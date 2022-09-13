Read full article on original website
A 154 MPH High Speed Chase Ends at a Randall King Concert
Listen, I get it. I'm a big Randall King guy too. But this is something you just don't see everyday. A high speed chase from Abilene to San Angelo came to an end at King's concert Saturday night. We're not sure if the perp is a big fan of stone...
4 People Hospitalized In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In San Angelo (San Angelo, TX)
According to the San Angelo Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident was reported. The official stated that two vehicles were involved in the crash.
2 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In San Angelo (San Angelo, TX)
According to the police, a motor vehicle accident was reported in San Angelo on Tuesday afternoon. The officials stated that the crash happened when the driver of a [..].
Downed electrical pole blocks traffic on Bryant
SAN ANGELO, Texas — A downed electrical pole on North Bryant blocked traffic for hours on Thursday afternoon, September 15, 2022. The cause of the incident is unknown, an officer on the scene said it may be due to old age or a previous accident however no statement has been given currently. There is no […]
Snow cone van melts in Sonic drive-thru
SAN ANGELO, Texas — A Below Zero Shaved Ice branded van met its fiery end in a Sonic drive-thru mid-Wednesday afternoon. According to the fire department battalion chief in a statement, they responded to the vehicle fire with a full structure response; two fire trucks attacked and brought down the flame while rescue detoured vehicles […]
Small Town Near Brownwood is Building a Community Splash Pad
BANGS – The small town of Bangs just outside of Brownwood announced last month it is building a community splash pad. The Bangs City Council has approved the seeking of bid proposals for construction on a splash pad for the Bangs community. At an August meeting, Greg Parrott, a...
Man Seriously Injured in Crash on Loop 306
SAN ANGELO, TX — San Angelo police are investigating a serious crash on Loop 306 under the Foster Road overpass. An older model GM pickup apparently drifted off the expressway and collided with pillars of the Foster Rd. overpass. The pickup continued straight ahead for another 100 feet after the impact.
Miles Cotton Festival draws in hundreds
MILES – The 45th Annual Miles Cotton Festival was celebrated on Saturday, September 10th under sunny skies in the Miles City Park. The annual event is sponsored by the Miles Preservation Authority. This year’s theme was Rockin’ Cotton and began at 9 in the morning with a parade. Countless parade participants and spectators were in attendance showing off tractors, tricked-out cars and pickups, Cotton Queen participants and various organization’s floats uniquely decorated for the event. Following the parade, the public gathered at the park and shopped at the various booths set up. Vendors sold homemade barbecue sauce, all types of food, clothing, toys, monogrammed gifts, and Texas-themed memorabilia, just to name a few. There was something for everyone. Children had a bounce house and even a gentleman twisting and making all sorts of objects from tiny balloons, entertaining kids of all ages. There was something for everyone across an area that encompassed several city blocks. Stores and restaurants downtown were open for the event, as well, and welcomed the city’s visitors.
DETAILS: San Angelo Police Confirm Arrest in West San Angelo Shooting
SAN ANGELO – San Angelo Police Wednesday confirmed that a man was shot on Oxford. Dr. Tuesday evening and a suspect is now in custody. According to San Angelo Police Department Public Information Officer Richard Espinosa, on 9/13/22 around 7:25pm, Officers were dispatched to a residence in the 200 block of Oxford in reference to a domestic disturbance. While responding to that location, our dispatch division received information that the there was a potential shooting victim at that residence.
Tom Green County jail logs: September 14, 2022
Over the past 24 hours, 10 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records. John Walton, 47, of San Angelo, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Tuesday,...
San Angelo ISD Officials Confirm Teen Who Made Threats Was Not a Student
SAN ANGELO – San Angelo Independent School District officials Tuesday confirmed that the teen suspect who was arrested for making threats towards SAISD campuses wasn't a student. As previously reported, on Sep. 11, officers with the San Angelo Police Department and officials with San Angelo ISD were made aware of a social media post that was circulating regarding possible threats toward a local school. For the original story see: BREAKING: San Angelo Police Report Social Media Threat to Shoot Local School Police eventually was able to identify the teen as a 16-year-old resident of San…
SAPD: One man charged after Tuesday shooting
Officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds in his upper and lower torso according to SAPD.
San Angelo Police arrest burglary suspect
SAN ANGELO, Texas — On Saturday at approximately 2 a.m. San Angelo Police officers made contact with a male subject walking in the 3100 block of Sherwood Way. Officers identified the male as Gabriel Lopez, 21, and learned that he had multiple warrants for his arrest. According to an...
Police Solve Two Recent Vehicle Burglary Cases
SAN ANGELO, TX — San Angelo police solved at least two vehicle burglary cases today. According to police, a man was taken into custody after a patrol officer made contact with the man walking down Sherwood Way early in the morning on Saturday at 2:30 a.m. After the officer identified the man, he found the man had multiple city warrants.
