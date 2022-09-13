Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in Indiana this weekKristen WaltersGreenfield, IN
2022 NBA Draft Review: Indiana PacersAdrian HolmanIndianapolis, IN
Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes stun No. 12 Bulldogs 2-0 behind McLaughlin’s four savesThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Hotel's Kitchen Served as a Secondary Location for Feeding Medical Workers During the PandemicMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Indianapolis, IN
Related
IMPD: Suspect in deadly daycare shooting shot by police
The public is asked to avoid the area of 10th Street and Delaware Street after an officer-involved shooting in downtown Indianapolis.
WIBC.com
Attempted Murder Arrest in Mass Ave Standoff
INDIANAPOLIS--Attempted murder is one charge against one of the men accused of holding cops off from inside a business on Massachusetts Ave. at 34th and Arlington, in Indianapolis. Police say they were shot at when approaching that business to serve a search warrant. “As officers with the IMPD SWAT team...
PHOTOS: Inside the business where suspect is accused of shooting at IMPD
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has shared photos inside the business where a man is accused of attempted murder after allegedly shooting at IMPD officers who were executing a search warrant early Thursday. The business, which has not been named, is in the 6000 block of Massachusetts Avenue. As previously reported, IMPD investigators […]
Kokomo PD officer facing charges in road rage incident
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. — An officer with the Kokomo Police Department is charged with battery and disorderly conduct after a road rage incident. Roy Smith, 42, is accused of hitting a 60-year-old man, causing face and rib injuries. The incident started while Smith and the man were driving on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
23-year-old Indianapolis man charged in woman's 2016 murder
INDIANAPOLIS — A 23-year-old Indianapolis man is facing murder charges for the death of a woman who was killed more than six years ago. Police found the body of 41-year-old Angela Wright in the street in the 3000 block of Nowland Avenue on the east side of Indianapolis early in the morning of July 14, 2016. Wright was pronounced dead at the scene with apparent trauma to her head.
cbs4indy.com
IMPD makes arrest in 2016 murder investigation
INDIANAPOLIS — On Thursday, July 14, 2016, just after 5:00 a.m., IMPD responded to the 3000 block of Nowland Avenue on report of a person down. When officers arrived, they located an adult female, 41-year-old Angela Wright, who was pronounced dead on-scene. On September 15, 2022, murder charges were...
WISH-TV
Woman shot, killed moments after dropping kids off at daycare
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis woman was shot and killed Friday morning, moments after dropping her children off at a daycare on the city’s near-west side. At around 7:30 a.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a shooting in the 900 block of Holmes Avenue. That’s near the intersection with West 10th Street, just north of the Haughville neighborhood.
Shots fired at IMPD during investigation of earlier shooting
UPDATED: IMPD detectives have arrested 29-year-old Bryan De La Torre for attempted murder for his alleged role in the incident at a business in the 6000 block of Massachusetts Avenue. During a search of the building, IMPD located four firearms and numerous fired shell casings. Officers also identified fentanyl contamination inside the building, along with […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
IMPD investigating officer-involved shooting downtown
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating an officer-involved shooting in downtown Indianapolis Friday morning. The incident happened at 10th and North Delaware streets. Police said a man is being taken to a hospital but did not give an update on his condition. Police are asking drivers and people to avoid...
WISH-TV
Docs: Indy man sentenced to 24 years in prison for trafficking methamphetamine
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man was sentenced to over 24 years prison for trafficking 500 grams of methamphetamine. According to court documents, an investigation involving narcotics was held for Hamilton on Aug. 25. During the investigation, court documents say Hamilton was seen leaving his home and traveling to a fast-food restaurant near east 21st Street.
Warren Central student accused of assaulting ex-girlfriend faces battery charges
A police report shows that the suspect, a 17-year-old, was arrested on two counts of battery resulting in serious bodily injury, one count of battery resulting in moderate injury and one count of disorderly conduct.
WISH-TV
Docs: Taxi driver was forced to drive at gunpoint before being fatally shot
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Investigators believe a murdered Indianapolis cab driver had a dispute over money and was forced to drive at gunpoint before being fatally shot last week. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has arrested two suspects in the case and court documents acquired by News 8 outline what...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man wanted for murders in Plainfield has arrest warrant in Marion County
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — 13 Investigates has learned there's an active Marion County warrant for the arrest of a man wanted in a deadly shooting in Plainfield. Dalonny Rodgers, 28, is wanted for preliminary charges of murder and attempted murder after two men were killed and two others were hurt in a shooting Saturday night.
wrtv.com
Woman shot husband on Interstate 69 over argument in front of 12-year-old son, according to court docs
FISHERS — Court documents released have revealed what led to a woman shooting her husband on Interstate 69 in Fishers. Court documents show that Shaalea Davis shot her husband during an argument, though the cause of the argument is not known. Both sides gave differing accounts of what the argument entailed.
Indianapolis man gets 24 years for meth trafficking
Inside the vehicle, police found four rifles, two handguns, 2.9 kilograms of methamphetamine, 767 grams of ecstasy pills, marijuana, scales, packaging and a large sum of U.S. currency, according to the DOJ.
cbs4indy.com
Woman found shot to death on Indy’s south side
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a woman was found shot to death in the driver’s seat of a vehicle parked in an apartment complex on Indy’s south side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred shortly after 4:40 p.m. on Thursday in the Country Club apartments, located in the 300 block of Teddy Lane just south of E. Troy Avenue.
Teen stabbed by passenger on IndyGo bus
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating what led to a stabbing on a city bus that sent a 17-year-old girl to a hospital. It happened Wednesday on an IndyGo route around East 21st and North Olney streets. Daian Manns' mother shared photos with 13News, which show her daughter being treated...
Police search for suspect tied to rash of thefts from vehicles
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who is a suspect in a rash of thefts from vehicles that occurred in Hamilton, Boone, Madison and Putnam counties. According to the sheriff’s department, the suspect is described as a white male in his late […]
WANE-TV
Police: Indy traffic stop leads to discovery of drugs
INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — Police arrested an Indianapolis man Wednesday morning after a state trooper found drugs and guns in the man’s car following a traffic stop, according to a police report. The trooper noticed a truck driving behind him with no headlights on at 6:26 a.m. in heavy...
Silver Alert declared for missing McCordsville man
MCCORDSVILLE, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a man missing from Hancock County. Police in McCordsville are searching for 44-year-old Wayne Hurd, who was last seen shortly before 4:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16. He is described as a 6-foot, 5-inch, 240-pound Black male with balding black hair and brown eyes.
WTHR
Indianapolis, IN
32K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Indianapolis local newshttps://www.wthr.com/
Comments / 0