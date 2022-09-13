ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

The Hill

Election forecaster moves two Senate races toward Democrats

Election forecaster Sabato’s Crystal Ball on Wednesday shifted closely watched Senate races in Arizona and Pennsylvania from “toss ups” to “lean Democratic.”. Sabato’s Crystal Ball editors Kyle Kondik and J. Miles Coleman said they made the changes based on an improving political environment for Democrats and weaknesses of the Republican candidates in both races.
The Week

Rhode Island, New Hampshire, and Delaware hold final primaries of 2022 season

At long last, voters in Delaware, Rhode Island, and New Hampshire are heading to the ballot box as 2022 primary season finally winds to a close. In New Hampshire, all eyes are on the U.S. Senate primary, where five Republican candidates are battling it out for the chance to take on Democratic incumbent Sen. Maggie Hassan in November. Hassan notably stands to lose her seat depending on which of the GOP contenders emerges victorious; to that end, CNN writes, some Republicans fear race frontrunner Don Bolduc might actually hand his Democratic counterpart a victory if he proceeds to the general election. Hassan is otherwise up against two intra-party challengers, The Washington Post writes.
Ballotpedia News

Heart of the Primaries 2022, Republicans-Issue 39

In this issue: A recap of major themes throughout the 2022 primary season, plus our reader survey. Welcome to our 39th and final issue of 2022’s The Heart of the Primaries, and thanks for joining us throughout the primary season!. Let us know what you think. We’d love your...
CBS Philly

President Joe Biden flies to Delaware to vote in state's primary election

WILMINGTON, Del. (CNN) -- President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden boarded Air Force One around 6:15 p.m. ET Tuesday evening for a roughly 30-minute flight to their hometown of Wilmington, Delaware, landing with a little over an hour to spare before polls closed in the Delaware primary.Asked about the purpose of his trip, added to his public schedule at the last minute, the President said he was there "to vote." Moments later, he and the first lady entered the Laird Performing Arts Center at the Tatnall School, cast their ballots and promptly departed.They were in the air, headed...
TheDailyBeast

Stefanik-Backed Candidate Wins MAGA World Face-Off in New Hampshire

At 25, Karoline Leavitt could become the youngest woman ever elected to Congress after winning the Republican primary in New Hampshire’s 1st Congressional District. Democratic Rep. Chris Pappas currently represents the district along the Granite State’s Seacoast region stretching up the Maine border, and will compete against Leavitt for a second term in November.
Fox News

Election Brief: 2022 primary season concludes with fiery Republican face-offs in battleground New Hampshire

NEVER MISS A MOMENT — latest midterm coverage here and follow live election results at the Fox News Election center. LAST DAY — Tuesday marks the season finale of the 2022 primary season as New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Delaware hold nominating contests. New Hampshire, a small but crucial general election battleground state, is host to the final high-profile Republican Senate and House of Representatives primaries, which throughout the past six months have pitted conservative candidates supported by mainstream Republicans against contenders often aligned with former President Trump and his MAGA loyalists. Read more from Fox News' Paul Steinhauser: 2022 primary season concludes with fiery Republican face-offs in battleground New Hampshire.
