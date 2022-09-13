Read full article on original website
Proposal aims to stop the sale of diesel trucks by 2040
REDDING, Calif. — The push for zero-emission vehicles in California has made its way to the trucking industry. A new proposal from the California Air Resource Board aims to stop the sale of new diesel trucks by 2040 and push larger trucking companies to be fully electric by 2042. This comes less than a month after the state announced the requirement for all new cars, trucks, and SUVs to run on electricity or hydrogen by 2035.
The tiny corner of California that isn’t in drought
(NEXSTAR) – As of Thursday, 99.77% of California is experiencing drought, according to tracking by the U.S. Drought Monitor. Just one (very small) corner of the state is left out. The drought map of California shows shades of orange, red, and even dark burgundy for the driest parts of...
Blue Lake Rancheria becomes first Tribe to unionize on the North Coast
BLUE LAKE, Calif. — An agreement has been reached between UNITE HERE Local 49 and Blue Lake Rancheria to unionize hospitality workers. This makes Blue Lake Rancheria the first tribe on the North Coast to do so. Workers from Blue Lake Hotel and Casino, local restaurants and gas stations...
September National Preparedness Month, helpful tips to get ready
REDDING, CALIF. — September is upon us and not far behind is cool fall weather. FEMA encourages communities to start getting prepared for disasters and emergencies whether its a home or business with National Preparedness Month of 2022. According to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL...
Gov. Newsom signs emergency measures to support communities affected by extreme weather
Redding, Calif. — As communities across the state contend with the impacts of climate-driven extreme weather events this summer, Governor Gavin Newsom today signed emergency measures to support response and recovery efforts underway following Tropical Storm Kay, a severe June storm and several wildfires which sparked in Siskiyou and Mariposa counties. The measures also include counties affected by floods including Plumas and Tehama counties.
Vote for $18/hour minimum wage in California fails to make ballot
NORTHSTATE, Calif. — According to Cal Matters Californians won't get to vote on a ballot initiative for minimum wage in California to go up to as much as $18/hour in 2025. The "California Living Wage Act" was a ballot initiative by many state labor organizations that proposed increasing the minimum wage in California to $16/hour in 2023, $17/hour in 2024, and $18/hour in 2025.
California Republican caucus concerned over Newsom's climate action
NORTHSTATE, Calif. — Governor Gavin Newsom announced a new plan to tackle climate change and emissions was underway. Newsom said the new plan is designed to:. Create four million new jobs. Cut air pollution by 60%. Reduce state oil consumption by 91%. Save California $23 billion by avoiding the...
California Station Selling Gas For 91 Cents Per Gallon
As the per-gallon price of gasoline continues to drop, Los Angeles commuters on Thursday were surprised to find one local station was selling fuel for just 91 cents. That’s not to say the price of gas has dropped that low everywhere; the price on display at the Santa Monica Boulevard Mobil was part of a promotion for NBC’s time-traveling reboot “Quantum Leap.” A sign next to the low price display read, “Leap back to 1985 prices!”
Second drive-by shooting reported in two weeks in Eureka
EUREKA, Calif. — Gunshots were reportedly heard at around 8:45 p.m. Sunday on the 200 and 300 blocks of Dollison Street near Saint Bernard High School. There were numerous neighbors who heard the shots followed by the sound of a car speeding off. Police confirmed that a home on the 300 block of Dollison Street was hit.
Governor Newsom signs CARE Court Into Law; Glenn County among the first cohort
With more than 100,000 people living on California Streets, Governor Gavin Newsom signed legislation Wednesday enacting CARE Court to provide individuals with severe mental health and substance use disorders the care and services they need to get healthy. “With overwhelming support from the Legislature and stakeholders across California, CARE Court...
Two suspects arrested after robbing a residence in Garberville
GARBERVILLE, Calif. — According to the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office, deputies arrested two suspects on armed robbery charges in Garberville. The following is from a press release by HCSO. On Sept. 16, 2022, at about 9:45 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence on Sawmill Road,...
