The Mai Tai ... How and wherePeter DillsPasadena, CA
Where to Get Free Burgers on National Cheeseburger DayCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Stay cool in Los Angeles County at these ice rinks, open during Labor Day weekendDon SimkovichLos Angeles County, CA
Outlining Water Restrictions for Los Angeles County and Pasadena During SeptemberDon SimkovichLos Angeles County, CA
Pasadena's South Arroyo NeighborhoodDavid ClarkPasadena, CA
foxla.com
Suspect wanted in murder of passenger at Willowbrook Metro station arrested
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Detectives arrested a man suspected of attacking and killing another passenger at a Metro station in the Willowbrook area. The suspect was arrested on Wednesday. His name has not been publicly released, LASD said in a statement to FOX 11.
signalscv.com
Pedestrian involved in hit-and-run incident in Canyon Country
One pedestrian was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene on Friday morning in Canyon Country, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department and Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials. According to Esteban Benitez, a spokesman for the Fire Department, the incident occurred on Foxlane Drive and Nadal...
mynewsla.com
Shooting in Compton Leaves One Dead, One Wounded; Investigation Underway
Two men were shot, one fatally, in a vehicle-to-vehicle shooting in Compton, and authorities Thursday sought the public’s help to solve the crime. Deputies were sent to a hospital about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday on a report of a gunshot victim at the location, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.
DUI Solo Vehicle Rollover Crash Takes Out Signal Light Pole, Traps Driver
Palmdale, Los Angeles County, CA: A DUI driver was trapped after a single-vehicle rollover crash that knocked down a signal light pole at an intersection near an air force facility in the city of Pomona Thursday night, Sept. 15. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies from Palmdale station and Los Angeles...
mynewsla.com
Woman Reported Missing in Lancaster Found
An 85-year-old woman who went missing in Lancaster has been found, authorities said Friday. Shizue Koyona was last seen at 3:17 p.m. Thursday in the 6000 block of West Avenue J-4, and authorities sought the public’s help to find her. On Friday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported...
Suspect Involved in Clash with Santa Ana Police Dies
A man who was earlier subdued by Santa Ana police died Thursday, triggering an automatic investigation that is routine in in-custody deaths.
Decomposing body of 41-year-old shooting victim found inside parked car in Long Beach, police say
Police in Long Beach have launched a murder investigation after officers found a decomposing body inside a parked car on Wednesday.
2 dead in crash along Angeles Crest Highway above Arcadia
Two people were killed in a crash along Angeles Crest Highway above Arcadia Friday morning. The crash was reported about 9 a.m. near mile marker 47, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. A vehicle was overturned off the side of the roadway and two people were pronounced dead at the scene, according preliminary […]
2urbangirls.com
Compton shooting leaves one dead
COMPTON, Calif. – A man was shot to death in Compton and sheriff’s homicide investigators Thursday are continuing their search for the shooter. Deputies were called at approximately 8:30 p.m. Wednesday to North Central Avenue and Sam Littleton Street where they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds, said Deputy Brenda Serna of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
L.A. Weekly
Driver Injured in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Avenue K [Lancaster, CA]
One Hospitalized after Two-Vehicle Collision near North 12th Street West. The accident happened around 9:00 a.m. near North 12th Street West, per Lancaster authorities. According to reports, officials responded to a report of a truck and car that collided under unknown circumstances. Responding emergency crews extricated the trapped driver from...
L.A. Weekly
One Killed in Pedestrian Accident on Antelope Valley [Lancaster, CA]
Traffic Collision near South Avenue J Left One Fatality. Officers responded to the fatal collision around 4:48 a.m. at the Antelope Valley 14 Freeway and South Avenue J. According to the California Highway Patrol, police located the victim lying on the roadway, however, the circumstances surrounding the crash remain unclear.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID worker killed at LA area construction site
SOUTH GATE, Calif. – Authorities Thursday identified a worker who died after becoming trapped in a ditch at a construction site in South Gate. Firefighters were sent to the 10000 block of West Frontage Road at about 11:20 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Douglas...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man fatally shot in Palmdale
PALMDALE, Calif. – A man who was shot to death in Palmdale was identified Tuesday by county authorities. The shooting in the 200 block of East Avenue S was reported at 10:50 a.m. Sunday, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Veronica Rodriguez. The victim, who was identified...
Suspects in custody, gambling machines recovered after police search illegal 'slap house' in OC
Police cracking down on illegal gambling dens sounds like something out of the Prohibition Era, but that's what happened in Westminster this week.
theavtimes.com
WATCH: Deputy saves choking inmate
An inmate’s life was saved Thursday when a deputy conducted the Heimlich maneuver to dislodge pieces of food from the inmate’s throat, sheriff’s officials announced Friday. The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, at the Century Regional Detention Facility, according to a news release from...
mynewsla.com
Officials ID Girl Who Died of Apparent Drug Overdose at Bernstein High School
Police are continuing an investigation Thursday into the death of a 15-year-old girl from an apparent fentanyl overdose in the bathroom of a Hollywood high school. Three other students are recovering in hospitals after apparently ingesting the drug purchased in a nearby park. According to police and Los Angeles Unified...
Girl, 14, dies after getting shot in the head: Arvin PD
ARVIN, Calif. (KGET) — A teenage boy, 17, was in possession of a gun when it discharged and struck a girl, 14, in the head on Monday on Monroe Street in Arvin, according to the Arvin Police Department. She was airlifted to Kern Medical and then transferred to Loma Linda University Hospital, according to the […]
foxla.com
Illegal street racing event in Palmdale results in multiple citations
PALMDALE, Calif. - An operation by conducted by law enforcement to crack down on illegal street racing in Palmdale resulted in several vehicles being impounded and multiple citations issued, according to the Palmdale Sheriff's Station. It happened Tuesday in the area of 732 West Ranch Vista Boulevard. Officials said 8...
KTLA.com
Police release image of suspected shooter in killing of two teens at Lincoln Heights carnival
The Los Angeles Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the shooter who killed two boys at a carnival in Lincoln Heights on Sunday. Javier Mejia and Winfield Lee, both 17, suffered multiple gunshot wounds around 9 p.m. in the 2700 block of North Broadway and were pronounced dead at the scene, the LAPD said in a news release.
signalscv.com
Man arrested on suspicion of robbery, giving false name
A 33-year-old homeless man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after he allegedly assaulted store employees while trying to leave with stolen goods, according to law enforcement officials. The arrest stems from deputies responding to a reported “robbery in progress” at a business at the 26000 block of McBean Parkway.
