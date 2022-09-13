Read full article on original website
Angela Legarreta
3d ago
Luke so many they will relieve themselves any where they want and than they will move on and leave there mess trash, and everything else and then the taxpayers have to pay to have it cleaned up
cbs4local.com
Some El Pasoans help provide food, clothing to migrants released
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Migrants continue to arrive in the masses to the borderland and some El Pasoans said they have come together day in and day out to help support the surge of migrants. “They're humans first of all,” said Ana Reza, and El Pasoan. Many...
cbs4local.com
Migrant encampment in downtown El Paso lacks toilet facilities
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Migrant encampment in downtown El Paso lacks basic services. The migrant crisis in El Paso continued Thursday. El Paso continued seeing thousands of migrants released by Border Patrol. Some of those migrants continued to camp out in an area near the Greyhound bus station.
cbs4local.com
City of El Paso, Office of Emergency Management host new Migrant Welcome Center tour
El Paso, TEXAS (CBS4) — As the migrant crisis continues in El Paso, the local government is continuing all efforts to respond. The City of El Paso will be allowing media to tour the Migrant Welcome Center on Friday to get an inside look at how it is operated and how the city of El Paso and Office of Emergency Management is responding to the current situation.
Migrant families find support at local shelters
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – While numerous people are still out on the streets of Downtown El Paso, some migrants are in local shelters waiting to be transported to their end destination. Opportunity Center for the Homeless Welcoming Center is accepting families and providing resources to look for transportation. Reina, a woman coming from Venezuela […]
cbs4local.com
El Paso firefighters kick off annual 'Fill the Boot' program
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire Department will kick off its annual "Fill the Boot" donation drive to Support the Muscular Dystrophy Association. For 68 years, the International Association of Fire Fighters has collected critical funds in the community – one dollar at a time – as part of the Fill the Boot program.
cbs4local.com
Where to celebrate 16 de Septiembre in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso has planned events to celebrate Mexico's Independence Day and Hispanic Heritage Month. The city, county and the Consulate General of Mexico in El Paso are hosting a celebration to commemorate the 212th Anniversary of Mexican Independence Day at San Jacinto Plaza Friday.
Celebrate Mexican Independence day here in the Sun City
EL PASO, Texas -- Mexican Independence day lands on September the 16th but El Paso wants to get the party started early. Happening today, you can celebrate the famous "Grito" right in the heart of downtown El Paso at the San Jacinto plaza. There will be food vendors, music and much more for you and The post Celebrate Mexican Independence day here in the Sun City appeared first on KVIA.
27 Stores & Restaurants El Pasoans Are Willing to Drive Hours For
Will El Paso ever get an H-E-B? Will we ever get to eat at a Cheesecake Factory that isn't out of the city? These are the main questions that El Pasoans ask!. Recently, on the Morning Show, Buzz mentioned how he looks forward to a place called "Braum's" when he heads back home to Oklahoma. I have never heard of this Braum's, but after looking it up, I kind of want to go to it now!
Happy 915 Day: A celebration of El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- Today is September 15 or better known as 915 day. 915 symbolizes more than our telephone area code. Today celebrate everything that makes our city so great, from its people and places. Today also happens to land on the first day of Hispanic Heritage Month, which resonates with our border community. So how The post Happy 915 Day: A celebration of El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
cbs4local.com
City of El Paso: $600K+ spent on migrant transport; mobile toilets coming to Union Plaza
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — El Paso's Office of Emergency Management provided an update Wednesday about its plans to handle the influx of migrants being released in the city. The city said it is committed to providing a "humane responded to the migrant crisis." Part of that response will...
93.1 KISS FM
Rescue Mission Of El Paso Needs The Communities Help After Unexpected Migrant Influx
One of El Paso’s largest homeless shelters is asking for the community's help after they received hundreds of migrants this past week and are expecting more to arrive in the coming days. In case you haven’t turned on the news lately, hundreds of migrants were released in Downtown El...
cbs4local.com
Fugitive sought for soliciting minor on computer captured in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man with an outstanding warrant for a sexual offense where he solicited a minor online was captured crossing into El Paso. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Bridge of the Americas border crossing apprehended a 35-year-old man. On Wednesday, CBP officers...
KVIA
Cleanup efforts increase at migrant campground in downtown El Paso
EL PASO, Texas - A large group of migrants, predominately from Venezuela, are still camped in downtown El Paso, in the Union Plaza area. Waste bins from the City of El Paso's Environmental Services were seen scattered around the area where the migrants are staying. A cleaning crew was seen in the area Wednesday morning.
KVIA
Migrants released on the streets of Downtown El Paso struggle to find bathrooms and showers
EL PASO, Texas– After spending several days on the streets of Downtown El Paso, some migrants are finding it difficult to take care of basic human necessities like using the bathroom and taking showers. With local shelters at capacity, many migrants are now forced to live on the street...
Texas homeless shelters at 'breaking point' due to migrant influx: 'We have to say no to folks in need'
The director of a nonprofit Texas homeless shelter said on "Fox & Friends First" Wednesday his facilities and many others in the state are exceeding capacity as a result of the border crisis. "To give you an example, I have one small shelter out of five that currently has over...
Events to enjoy this weekend in the Sun City
EL PASO, Texas -- It's time for the weekend and if you have absolutely nothing planned, these events will change that. El Paso and Las Cruces have some great activities for you and your family. The September 16th Festival at downtown El Paso from 5:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m.. Pepe Aguilar will play two shows The post Events to enjoy this weekend in the Sun City appeared first on KVIA.
The Hospitals Of Providence El Paso Welcome 915 Baby
The Hospitals of Providence in El Paso celebrated '915 Day' in Labor & Delivery. Their newest, sweetest little package whose name is Sofia Ivett Orozco. She was the first baby born on 9/15/2022 at The Hospitals of Providence... and just in time! Proudly donning her 915 onesie, mom and dad will be able to join in on some of the 915 festivities! This marks the first official '915 Baby' in history - as one wasn't announced previously.
Texans May Agree or Disagree with This Funny Texas Graphic
Tons of people in and outside of El Paso know quite a few places with some great Mexican food. There are so many places to name that El Pasoans hit up for some great Mexican food. Hell, sometimes some of us will even cross the border for it too. There...
5 El Paso Steakhouses That Are Even Better Than National Chains
I love a nice juicy steak and so does El Paso. In fact the hard question is not, how do you like your steak, it's...where's the best place to GET a steak? Because there are SO many to choose from. Well I complied a list of local restaurants that can...
cbs4local.com
City of El Paso adds more community meetings regarding 2022 ballot proposals
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso is hosting a series of public meetings to inform residents about three propositions City Council placed on the November 8, 2022 ballot for voters to consider. The propositions comprise the 2022 Community Progress projects, a $272.48 million bond package...
