Augusta, GA

WRDW-TV

Augusta, North Augusta volunteers to battle for trash-cleanup title

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis Jr. and North Augusta Mayor Briton Williams have officially challenged one another to see which city can turn out the most volunteers and clean up the most trash. The Trash Bash at the Border challenge is planned from 9-11 a.m. Saturday to...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Key details for local residents about COVID shots, new boosters

AUGUSTA, Ga. - The Georgia Department of Public health is promising better protection when it comes to COVID-19, in the form of the just-released booster formulated against newer as well as older forms of coronavirus. “Not only does it have the vaccine for the original version of the virus, but...
AUGUSTA, GA
Augusta, GA
Augusta, GA
Richmond County, GA
Richmond County, GA
wfxg.com

Ambulance contract disputes continue

RICHMOND CO., Ga. (WFXG) - Augusta’s commission had the opportunity to present questions and receive an update on the city’s drafted contract with ambulance service provider Gold Cross on Tuesday. This, as the parties have been embroiled in a disagreement for months about the terms of a new service contract. Finally, as a draft contract reaches what looks to be the final stages of negotiation, commissioners say the area where they’re not negotiating is accountability.
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF.com

Daniel Field almost $45,000 behind on stormwater bill

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — As a city enterprise Daniel Field’s position on paying the stormwater fee is something Augusta officials are not high on. “A part of the government like Daniel Field and sit back and say they’re not going to pay the storm water fee that is very discouraging,” said Commissioner Dennis Williams.
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Pedestrian struck near Mike Padgett Highway & Tobacco Road

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – First responders are on the scene of a pedestrian struck in south Augusta. According to Richmond County Dispatch, that call came in at 5:14 a.m. Friday morning. Details are limited but we do know that one person was hit by a vehicle near the intersection of Mike Padgett Highway an Tobacco Road. […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Fate of Aiken’s Project Pascalis up in the air

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — A huge redevelopment project in Aiken could be on hold. “I think Aiken needs to keep what it’s got. It’s a great place for people to come visit,” Robert Harte told NewsChannel 6’s Aiken Bureau Chief Shawn Cabbagestalk. “The public is really paying attention and that’s a positive, we have a […]
AIKEN, SC
WRDW-TV

Local counties still struggling to keep jails fully staffed

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re continuing coverage on conditions at the Burke County Jail. We told you about how it needs repairs. However, officials tell us it’s also experiencing staffing issues. Two counties, Burke and Richmond, have lost a lot of staffing in their jails. “We’re having trouble...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
NewsBreak
WJBF.com

Around 1,000 people experiencing homelessness around Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — The latest numbers according to the Augusta Homeless Task Force is around 1,000 people, whether that’s living in shelters or on the streets. And it’s not just a problem that’s hidden in the shadows, some of those streets are highly traveled like Washington Road.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Aiken robbery, shooting spark 2-state chase into Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A robbery in Aiken County left a victim with a gunshot wound and set of a pursuit into Augusta before the suspect was finally captured. At 9:40 a.m., the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office got a report of a robbery of an individual on King Street in Aiken, deputies said.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Free child safety seat checks to be offered in Augusta area

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With Sept. 18-24 designated as National Child Passenger Safety Week, local parents can get some free help from state experts. The Georgia Governor’s Office of Highway Safety and Department of Public Safety are offering free seat checks in selected areas across Georgia during the week.
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

Crisis averted: Railroad negotiation reached

AUGUSTA, G.A (WFXG) - Railroad workers and union management reached an agreement on Thursday. Earlier this week, the railroad workers were planning to go on strike by the end the week if their needs weren't met. Once, an agreement was put in place there was no longer a threat for a strike.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Fire reported at apartment complex on Alexander Drive

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta firefighters responded to a structure fire at an apartment complex Tuesday morning. Richmond County dispatchers said the call came in for a fire at the Lory in Augusta on Alexander Drive at 4:04 a.m. No injuries were reported in the initial call. Firefighters were still...
AUGUSTA, GA
Aiken Standard

New grocery store proposed off Silver Bluff Road in Aiken

A 47,240-square-foot-grocery store could be constructed in The Village at Woodside in the near future even though objections have been raised and there is the threat of legal action. The Aiken Planning Commission voted 5-0 on Tuesday to recommend to Aiken City Council, with conditions, the approval of requests related...
AIKEN, SC
WRDW-TV

3 more schools tighten rules on kids at football games

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Burke County and Jefferson County in Georgia and Allendale County in South Carolina are the latest school districts to adjust policies at football games with an eye toward student safety. In Burke County, the new rules include that children under 14 won’t be allowed in the...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, GA

