ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Pin-in wreck sends one to hospital in Wichita Falls

By Courtney Delaney
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gP06O_0huAMoBY00

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — A pin-in wreck sent one person to the hospital Tuesday evening in Wichita Falls.

Around 5 p.m. a Silver Nissan Altima sedan and black Black GMC SUV collided at the intersection of Holliday and Kell East past McDonald’s.

Alleged sexual assailant ‘offers teen victim money’ to keep ‘secret’

The silver Nissan was traveling south through the intersection and the black SUV was traveling east through the intersection according to Sgt. Newton with the Wichita Falls Police Department.

The officer also said that witnesses said that the silver car ran a red light and t-boned the black SUV. Airbags were deployed in both vehicles.

Alleged seafood thief indicted on multiple charges

According to our reporter at the scene, at least one person was on a stretcher and loaded into an ambulance.

The driver of the black SUV refused transport at the scene and had minor injuries. The driver of the silver Nissan, an elderly male, was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries, according to Newton.

Wichita Falls Police Department, AMR and Wichita Falls Fire Department all responded to the wreck.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
newschannel6now.com

17-year-old injured in reported accidental shooting

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating after 17-year-old woman reportedly showed up at the United Regional ER with a gunshot wound to her abdomen. Police said the victim was taken to the ER by her 21-year-old boyfriend. He allegedly told officers she had accidently...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Silver, TX
Wichita Falls, TX
Crime & Safety
Wichita Falls, TX
Cars
City
Wichita Falls, TX
Local
Texas Accidents
City
Holliday, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Wichita Falls, TX
Accidents
Local
Texas Cars
kswo.com

Crash on 11th St. propels truck into light pole

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Emergency crews were called to the scene of a wreck at 11th and F. Ave. on Monday, after a white Chevrolet truck was reportedly T-boned by another truck, propelling it into a light pole. The white truck appeared to be traveling on 11th Ave. when it...
LAWTON, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Sheppard AFB airman victim in Lake Lawtonka drowning

COMANCHE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A Sheppard airman has been identified as the victim of a drowning at Lake Lawtonka. Sheppard Air Force Base officials have confirmed that 21-year-old Jarris Willingham was the victim. Around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, Lawton police responded to Lawtonka about reports of a possible drowning. Police say witnesses say […]
LAWTON, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wrecks#Nissan Vehicles#Accident#Mcdonald#Amr#Nexstar Media Inc#Texomashomepage Com
Texoma's Homepage

Accused robber back in jail for intoxicated assault

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman out on bond awaiting trial for robbery of a sporting goods store last November is now in jail for two counts of intoxication assault after a one-car accident injured two passengers early Monday morning, Sept. 19, 2022. Kassidy Latham, 25, was arrested after police say the Nissan Altima she […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

WFPD identifies victim in 9th Street crash

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department has identified the victim in a Friday single-vehicle crash in the 2200 block of 9th Street, near Tyler and Polk streets. WFPD officials said 67-year-old Siri Anderson-Hairell, of Wichita Falls, lost control of her vehicle while traveling west on 9th...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
newschannel6now.com

Wichita Falls man competes in Face of Horror

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - One Wichita Falls business owner has a chance at winning as a contestant in the Face of Horror, an online event for horror fans. Tim Smith, who currently has 1st place, has held his spot for the past three weeks, but needs more votes to stay on top. The online competition allows people to vote for their favorite horror cast, and the winner will go head-to-head with Kane Hodder for a spread in a magazine, in addition to $13,000.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

Walters Police Department searching for suspect after city property vandalized

WALTERS, Okla. (KSWO) - The Walters Police Department is asking for the communities help in identifying criminals responsible for vandalizing property owned by the city. These are pictures of the damage caused, although some of them have been blurred to block offensive words and images. Officials with the Walters Police...
WALTERS, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

12K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy