SBA offers low-interest loans to North Texas businesses, homeowners impacted by August flooding
The Small Business Administration is offering low-interest loans to North Texas businesses and homeowners dealing with serious damage from the August flood. The SBA issued a disaster declaration after a request from Gov. Greg Abbott earlier this week.
Most Texans support busing migrants, think state hasn't done enough to stop mass shootings, poll says
AUSTIN, Texas - A new University of Texas/Texas Politics Project poll shows how Texans feel about a number of hot button issues heading into this November's election. According to the poll, 52% of Texans support Gov. Greg Abbott's policy to bus migrants awaits asylum hearings to other parts of the country.
Texas governor poll: Abbott leads O'Rourke in governor's race
AUSTIN, Texas - A new poll of registered Texas voters shows Gov. Greg Abbott leading Democrat Beto O'Rourke by 5 percentage points in this year's race for governor. The Texas Politics Project poll released on Wednesday shows Abbott receiving support from 45% of voters. O'Rourke received support from 40% of the voters polled.
Abbott accused O'Rourke of wanting to defund the police; O'Rourke says claims are false
DALLAS - The two candidates for Texas governor address the issue of funding for police departments while at campaign stops Wednesday. Gov. Greg Abbott pitched himself as the candidate who best supports law enforcement in Texas. The Republican incumbent campaigned alongside members of the Fort Worth Police Officer’s Association on...
Big Tex's new shirt revealed ahead of 2022 State Fair of Texas
DALLAS - Big Tex the iconic Cowboy at Fair Park, has a brand-new shirt. The State Fair of Texas revealed the new shirt Friday morning at Cotton Bowl Stadium in Fair Park. Some of his older shirts were also spread out across the field. Every few years, Big Tex gets...
North Richland Hills resident wins $1 million from scratch-off ticket
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas - A North Richland Hills resident won a $1 million prize on a scratch-off ticket, according to the Texas Lottery. The Ultimate 7s ticket was purchased at the Kroger on Grapevine Highway in North Richland Hills. The winner decided to remain anonymous. It is the third...
4 To Watch: The top North Texas high school football games for Week 4
DALLAS - In this week’s 4 To Watch, we’re breaking down four of the biggest high school football matchups in DFW for Week 4. Denton Guyer (3-0) vs. Prosper (3-0) We start with one of the 34 matchups of undefeated teams in Texas this week: Denton Guyer hosting Prosper.
