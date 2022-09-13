ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmdale, CA

signalscv.com

Pedestrian involved in hit-and-run incident in Canyon Country

One pedestrian was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene on Friday morning in Canyon Country, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department and Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials. According to Esteban Benitez, a spokesman for the Fire Department, the incident occurred on Foxlane Drive and Nadal...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
mynewsla.com

Shooting in Compton Leaves One Dead, One Wounded; Investigation Underway

Two men were shot, one fatally, in a vehicle-to-vehicle shooting in Compton, and authorities Thursday sought the public’s help to solve the crime. Deputies were sent to a hospital about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday on a report of a gunshot victim at the location, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.
COMPTON, CA
mynewsla.com

Woman Reported Missing in Lancaster Found

An 85-year-old woman who went missing in Lancaster has been found, authorities said Friday. Shizue Koyona was last seen at 3:17 p.m. Thursday in the 6000 block of West Avenue J-4, and authorities sought the public’s help to find her. On Friday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported...
LANCASTER, CA
KTLA

2 dead in crash along Angeles Crest Highway above Arcadia

Two people were killed in a crash along Angeles Crest Highway above Arcadia Friday morning. The crash was reported about 9 a.m. near mile marker 47, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. A vehicle was overturned off the side of the roadway and two people were pronounced dead at the scene, according preliminary […]
ARCADIA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Compton shooting leaves one dead

COMPTON, Calif. – A man was shot to death in Compton and sheriff’s homicide investigators Thursday are continuing their search for the shooter. Deputies were called at approximately 8:30 p.m. Wednesday to North Central Avenue and Sam Littleton Street where they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds, said Deputy Brenda Serna of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
COMPTON, CA
L.A. Weekly

Driver Injured in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Avenue K [Lancaster, CA]

One Hospitalized after Two-Vehicle Collision near North 12th Street West. The accident happened around 9:00 a.m. near North 12th Street West, per Lancaster authorities. According to reports, officials responded to a report of a truck and car that collided under unknown circumstances. Responding emergency crews extricated the trapped driver from...
LANCASTER, CA
L.A. Weekly

One Killed in Pedestrian Accident on Antelope Valley [Lancaster, CA]

Traffic Collision near South Avenue J Left One Fatality. Officers responded to the fatal collision around 4:48 a.m. at the Antelope Valley 14 Freeway and South Avenue J. According to the California Highway Patrol, police located the victim lying on the roadway, however, the circumstances surrounding the crash remain unclear.
LANCASTER, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID worker killed at LA area construction site

SOUTH GATE, Calif. – Authorities Thursday identified a worker who died after becoming trapped in a ditch at a construction site in South Gate. Firefighters were sent to the 10000 block of West Frontage Road at about 11:20 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Douglas...
SOUTH GATE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man fatally shot in Palmdale

PALMDALE, Calif. – A man who was shot to death in Palmdale was identified Tuesday by county authorities. The shooting in the 200 block of East Avenue S was reported at 10:50 a.m. Sunday, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Veronica Rodriguez. The victim, who was identified...
PALMDALE, CA
theavtimes.com

WATCH: Deputy saves choking inmate

An inmate’s life was saved Thursday when a deputy conducted the Heimlich maneuver to dislodge pieces of food from the inmate’s throat, sheriff’s officials announced Friday. The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, at the Century Regional Detention Facility, according to a news release from...
LYNWOOD, CA
KGET

Girl, 14, dies after getting shot in the head: Arvin PD

ARVIN, Calif. (KGET) — A teenage boy, 17, was in possession of a gun when it discharged and struck a girl, 14, in the head on Monday on Monroe Street in Arvin, according to the Arvin Police Department. She was airlifted to Kern Medical and then transferred to Loma Linda University Hospital, according to the […]
ARVIN, CA
foxla.com

Illegal street racing event in Palmdale results in multiple citations

PALMDALE, Calif. - An operation by conducted by law enforcement to crack down on illegal street racing in Palmdale resulted in several vehicles being impounded and multiple citations issued, according to the Palmdale Sheriff's Station. It happened Tuesday in the area of 732 West Ranch Vista Boulevard. Officials said 8...
PALMDALE, CA
signalscv.com

Man arrested on suspicion of robbery, giving false name

A 33-year-old homeless man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after he allegedly assaulted store employees while trying to leave with stolen goods, according to law enforcement officials. The arrest stems from deputies responding to a reported “robbery in progress” at a business at the 26000 block of McBean Parkway.
SANTA CLARITA, CA

