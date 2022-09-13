Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
‘It’s overdue’: East Augusta resident glad for progress against flooding
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Stormwater and draining issues have caused flooding in Augusta’s streets for years. City leaders say they have tried to solve the problem with a stormwater fee they’ve been collecting for several years. Areas like Ellis Street tend to flood regularly. The city continues to...
The Post and Courier
Planners OK density increase for Weeping Willows subdivision between North Augusta, Clearwater
The Aiken County Planning Commission reconsidered Sept. 15 a request involving the plan for the Weeping Willows subdivision and approved it with contingencies. The vote was 5-0, with one member, Dennis Gmerek, abstaining. Chairman Grace Vance also didn’t vote. As a result of the Planning Commission’s action, the applicant,...
WRDW-TV
Augusta, North Augusta volunteers to battle for trash-cleanup title
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis Jr. and North Augusta Mayor Briton Williams have officially challenged one another to see which city can turn out the most volunteers and clean up the most trash. The Trash Bash at the Border challenge is planned from 9-11 a.m. Saturday to...
WRDW-TV
Key details for local residents about COVID shots, new boosters
AUGUSTA, Ga. - The Georgia Department of Public health is promising better protection when it comes to COVID-19, in the form of the just-released booster formulated against newer as well as older forms of coronavirus. “Not only does it have the vaccine for the original version of the virus, but...
wfxg.com
Ambulance contract disputes continue
RICHMOND CO., Ga. (WFXG) - Augusta’s commission had the opportunity to present questions and receive an update on the city’s drafted contract with ambulance service provider Gold Cross on Tuesday. This, as the parties have been embroiled in a disagreement for months about the terms of a new service contract. Finally, as a draft contract reaches what looks to be the final stages of negotiation, commissioners say the area where they’re not negotiating is accountability.
Aiken's Powderhouse Road Connector project fully funded, ground to be broken next year
Whiskey Road traffic could be getting lighter in a few years. The City of Aiken and S.C. Sen. Tom Young, R-Aiken, held a news conference Thursday morning to announce the city will receive $21.3 million from the State Infrastructure Bank for the Powderhouse Road Connector project. The Powderhouse Road Connector...
WJBF.com
Daniel Field almost $45,000 behind on stormwater bill
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — As a city enterprise Daniel Field’s position on paying the stormwater fee is something Augusta officials are not high on. “A part of the government like Daniel Field and sit back and say they’re not going to pay the storm water fee that is very discouraging,” said Commissioner Dennis Williams.
Pedestrian struck near Mike Padgett Highway & Tobacco Road
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – First responders are on the scene of a pedestrian struck in south Augusta. According to Richmond County Dispatch, that call came in at 5:14 a.m. Friday morning. Details are limited but we do know that one person was hit by a vehicle near the intersection of Mike Padgett Highway an Tobacco Road. […]
Fate of Aiken’s Project Pascalis up in the air
AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — A huge redevelopment project in Aiken could be on hold. “I think Aiken needs to keep what it’s got. It’s a great place for people to come visit,” Robert Harte told NewsChannel 6’s Aiken Bureau Chief Shawn Cabbagestalk. “The public is really paying attention and that’s a positive, we have a […]
wfxg.com
6 weeks later: A look at the effects of new police force in Columbia County schools
EVANS, Ga. (WFXG) - School has been in session in Columbia County for several weeks, and parents may have noticed they are receiving more communication this year about incidents taking place on campuses. Traditionally, the district relied on the local sheriff's department to handle situations such as fights and threats...
WRDW-TV
Local counties still struggling to keep jails fully staffed
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re continuing coverage on conditions at the Burke County Jail. We told you about how it needs repairs. However, officials tell us it’s also experiencing staffing issues. Two counties, Burke and Richmond, have lost a lot of staffing in their jails. “We’re having trouble...
Intermittent, temporary lane closures with lane shifts in Idlywile Subdivision in Columbia County
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – There will be a intermittent, temporary lane closures with lane shifts in the Idlywilde Subdivision in Evans. According to traffic officials, the lane closures are due to paving. Officials say that the temporary lane closures will start Monday, September 19th and will end on Monday, October 3rd from 7 A.M. […]
‘Whiskey Road is Aiken’s version of Washington Road’: New Powderhouse Connector project moving forward
Traffic congestion should soon be easing on a major Aiken County highway.
WJBF.com
Around 1,000 people experiencing homelessness around Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — The latest numbers according to the Augusta Homeless Task Force is around 1,000 people, whether that’s living in shelters or on the streets. And it’s not just a problem that’s hidden in the shadows, some of those streets are highly traveled like Washington Road.
WRDW-TV
Aiken robbery, shooting spark 2-state chase into Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A robbery in Aiken County left a victim with a gunshot wound and set of a pursuit into Augusta before the suspect was finally captured. At 9:40 a.m., the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office got a report of a robbery of an individual on King Street in Aiken, deputies said.
WRDW-TV
Free child safety seat checks to be offered in Augusta area
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With Sept. 18-24 designated as National Child Passenger Safety Week, local parents can get some free help from state experts. The Georgia Governor’s Office of Highway Safety and Department of Public Safety are offering free seat checks in selected areas across Georgia during the week.
wfxg.com
Crisis averted: Railroad negotiation reached
AUGUSTA, G.A (WFXG) - Railroad workers and union management reached an agreement on Thursday. Earlier this week, the railroad workers were planning to go on strike by the end the week if their needs weren't met. Once, an agreement was put in place there was no longer a threat for a strike.
WRDW-TV
Fire reported at apartment complex on Alexander Drive
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta firefighters responded to a structure fire at an apartment complex Tuesday morning. Richmond County dispatchers said the call came in for a fire at the Lory in Augusta on Alexander Drive at 4:04 a.m. No injuries were reported in the initial call. Firefighters were still...
New grocery store proposed off Silver Bluff Road in Aiken
A 47,240-square-foot-grocery store could be constructed in The Village at Woodside in the near future even though objections have been raised and there is the threat of legal action. The Aiken Planning Commission voted 5-0 on Tuesday to recommend to Aiken City Council, with conditions, the approval of requests related...
WRDW-TV
3 more schools tighten rules on kids at football games
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Burke County and Jefferson County in Georgia and Allendale County in South Carolina are the latest school districts to adjust policies at football games with an eye toward student safety. In Burke County, the new rules include that children under 14 won’t be allowed in the...
