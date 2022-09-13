Pin-in wreck sends one to hospital in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — A pin-in wreck sent one person to the hospital Tuesday evening in Wichita Falls.

Around 5 p.m. a Silver Nissan Altima sedan and black Black GMC SUV collided at the intersection of Holliday and Kell East past McDonald’s.

The silver Nissan was traveling south through the intersection and the black SUV was traveling east through the intersection according to Sgt. Newton with the Wichita Falls Police Department.

The officer also said that witnesses said that the silver car ran a red light and t-boned the black SUV. Airbags were deployed in both vehicles.

According to our reporter at the scene, at least one person was on a stretcher and loaded into an ambulance.

The driver of the black SUV refused transport at the scene and had minor injuries. The driver of the silver Nissan, an elderly male, was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries, according to Newton.

Wichita Falls Police Department, AMR and Wichita Falls Fire Department all responded to the wreck.

