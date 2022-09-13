ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lyndhurst, OH

Man arrested a week earlier for Mr. Hero ‘robbery’ incident taken into custody again for pounding on window of woman’s home: Lyndhurst police blotter

By Jeff Piorkowski/special to cleveland.com
 3 days ago
Cleveland.com

Investigation into thefts from home mailboxes continues: Moreland Hills Police Blotter

Police checked at least six houses on one of the streets where residents reported that delivered items were removed from their home mailboxes, most of them over Labor Day weekend, but this instance going back to Sept. 1. Some of those Murwood residents did not appear to be home when police made the rounds on Sept. 6, and those that were did not have much additional information.
MORELAND HILLS, OH
Cleveland.com

62-year-old Cleveland woman leaves young children alone in car: Rocky River Police Blotter

On Aug. 29 at 4:50 p.m. a car was reported parked on the street with two small children inside and no adults around. Officers arrived several minutes later and found the car running, unlocked with an infant and a toddler inside, still no adult present. After about 10 minutes, officers found the children’s caretaker at a house nearby. The 62-year-old Cleveland woman was cited for two counts of endangering children. The Department of Children & Family Services was notified, and the children were turned over to their father, who was working at the time of the incident.
ROCKY RIVER, OH
TheDailyBeast

East Cleveland Cops Accused of Robbing Citizens While on Patrol

Two Ohio cops are under indictment for allegedly robbing at least six people while on patrol, stealing cash, guns, and drugs from them, Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael C. O’Malley announced Friday. East Cleveland Police Officer Alfonzo Cole, 34, and Willie Sims, 31, are accused of stealing thousands of dollars and two firearms, along with marijuana and marijuana edibles they found in vehicles during traffic stops between July 2020 and July 2021. Cole is now facing four counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of grand theft, two counts of theft, one count of petty theft, four counts of theft in office, and one count of tampering with records. Sims faces four counts of aggravated robbery, five counts of theft, and four counts of theft in office.Read it at Cuyahoga County Office of the Prosecutor
EAST CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Neighbor feud, threats could lead to criminal charges in Brook Park

BROOK PARK, Ohio -- Neighbors on Richard Drive engaged in a loud argument that alarmed and disturbed those living around them at about 4:30 p.m. Aug. 30. The primary parties were a Richard Drive man, 43, and his neighbor, 29. When police arrived, the men and their wives, along with a guest of the younger man, were shouting at each other from their yards.
BROOK PARK, OH
Cleveland.com

Erratic driver is having a medical emergency: Chagrin Falls police blotter

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio -- Erratic driver, West Orange Street:. Police searched for a black Mercedes Benz after receiving reports of erratic driving 1 p.m. Sept. 5. They found it parked in front of a bank building on North Main Street. The driver had a hospital wristband, and medics were called to evaluate him. They transported him to a hospital and a family friend retrieved his car.
CHAGRIN FALLS, OH
