS - Big Tex the iconic Cowboy at Fair Park, has a brand-new shirt. The State Fair of Texas revealed the new shirt Friday morning at Cotton Bowl Stadium in Fair Park. Some of his older shirts were also spread out across the field. Every few years, Big Tex gets...
