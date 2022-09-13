Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Missourian
Washington tops St. Clair
After trading the first two sets, the Lady Jays took control on their home court. Washington (3-8) held off the challenge of St. Clair (4-5-2) in volleyball action Monday, 25-13, 22-25, 25-20, 25-23.
Washington Missourian
Lady Tennis Jays post 1-2 record at Troy Tournament
Washington won a total of 11 tennis matches in Saturday’s Troy Tournament. The Lady Jays notched their second-ever team victory at the four-team round-robin event, defeating Troy, 6-3.
Washington Missourian
Seckman denies Lady Indians in five sets
After dropping the first set, Pacific battled back to win two in a row, but visiting Seckman had a comeback of their own in mind. Seckman (8-4-1) won the final two sets to knock off the Lady Indians (4-5) in volleyball action at Pacific Monday, 25-20, 25-27, 12-25, 25-17, 15-9.
Washington Missourian
Washington wins Franklin County Cup Monday
Paced by the top four finishers, the Washington girls golf Lady Jays rolled to the Franklin County Cup championship Monday at Franklin County Country Club. “We left the course pretty happy today,” Washington Head Coach Adam Fischer said. “I was extremely proud of all the kids.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington Missourian
Lady ’Cats drop two games at Elsberry Tournament
Moving to face some different competition, the Union softball Lady ’Cats played in the Elsberry Tournament Saturday. Union (6-4) dropped both of its games, losing 9-0 to Louisiana and 7-6 to Silex.
Washington Missourian
Borgia swims past Blue Jays
Head-to-head boys swimming bragging rights will stay with St. Francis Borgia for another season. The Knights defeated Washington, 99-64, Friday in the annual head-to-head meeting between the two squads at the Four Rivers Family YMCA.
Washington Missourian
Week 3 Football — Sullivan at Union
Union defeated Sullivan, 29-12, at Stierberger Stadium Friday, Sept. 9. To order photo reprints, click the "Buy This Photo" button below the photo you are viewing. Reprints are processed through our photo lab partner MyCapture. Photo orders can now be processed any time, day or night, through our safe secure and easy to use system. We now offer a wide range of photo reprint products including Coffee Mugs, Shirts, Canvas Prints and MORE! Order your reprints today! Photos and other materials on this website are property of the Missourian and are protected by copyright law. Reproduction is unlawful. You may not duplicate this material.
Washington Missourian
Knights explode in second half to beat Strafford
In over 60 years of St. Francis Borgia football, there aren’t many firsts. However, Friday’s home game against Strafford was one of those rare games. Borgia won the first-ever football game played between the two schools, 40-10.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Washington Missourian
Bulldogs roll past Pacific
Briefly in the second quarter things were shaping up for another St. Clair-Pacific shootout Friday in St. Clair. However, the host Bulldogs (1-2, 1-0) dominated the second half and opened Four Rivers Conference play with a 56-14 over the visiting Indians (0-3, 0-1).
Washington Missourian
Wildcats nab third place over Pacific
Will Herbst scored with 2:10 to play in the second overtime Friday, lifting the Union soccer Wildcats to a victory over the Pacific Indians in the Pacific Tournament third-place game, 3-2. “It was another classic Union-Pacific battle in the early season,” Union Head Coach Matt Fennessey said. “We’ve got two...
Washington Missourian
Soccer Falcons split with MCC
It was a mixed day for the East Central College soccer program Saturday in Kansas City. East Central’s men (2-4) defeated Metropolitan Community College, 3-0.
Washington Missourian
Johanson, Meyer lead Union runners at Forest Park Festival
Competing in one of the state’s biggest cross country events, Union ran Saturday in the Forest Park Festival. Union’s varsity runners competed in the Gold Division.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Washington Missourian
AFG’s $80 million boost
Gov. Mike Parson touted his and the state’s agricultural bonafides just a few miles north of this area Monday. Parson was in Warren County for the groundbreaking of a massive beef processing plant that, when fully operational by the end of 2024, will process 2,400 head of cattle per day on a 150-acre site located between Wright City and Foristell. The plant is expected to employ 1,300 people.
Washington Missourian
Union to produce one more Farmers’ Market
After initially being scheduled to wrap up for the 2022 season on Sept. 9, the Union Farmers’ Market is adding one more date. A special Halloween-themed market will be held from 4-7 p.m. Oct. 14 at East Central College’s Parking Lot B, 1964 Prairie Dell Road in Union, Assistant City Administrator James Schmieder said. The additional date comes after the market was canceled twice in July because of excessive heat.
Washington Missourian
Two ambulance districts respond to five-injury crash
Five people ranging in age from 15 to 47 were injured in a three-vehicle wreck Sept. 10 on Highway A. At 6:40 p.m. a 2015 Toyota Sienna driven by 34-year-old Kelly Terschluse, of Washington, failed to yield at a stop sign while turning from Country Club Road left onto Highway A, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The vehicle struck the side of a northbound 1996 Toyota Camry driven by 38-year-old Eric Courtway, of Washington. The impact caused the Camry to travel into the southbound lane, in the path of a 2013 Ford Taurus driven by 43-year-old Alla Boyer, of Leslie, according to the highway patrol. The front of the Taurus struck the left side of the Camry.
Washington Missourian
Union seeking name for model train park
With the St. Louis Live Steamers preparing to come to Union, the area where the group will operate its model train rides needs a name. The city is now working on that.
Washington Missourian
Union's Prairie Dell holds off on hiring new teacher
The Union R-XI School District recently approved creating a new fourth-grade teaching position at Prairie Dell Elementary School but ultimately decided to keep three teachers for the current school year. The three fourth grade classes at Prairie Dell now have 24, 25 and 26 students, for an average class size...
Washington Missourian
Journey for Charity Tractor Cruise gives boost to nine food pantries
John Jasper said Sunday that he was “the happiest man in Franklin County.”. Jasper, event chairman for the Washington Knights of Columbus, had just concluded the Journey for Charity Tractor Cruise, the Knights’ annual event benefiting area food pantries.
Washington Missourian
County Commissioners approve higher property tax rate for '22
Franklin County commissioners unanimously approved a less than a half-cent per $100 property tax valuation increase in the county’s general fund property tax rate Tuesday. The rate of 11.11 cents per $100 valuation is an increase from 10.66 cents per $100 valuation in 2021, though it is lower than the rate of 13.26 cents in 2020. The newly approved general fund rate is expected to produce $2.69 million in property tax revenue, up from $2.43 million in 2021.
Comments / 0