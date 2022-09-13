Read full article on original website
wnypapers.com
Niagara River Region Chamber of Commerce announces gala awardees
The Niagara River Region Chamber of Commerce, along with elected leaders, will honor three outstanding recipients for the 2022 Niagara River Region Chamber Awards Dinner on Thursday, Nov. 10, at The Niagara Falls Country Club. President Jennifer Pauly said, “The past few years have been incredibly challenging for the business...
wnypapers.com
Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls USA partners with Sunnking to host free e-recycling drive-thru event
Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls USA has partnered with Sunnking to host its annual electronic recycling event scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 17, at the shopping center at 1900 Military Road. Attendees will be able to visit the outlet to drop off their electronics from the convenience of their vehicle.
wnypapers.com
Developer looking to convert Lewiston Event Center into self-storage
Plans were presented to the Village of Lewiston’s Historic Preservation Commission and Planning boards on Monday to renovate the Lewiston Event Center and convert it into a self-storage facility. Developer Vick Singh Ghotra said he intends to make “about 300 units” available inside the building at 845 Cayuga St....
wnypapers.com
Kinney looks to improve Lewiston waterfront properties
The success of John Kinney’s waterfront business – and that of his tenant – has resulted in a need for upgrades to his three properties. So said the Whirlpool Jet Boat Tours operating partner/president on Monday, as he presented the Village of Lewiston with plans to improve 115 S. Water St. (home of WJBT and the Griffon Brewery & Gastropub), 125 S. First St. (a multifamily residential property), and 65 Center St. (formerly the Trafford Mansion and “Bucket of Blood”).
wnypapers.com
Project Hope paints its way to $100,000 in donations
A local contractor’s dedication to the community now has 100,000 reasons to celebrate its efforts to brighten the lives of others. More than a dozen volunteers with Project Hope (Helping Others Paint Exteriors) spent last Saturday in Wheatfield giving a Ward Road residence a fresh coat of paint to help a neighbor in need.
World’s Largest Yard Sale returns Friday and Saturday
Happening at the Fairgrounds' event center, The World's Largest Yard Sale will take place on Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
wnypapers.com
Many newsmakers at YBPA fall membership meeting
Greenway updates, Old Fort Niagara challenges discussed. A number of items of interest were discussed at Tuesday’s fall meeting of the Youngstown Business and Professional Association, held in the Officer’s Club at Fort Niagara State Park. •Niagara River Greenway Executive Director Greg Stevens updated visitors on the Experience...
wnypapers.com
'Lit City Celebration' activates Buffalo's Reading Park Sept. 29
Performances of poetry, music celebrate local arts community and NFTA public art project. Just Buffalo Literary Center and the Buffalo & Erie County Public Library invite the community to a “Lit City Celebration” from 3-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, at the Central Library’s Reading Park in downtown Buffalo (1 Lafayette Square).
wnypapers.com
Buffalo & Niagara Falls 'light up' to celebrate 75th anniversary of Aspire of Western New York
On Sept. 19, 1947, Aspire of Western New York, formerly known as Cerebral Palsy of Western New York, was officially incorporated. After extensive growth in both physical locations and services provided, Aspire will celebrate its 75th anniversary on Sept. 19. In honor of this achievement, the dome of Buffalo City...
stepoutbuffalo.com
Coming Soon: Coffee & Stone Cafe
We are a local Veteran owned coffee shop in the heart of North Tonawanda! Menu consists of coffee and espresso options as well as baked goods, house made pizzas, sandwiches, smoothies, and more!
wnypapers.com
'Meatball Street Brawl VI' scheduled for Sept. 25
16 local restaurants competing in Buffalo’s tastiest food competition; event has raised more than $100,000 for local charities. The clock is ticking, the sauce is simmering and the stage is set for Western New York’s new favorite September Sunday tradition. “Meatball Street Brawl” – “Buffalo’s tastiest food competition”...
