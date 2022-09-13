RICHMOND CO., Ga. (WFXG) - Augusta’s commission had the opportunity to present questions and receive an update on the city’s drafted contract with ambulance service provider Gold Cross on Tuesday. This, as the parties have been embroiled in a disagreement for months about the terms of a new service contract. Finally, as a draft contract reaches what looks to be the final stages of negotiation, commissioners say the area where they’re not negotiating is accountability.

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO