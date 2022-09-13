Read full article on original website
Manitowoc Man Arrested After Assaulting a Woman, Fleeing From Police
An 18-year-old Manitowoc man was arrested yesterday afternoon after he reportedly assaulted a woman and fled from police. Officers were called to an unspecified residence at around 11:00 a.m. to investigate a claim made by a woman who said that her ex-boyfriend had been pushing her around and pulled a gun.
Bail Hearing Held For Manitowoc Man Charged with Seventh OWI
Bail is set at $500 cash for a 56-year-old Manitowoc man charged with his seventh OWI Offense following an incident on the city’s Southside late Tuesday night. A couple had allegedly began yelling into a neighbor’s garage claiming that they had denied hitting their vehicle. Police received a...
Juvenile Arrests Skyrocket in Manitowoc
The number of juvenile charges in Manitowoc skyrocketed last month. According to the Police Department’s monthly report for August, there were 15 juvenile charges reported bringing the year-to-date total up to 134. To put that into perspective, in all of 2020 there were 148, and last year that number...
Manitowoc Man Convicted of Selling Drugs that Killed a Man Sentenced
A Manitowoc man who was convicted of selling another man the drugs that killed him has been sentenced. 21-year-old Michael A. Svacina pleaded guilty to charges of Reckless Homicide by the Delivery of Drugs and Bail Jumping, and Judge Jerilyn Dietz sentenced him to spend a total of 9 years in prison followed by 8 years on extended supervision.
Police Take Man Accused of Being Involved in Stealing a Vehicle Into Custody
A 21-year-old male is in custody after allegedly being involved in stealing a vehicle from Manitowoc’s northside late Wednesday night. An officer with the Manitowoc Police Department was on routine patrol when he heard over his portable radio that the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Deputies were in pursuit of a stolen vehicle requesting mutual aid assistance from Manitowoc Police which was granted.
Neighborly Dispute Results in an OWI Arrest in Manitowoc
What started as a dispute between neighbors ended up landing a Manitowoc man in police custody. Officers were dispatched to a residence in the 1400 block of South 10th Street just before 11:00 last night (September 13th) to investigate the dispute report. A caller told police that they saw a...
Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records
Johnnie R. Snow, 59, Waukesha, Possession of THC (2nd+ offense) on 1/13/19, Guilty plea, $200.00 fine, plus costs imposed, total of $969.00, to be paid by 11-01-22 or 19 days jail. Submit DNA sample. Timothy M. Belongie, 29, Manitowoc, Bail Jumping on 12/18/21, Guilty due to no contest plea, Defendant...
Green Bay Man Charged in Pub and Church Break-Ins
A Green Bay Man is facing charges after he allegedly broke into a local pub and a church and stole cash. Green Bay Police were called to BC’s Saloon at around 5:30 p.m. on September 1st on a report of a man attempting to break into the rear door earlier that morning.
Manitowoc Police Asking for Help With a Burglary Investigation
The Manitowoc Police Department is reaching out to the public for help with a burglary investigation. According to a Crime Stoppers report, the incident occurred in the 1900 block of Dufek Drive sometime between September 9th and Monday (September 12th). Numerous power tools were stolen from a construction site after...
Two Fox Valley Schools Call for Extra Police Presence Following Social Media Threat
Two high schools in the Fox Valley area had some extra police officers on hand yesterday after a threat was made on social media. The officers were posted outside of Oshkosh West and Appleton West High Schools after a yet unnamed individual told “West to be ready” on an unspecified social media service.
Manitowoc Police Searching for the Owner of a Ring Found at Red Arrow Beach
The Manitowoc Police Department is looking for the rightful home of a ring found at Red Arrow Beach recently. The ring is described as a men’s style black titanium, tungsten carbide wedding band with a thin blue line grooved into the middle. In order to claim the ring, you...
Kiel Police Chief Announces Retirement
The Chief of Police in Kiel has announced his retirement. Chief Dave Funkhouser made the announcement in a post on the Kiel Police Department Facebook page. He explained that he began battling a serious health condition in 2013, but after 9 years of fighting coupled with additional stress, the unspecified condition has taken its toll.
Manitowoc County Health Department Now Offers at Home COVID-19 Tests
The Manitowoc County Health Department has announced that they have at-home COVID-19 testing kits available. Health Officer Stephanie Lambert thanked Alliance Laundry Systems “for their generous donation of 900 rapid COVID-19 at-home tests.”. These tests are being made available to the public on a first come, first served basis,...
Paul F. Stangel
Paul F. Stangel, age 87, a resident of Manitowoc, passed away on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at Shady Lane Assisted Living, Manitowoc. Paul was born on January 29, 1935 in Manitowoc to the late Richard and Alice Schleis Stangel. He had worked at Mirro Aluminum for 44 years until his retirement in 1997. On October 27, 1990, Paul married Mardell Rosinsky at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Two Rivers. He enjoyed spending his time biking. Paul was a member of Lakeshore Peddlers, Manitowoc Senior Center Bike Club, St. Francis of Assisi Parish in Manitowoc, and the Knights of Columbus Council 710 of Manitowoc.
Prevent Suicide Manitowoc County to Welcome 350+ at 11th Annual Walk/Run for Hope
Over 350 people will be at UW Green Bay Manitowoc Campus tomorrow morning for the 11th running of the Prevent Suicide Manitowoc Walk/Run for Hope. This is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the local mental health advocates, and this year’s event is looking to be their biggest yet.
Summit Clinical Celebrates Opening in Manitowoc With a Ribbon Cutting
Even though they have been operational since April, Summit Clinical Services in Manitowoc welcomed the public to their facility yesterday for a ribbon cutting and open house. Summit is a counseling center located at 820 Washington Street, which is one of only a couple organizations in the Clipper City focused on providing mental health counseling.
Three Manitowoc County Governmental Groups Scheduled to Meet Today
There are three more governmental meetings planned for today in Manitowoc County. Starting the day will be the Local Emergency Planning Committee, which was in the Communications & Technology Building at 9:00 this morning. They voted to designate the State of Wisconsin as the 2023 Compliance Officer and to approve...
Velva Seehafer
Velva “Jean” Seehafer, age 86, of Manitowoc, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 in the comfort of her home. Jean was born on March 24, 1936 in Marshfield, WI to Olaf and Sara Rasmussen. She graduated from Marshfield High School, class of 1954. After high school, Jean worked for Parkin Ice Cream Company as a receptionist, later moving to Rollahome Corporation as a secretary.
Mary Catherine Gustafson
Mary Catherine Gustafson, age 70, a resident of Manitowoc was welcomed into the Kingdom of Heaven on Saturday, September 10, 2022 while at home in hospice care following a seven-year battle with Multiple System Atrophy (MSA). Mary was born on August 15, 1952 in Escanaba, Michigan to Phyllis (Young) Hirn...
Janice B. Zipperer
Janice B. Zipperer, age 84, of Manitowoc, died Wednesday, September 14, 2022. Janice was born August 6, 1938, in Iron Mountain, MI, daughter of the late John and Rosalie (Parlow) Hoffmann. She graduated from Lincoln High School with the class of 1957. On November 29, 1958, she married William Zipperer Jr. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Maple Grove. He preceded her in death on February 23, 2007.