2 On Your Side
Station Twelve project is making big progress ahead of construction deadline
AMHERST, N.Y. — The Station Twelve project in Amherst is coming back to life. In April, the town issued new building permits for the site under the condition that the buildings must be completed by the end of the calendar year. Town of Amherst Supervisor Brian Kulpa says he...
Check Out These Amazing Bills Portraits At The World’s Largest Yard Sale
The 22nd year of the World’s Largest Yard Sale is underway at the Hamburg Fairgrounds. Thousands of shoppers are flocking there to find unique, one-of-a-kind items for sale at a bargain. While strolling through the massive fairgrounds, one set-up in particular that caught our eye had us absolutely floored.
Free Electronics Recycling Event In Western New York
Since 2014 New Yorkers have been limited in what we can throw away in our weekly trash pickup. According to the NYS Electronic Equipment Recycling and Reuse Act, New York residents and electronic consumers are required to recycle most of their old electronics instead of disposing of them in the trash. Electronic waste items like computers, peripherals, old televisions, small-scale servers, and small electronic equipment are requested to be disposed of in an environmentally responsible manner.
wnypapers.com
Discarded stoneware reveals secrets of 19th century Western New York
Members of the public will be able to explore Western New York’s hidden history – as revealed by its stoneware pottery treasures – at the History Center of Niagara on Sept. 29. Peter Jablonski, an avid “privy digger” and historical researcher, and David Potter, a lifelong collector of historic stoneware, will present a program titled “History & Mystery of the Early Decorated Stoneware Potteries of the Queen City, 1834-1896.”
buffalorising.com
UPDATE: TOO LATE!!! Demolition commences. Preservation effort is thwarted.
Update: It’s a sad day for Buffalo! An injunction to prevent the demolition was filed yesterday – yet the demolition crews are not wasting any time getting to work, dismantling the previously damaged wall of the Great Northern grain elevator. The demolition of the structure will take months – there is still a sliver of hope, but it looks as if the City now be partially blamed for not preventing this monumental loss.
thevillagerny.com
Borderland Fest. in East Aurora
Fall festivals are on the horizon, and that includes WNY favorite Borderland Music and Arts Festival this weekend September 17- 18, with VIP Party Friday, September 16. Celebrating its 5th year, this festival celebrates the rich history and renaissance of the region with a two-day music and cultural festival in scenic Knox Farm State Park in East Aurora. This year’s lineup includes Portugal the Man, The Flaming Lips, Michael Franti and Spearhead along with several others.
WKBW-TV
7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: September 16 - September 18
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you're looking for something to do this weekend, there are several family-friendly events taking place across the region. The Buffalo Sabres will hold a Fan Fest on Saturday and Sunday. The Fan Fest events will take place in Alumni Plaza and the Lexus Club at KeyBank Center. On Saturday the fest will run from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and on Sunday it will run from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. In addition to the Fan Fest, the Sabres, Boston Bruins, Montreal Canadiens, New Jersey Devils, Ottawa Senators and Pittsburgh Penguins will participate in a Prospects Challenge that begins Thursday and runs through Sunday. There will be a round-robin tournament with prospects from each team playing in games at LECOM Harborcenter. You can find more information on the Fan Fest here and more information on the Prospects Challenge here.
WNY ’90s Kids Remember Going to This Maple Road Restaurant
I grew up at a fairly interesting time in Western New York. I'm in my early 30's, which means my childhood straddled the '90s and early 2000s. I also started watching the Buffalo Bills at the very start of their 17-year playoff drought. Literally, the first season I watched every single game was 2000, which was the season after the Music City Miracle.
New mixed-use building is officially open in Williamsville
WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — A brand new mixed-use building is officially open in Amherst. Bliss Construction and the town hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday evening at The Tennyson. It's located along Main Street, off Transit Road. The complex features two buildings, including commercial space, and 24 luxury apartments. "The story...
