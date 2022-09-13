Paul F. Stangel, age 87, a resident of Manitowoc, passed away on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at Shady Lane Assisted Living, Manitowoc. Paul was born on January 29, 1935 in Manitowoc to the late Richard and Alice Schleis Stangel. He had worked at Mirro Aluminum for 44 years until his retirement in 1997. On October 27, 1990, Paul married Mardell Rosinsky at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Two Rivers. He enjoyed spending his time biking. Paul was a member of Lakeshore Peddlers, Manitowoc Senior Center Bike Club, St. Francis of Assisi Parish in Manitowoc, and the Knights of Columbus Council 710 of Manitowoc.