Two earthquakes within seconds ‘violently’ rattle California’s Wine Country
Two 4.0-magnitude-plus earthquakes struck California’s Wine Country north of Santa Rosa, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.. The first 4.4 magnitude quake hit 3.4 miles deep about 2 miles north of Santa Rosa at 6:39 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, according to the USGS. The second 4.3-magnitude quake struck at the...
4.4 magnitude quake recorded west of Coos Bay
A 4.4 magnitude earthquake shook off the coast of Oregon early Thursday morning.
Wide Variety of Tuna Caught off the Coast
There is some absolutely insane offshore fishing happing right now off the Northern California coast. From Fort Bragg to Crescent City, the albacore bite has been wide-open. But that's just part of the story. What has everyone talking is the number of exotic, warm water species. Fort Bragg has seen the widest variety. A wide-open albacore bite on Sunday afternoon 30 miles offshore quickly turned into a tuna frenzy as thousands of 100- to 300-pound bluefin, bigeye and yellowfin tuna made an appearance. Several bluefins were hooked, but the under-gunned anglers didn't stand much of a chance in landing one of those bruisers. However, there were quite a few bigeyes up to 160-pounds landed. Shelter Cove also got in on the exotic action as a 151-pound yellowfin tuna was landed on Sunday. The lucky boat had several others hooked but anglers were unable to coax them to the boat. Simultaneously, a nice size Dorado was landed right next to the boat fighting the yellowfin. You can't make this stuff up. Closer to home, both Eureka and Crescent City have seen epic albacore action the last few days. Marc Schmidt of Coastline Charters boated 52 albies Sunday fishing 43 southwest of the entrance. The fish are big, too, sporting a solid 20-pound average. Out of Crescent City, one of the charter boats landed 40 albacore on Monday roughly 50 miles offshore. Weather and ocean conditions look favorable for the next few days. I, for one, can't wait to see what the next warm-water surprise will be.
Storm arriving in the valley Sunday could bring half-inch of rain
SACRAMENTO - After more than six months of virtually no rain to speak of, the Sacramento region will finally get some measurable rainfall this weekend. The storm is coming in from the Gulf of Alaska and will descend along the west coast this weekend. Most of the rain will fall Sunday and early Monday. By the end of Monday, we could see as much as a half-inch of rain across much of the Sacramento Valley. On Saturday, winds from the west and southwest will increase to around 20-30 mph, and then by early Sunday, the rain will arrive. We will begin to see some of the moisture pushing toward the east and maybe even some snowflakes across the highest peaks.On Sunday, the high temperatures will be in the upper-60s in the valley, which is more than 20 degrees cooler than the average, 90, that we see this time of the year.
Quake off South Coast, Sept. 15
A 4.4-magnitude earthquake was recorded off the South Oregon Coast early Thursday, Feb. 15. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located on the outer fault line of the two that run parallel with the Oregon Coast west of Langlois in Curry County.
‘Largest One Time Seizure of Narcotics in the History of the HCDTF’
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. The Humboldt County Drug Task Force (HCDTF) has been investigating a large drug trafficking organization (DTO)...
HAVE YOU SEEN ME? 59-year-old man missing, at-risk
EUREKA, Calif. — The Eureka Police Department is asking the community for help in locating a 59-year-old missing male, Pierre Boisvert. Officials say Pierre is an at-risk, dependent adult and has multiple conditions that require medication and assistance from others. Pierre wandered out of his hotel room located on...
Suspected arrested after driving stolen car in Fernbridge
FERNBRIDGE, Calif. — A man was arrested on Monday after he was found to be driving a stolen car out of Eureka, according to the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office. At about 1:12 a.m., the HCSO said a deputy on patrol in the Fernbridge area saw the stolen car. The deputy then made a traffic stop on the 200 block of Fernbridge Drive. The driver of the car, 40-year-old Melvin Dwayne Matthews, was taken into custody without incident. According to officials, a female passenger was detained and released at the scene.
Scientists are looking at the 40,000-foot-tall clouds pumped out by the Mosquito Fire
Like a scene out of an apocalyptic movie, a raging California wildfire pumped out a monster cloud towering 40,000 feet into the atmosphere on Thursday.
