Man arrested a week earlier for Mr. Hero ‘robbery’ incident taken into custody again for pounding on window of woman’s home: Lyndhurst police blotter

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jacoby Brissett is who we thought he was, and that's good news for the BrownsEugene AdamsCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Mexican Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Garfield Heights Mayor Matt Burke Hold Town Hall Meeting: Residents Share Mixed FeelingsBrown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
If You're Looking for Jamaican Food in Greater Cleveland, You Should Check Out This Restaurant in Berea, OhioIsla Chiu
Related
Investigation into thefts from home mailboxes continues: Moreland Hills Police Blotter
Police checked at least six houses on one of the streets where residents reported that delivered items were removed from their home mailboxes, most of them over Labor Day weekend, but this instance going back to Sept. 1. Some of those Murwood residents did not appear to be home when police made the rounds on Sept. 6, and those that were did not have much additional information.
Boy, 17, shot in calf while walking on Chagrin Boulevard: Shaker Heights Police Blotter
At 8:40 p.m. Sept. 13, officers were dispatched to Southpointe Hospital, 20000 Harvard Road, where a 17-year-old Shaker Heights boy reported that, while walking in the 17000 block of Chagrin Boulevard, someone fired a gun at him. The bullet grazed the boy’s calf. The wound was non-life threatening. The...
Thief breaks into car, steals woman’s purse and daughter’s medication: Brooklyn Police Blotter
On Aug. 24, a Hammond Avenue resident called police after discovering that someone had broken into her vehicle, which was parked in the driveway. The woman said that not only did the thief take her purse, which contained $300 in cash, but her daughter’s medication also was missing. There...
62-year-old Cleveland woman leaves young children alone in car: Rocky River Police Blotter
On Aug. 29 at 4:50 p.m. a car was reported parked on the street with two small children inside and no adults around. Officers arrived several minutes later and found the car running, unlocked with an infant and a toddler inside, still no adult present. After about 10 minutes, officers found the children’s caretaker at a house nearby. The 62-year-old Cleveland woman was cited for two counts of endangering children. The Department of Children & Family Services was notified, and the children were turned over to their father, who was working at the time of the incident.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man accidentally shoots himself in hand: Brook Park Police Blotter
A Birchcroft man, 38, accidentally shot his right hand at about 5 p.m. Aug. 4 while trying to clean his 9mm semiautomatic handgun in his basement. The man drove himself to Southwest General Health Center in Middleburg Heights and called police about the shooting. He said his right hand had...
Resident robbed walking behind W. Pleasant Valley Road store: Parma Police Blotter
Robbery, W. Pleasant Valley Road: On Aug. 21, police were dispatched behind T.J. Maxx on W. Pleasant Valley Road. An arriving officer talked to the caller, who said he was behind the store when a man robbed him. There are no suspects. Police are investigating. Fraud, Kenmore Avenue: On Aug....
Drunk man screams while lying in street: University Heights Police Blotter
At 3:40 a.m. Sept. 11, officers were dispatched to the 2200 block of Cranston Road on a report of a man lying in the street, screaming. Officers found the intoxicated man, 33, of University Heights, and arrested him for disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, assault and two counts of endangering children.
Motorist in no condition to drive alerts police by traveling on wrong side of road: Parma Heights Police Blotter
On Aug. 25, police observed a white Ford Fusion driving on the wrong side of North Church Drive. While talking to the driver, the officer smelled booze. It turned out the man was drunk. After failing to complete a field sobriety test, the motorist -- who admitted he was in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
East Cleveland Cops Accused of Robbing Citizens While on Patrol
Two Ohio cops are under indictment for allegedly robbing at least six people while on patrol, stealing cash, guns, and drugs from them, Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael C. O’Malley announced Friday. East Cleveland Police Officer Alfonzo Cole, 34, and Willie Sims, 31, are accused of stealing thousands of dollars and two firearms, along with marijuana and marijuana edibles they found in vehicles during traffic stops between July 2020 and July 2021. Cole is now facing four counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of grand theft, two counts of theft, one count of petty theft, four counts of theft in office, and one count of tampering with records. Sims faces four counts of aggravated robbery, five counts of theft, and four counts of theft in office.Read it at Cuyahoga County Office of the Prosecutor
Neighbor feud, threats could lead to criminal charges in Brook Park
BROOK PARK, Ohio -- Neighbors on Richard Drive engaged in a loud argument that alarmed and disturbed those living around them at about 4:30 p.m. Aug. 30. The primary parties were a Richard Drive man, 43, and his neighbor, 29. When police arrived, the men and their wives, along with a guest of the younger man, were shouting at each other from their yards.
Erratic driver is having a medical emergency: Chagrin Falls police blotter
CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio -- Erratic driver, West Orange Street:. Police searched for a black Mercedes Benz after receiving reports of erratic driving 1 p.m. Sept. 5. They found it parked in front of a bank building on North Main Street. The driver had a hospital wristband, and medics were called to evaluate him. They transported him to a hospital and a family friend retrieved his car.
2 men found dead inside car on Aspinwill Avenue
Cleveland Police and EMS said two men were found dead inside of a car with gunshot wounds early Friday morning.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man finds suspected Oxy in mailbox: South Euclid Police Blotter
A resident reported Sept. 6 that he had found a plastic baggie of pills in his mailbox. He said they were not meant for him and that he believed they were Oxycodone. The pills were turned over to police and entered into evidence. Fraud: Quilliams Road. A resident said Sept....
Man arrested, accused of leading YPD on chase through two sides of town
He is expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court.
Man says he awoke without pants; wallet missing: Mayfield Police Blotter
A man, 34, reported Sept. 7 that his wallet had been stolen. He said he discovered it missing when he woke up without any pants after a night of heavy drinking. The wallet and the other contents of his pants were all missing. The man subsequently spoke to his employer...
Three Kias stolen from Berea apartment complex; police pursue thieves in high-speed chase
BEREA, Ohio -- The unidentified drivers of two Kia vehicles, believed to be stolen, led police on a high-speed chase from the Tower in the Park apartments on Barrett Road to Interstate 71 at about 2 a.m. Sept. 8. A citizen had called police, saying he heard glass break at...
Avon Lake Daycare Worker Breaks Toddler’s Leg in Disturbing Video
A daycare employee in Avon Lake has been charged with a felony. She’s accused of breaking a toddler’s leg after lifting him with one arm and tossing him to the ground. We warn you that the video in this post may be disturbing. This story was originally reported by FOX 8.
Two men killed in Cleveland’s South Collinwood neighborhood, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Two men are dead after a Friday morning shooting in the city’s South Collinwood neighborhood. No arrests have been made in the incident that happened about 12:30 a.m. on Aspinwall Avenue near East 152nd Street, according to Cleveland police. A 32-year-old man died after being shot...
Arson investigators called to McDonald’s
Arson investigators have been called to the scene of a fire in Cleveland's Slavic Village.
Resident believes Colt Diamondback revolver auction was a scam: Seven Hills Police Blotter
On Aug. 16, a Meadowlane Road resident came to the police station to report a unique gun theft. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
83K+
Followers
81K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 1