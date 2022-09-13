ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewiston, NY

Comments / 0

Related
wnypapers.com

Niagara River Region Chamber of Commerce announces gala awardees

The Niagara River Region Chamber of Commerce, along with elected leaders, will honor three outstanding recipients for the 2022 Niagara River Region Chamber Awards Dinner on Thursday, Nov. 10, at The Niagara Falls Country Club. President Jennifer Pauly said, “The past few years have been incredibly challenging for the business...
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
wnypapers.com

Developer looking to convert Lewiston Event Center into self-storage

Plans were presented to the Village of Lewiston’s Historic Preservation Commission and Planning boards on Monday to renovate the Lewiston Event Center and convert it into a self-storage facility. Developer Vick Singh Ghotra said he intends to make “about 300 units” available inside the building at 845 Cayuga St....
LEWISTON, NY
wnypapers.com

Kinney looks to improve Lewiston waterfront properties

The success of John Kinney’s waterfront business – and that of his tenant – has resulted in a need for upgrades to his three properties. So said the Whirlpool Jet Boat Tours operating partner/president on Monday, as he presented the Village of Lewiston with plans to improve 115 S. Water St. (home of WJBT and the Griffon Brewery & Gastropub), 125 S. First St. (a multifamily residential property), and 65 Center St. (formerly the Trafford Mansion and “Bucket of Blood”).
LEWISTON, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lewiston, NY
Business
Lewiston, NY
Government
City
Rose, NY
City
Lewiston, NY
wnypapers.com

Project Hope paints its way to $100,000 in donations

A local contractor’s dedication to the community now has 100,000 reasons to celebrate its efforts to brighten the lives of others. More than a dozen volunteers with Project Hope (Helping Others Paint Exteriors) spent last Saturday in Wheatfield giving a Ward Road residence a fresh coat of paint to help a neighbor in need.
WHEATFIELD, NY
wnypapers.com

Many newsmakers at YBPA fall membership meeting

Greenway updates, Old Fort Niagara challenges discussed. A number of items of interest were discussed at Tuesday’s fall meeting of the Youngstown Business and Professional Association, held in the Officer’s Club at Fort Niagara State Park. •Niagara River Greenway Executive Director Greg Stevens updated visitors on the Experience...
YOUNGSTOWN, NY
wnypapers.com

'Lit City Celebration' activates Buffalo's Reading Park Sept. 29

Performances of poetry, music celebrate local arts community and NFTA public art project. Just Buffalo Literary Center and the Buffalo & Erie County Public Library invite the community to a “Lit City Celebration” from 3-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, at the Central Library’s Reading Park in downtown Buffalo (1 Lafayette Square).
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vineyard#Linus Business#Chamber
stepoutbuffalo.com

Coming Soon: Coffee & Stone Cafe

We are a local Veteran owned coffee shop in the heart of North Tonawanda! Menu consists of coffee and espresso options as well as baked goods, house made pizzas, sandwiches, smoothies, and more!
NORTH TONAWANDA, NY
wnypapers.com

'Meatball Street Brawl VI' scheduled for Sept. 25

16 local restaurants competing in Buffalo’s tastiest food competition; event has raised more than $100,000 for local charities. The clock is ticking, the sauce is simmering and the stage is set for Western New York’s new favorite September Sunday tradition. “Meatball Street Brawl” – “Buffalo’s tastiest food competition”...
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Chamber of Commerce
Power 93.7 WBLK

Free Electronics Recycling Event In Western New York

Since 2014 New Yorkers have been limited in what we can throw away in our weekly trash pickup. According to the NYS Electronic Equipment Recycling and Reuse Act, New York residents and electronic consumers are required to recycle most of their old electronics instead of disposing of them in the trash. Electronic waste items like computers, peripherals, old televisions, small-scale servers, and small electronic equipment are requested to be disposed of in an environmentally responsible manner.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
wnypapers.com

Discarded stoneware reveals secrets of 19th century Western New York

Members of the public will be able to explore Western New York’s hidden history – as revealed by its stoneware pottery treasures – at the History Center of Niagara on Sept. 29. Peter Jablonski, an avid “privy digger” and historical researcher, and David Potter, a lifelong collector of historic stoneware, will present a program titled “History & Mystery of the Early Decorated Stoneware Potteries of the Queen City, 1834-1896.”
LOCKPORT, NY
buffalorising.com

UPDATE: TOO LATE!!! Demolition commences. Preservation effort is thwarted.

Update: It’s a sad day for Buffalo! An injunction to prevent the demolition was filed yesterday – yet the demolition crews are not wasting any time getting to work, dismantling the previously damaged wall of the Great Northern grain elevator. The demolition of the structure will take months – there is still a sliver of hope, but it looks as if the City now be partially blamed for not preventing this monumental loss.
BUFFALO, NY
thevillagerny.com

Borderland Fest. in East Aurora

Fall festivals are on the horizon, and that includes WNY favorite Borderland Music and Arts Festival this weekend September 17- 18, with VIP Party Friday, September 16. Celebrating its 5th year, this festival celebrates the rich history and renaissance of the region with a two-day music and cultural festival in scenic Knox Farm State Park in East Aurora. This year’s lineup includes Portugal the Man, The Flaming Lips, Michael Franti and Spearhead along with several others.
EAST AURORA, NY
WKBW-TV

7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: September 16 - September 18

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you're looking for something to do this weekend, there are several family-friendly events taking place across the region. The Buffalo Sabres will hold a Fan Fest on Saturday and Sunday. The Fan Fest events will take place in Alumni Plaza and the Lexus Club at KeyBank Center. On Saturday the fest will run from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and on Sunday it will run from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. In addition to the Fan Fest, the Sabres, Boston Bruins, Montreal Canadiens, New Jersey Devils, Ottawa Senators and Pittsburgh Penguins will participate in a Prospects Challenge that begins Thursday and runs through Sunday. There will be a round-robin tournament with prospects from each team playing in games at LECOM Harborcenter. You can find more information on the Fan Fest here and more information on the Prospects Challenge here.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

WNY ’90s Kids Remember Going to This Maple Road Restaurant

I grew up at a fairly interesting time in Western New York. I'm in my early 30's, which means my childhood straddled the '90s and early 2000s. I also started watching the Buffalo Bills at the very start of their 17-year playoff drought. Literally, the first season I watched every single game was 2000, which was the season after the Music City Miracle.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

New mixed-use building is officially open in Williamsville

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — A brand new mixed-use building is officially open in Amherst. Bliss Construction and the town hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday evening at The Tennyson. It's located along Main Street, off Transit Road. The complex features two buildings, including commercial space, and 24 luxury apartments. "The story...
WILLIAMSVILLE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy