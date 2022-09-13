Read full article on original website
Dems notch major special election win, 2 incumbents fall in big primary night
Democrat Pat Ryan has won a closely-watched special election in upstate New York, a promising sign for the Democratic Party looking to try to cling to power in Washington in November. With over 95 percent of the expected vote counted, Ryan beat Republican Marc Molinaro in a swing district that...
Democrats meddle in another key GOP primary, but this time Republican PAC spends big to offset their effort
Democrats are once again interfering in a GOP primary election, meddling in New Hampshire's Senate race to boost the candidate they view as easier to beat in the general election, but this time a Republican group is spending on the airwaves to offset the Democrats' gamble. According to reports, the...
Election forecaster moves two Senate races toward Democrats
Election forecaster Sabato’s Crystal Ball on Wednesday shifted closely watched Senate races in Arizona and Pennsylvania from “toss ups” to “lean Democratic.”. Sabato’s Crystal Ball editors Kyle Kondik and J. Miles Coleman said they made the changes based on an improving political environment for Democrats and weaknesses of the Republican candidates in both races.
Trump-Endorsed Geoff Diehl's Victory in Massachusetts Is Gift for Democrats
The Trump-endorsed candidate's win in the Massachusetts GOP primary for governor might have sealed the party's fate in November.
New Hampshire Senate election results: Morse concedes to Bolduc in Republican primary
HAMPTON, N.H. – New Hampshire Senate President Chuck Morse conceded the Republican U.S. Senate primary to retired Army Gen. Don Bolduc, who is poised to face off against Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan in November's midterm election. The Associated Press has not yet called the race, but as of 3:31...
Gingrich on New Hampshire Senate race: 'Very real likelihood' Bolduc will beat Hassan
Former Speaker of the House and Fox News contributor Newt Gingrich predicted on "America's Newsroom" Wednesday that retired Army Gen. Don Bolduc has a good chance of defeating Democrat incumbent Sen. Maggie Hassan in New Hampshire in November after securing the Republican nomination. NEWT GINGRICH: Well, you know, it's interesting...
New Hampshire, Rhode Island primary election results and news for 2022 midterms
New Hampshire and Rhode Island hold primary elections Tuesday for congressional races, and Delaware holds contests for state offices. New Hampshire's GOP Senate race has gotten a lot of attention, as the Republican will face Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan, who is seen as vulnerable as she seeks another term. Pinned.
25-year-old Karoline Leavitt becomes first Republican Gen Z congressional nominee after winning New Hampshire primary
Generation Z now has two candidates with a chance of heading to Congress. On Tuesday, 25-year-old Karoline Leavitt won the Republican nomination in New Hampshire's 1st Congressional District, CBS News projected, propelling her to face off against Democratic incumbent Rep. Chris Pappas in November. "We were outspent, but we were...
Will Republicans flip the House in midterm elections? These 12 races will tell the story.
Control of the House of Representatives is on the ballot in November and, with it, the ability for President Joe Biden to achieve much of his remaining political agenda. Democrats currently control the House and Senate, but historical trends and numerous polls suggest that Republicans will flip at least the House in November.
Trump still neutral, but Gov. Sununu endorses in New Hampshire GOP Senate primary
CONCORD, N.H. – With five days to go until the primary in the key battleground state of New Hampshire, former President Donald Trump remains neutral in the last competitive and high-profile GOP Senate nomination race this cycle. But on Thursday, Republican Gov. Chris Sununu weighed into the primary, backing...
Rhode Island, New Hampshire, and Delaware hold final primaries of 2022 season
At long last, voters in Delaware, Rhode Island, and New Hampshire are heading to the ballot box as 2022 primary season finally winds to a close. In New Hampshire, all eyes are on the U.S. Senate primary, where five Republican candidates are battling it out for the chance to take on Democratic incumbent Sen. Maggie Hassan in November. Hassan notably stands to lose her seat depending on which of the GOP contenders emerges victorious; to that end, CNN writes, some Republicans fear race frontrunner Don Bolduc might actually hand his Democratic counterpart a victory if he proceeds to the general election. Hassan is otherwise up against two intra-party challengers, The Washington Post writes.
Morse vows to finish ‘Trump’s wall’ in race for GOP Senate nomination in battleground New Hampshire
FIRST ON FOX: New Hampshire Senate President Chuck Morse pledged to "finish" former President Donald Trump’s wall along the U.S.-Mexico border in a new television commercial that launches with just two weeks to go until primary day in the key general election battleground state. Morse, a longtime small business...
4.5% of state legislative incumbents who filed for re-election have lost in primaries
With the conclusion of this year’s primary election cycle, 216 state legislative incumbents—63 Democrats and 153 Republicans—lost to primary challengers, representing 4.5% of incumbents running for re-election. These totals include data from the final three state legislative primaries held on Sept. 13 in Delaware, New Hampshire, and...
A competitive Senate race in North Carolina has Republicans worried
Sept 9 (Reuters) - In his campaign for the U.S. Senate in North Carolina, Republican candidate Ted Budd has described himself as a "conservative warrior" and a "liberal agenda crusher." But some of his fellow Republicans worry he is not fighting hard enough.
Heart of the Primaries 2022, Republicans-Issue 39
In this issue: A recap of major themes throughout the 2022 primary season, plus our reader survey. Welcome to our 39th and final issue of 2022’s The Heart of the Primaries, and thanks for joining us throughout the primary season!. Let us know what you think. We’d love your...
Democratic Sen. Hassan spotlights differences with Biden but says president is ‘always welcome’ in NH
NEWFIELDS, N.H. – As she runs for re-election this year in the crucial general election battleground state of New Hampshire, former governor and first-term Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan has made a point to highlight her policy differences with President Biden. "My job is to be an independent voice for...
President Joe Biden flies to Delaware to vote in state's primary election
WILMINGTON, Del. (CNN) -- President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden boarded Air Force One around 6:15 p.m. ET Tuesday evening for a roughly 30-minute flight to their hometown of Wilmington, Delaware, landing with a little over an hour to spare before polls closed in the Delaware primary.Asked about the purpose of his trip, added to his public schedule at the last minute, the President said he was there "to vote." Moments later, he and the first lady entered the Laird Performing Arts Center at the Tatnall School, cast their ballots and promptly departed.They were in the air, headed...
Stefanik-Backed Candidate Wins MAGA World Face-Off in New Hampshire
At 25, Karoline Leavitt could become the youngest woman ever elected to Congress after winning the Republican primary in New Hampshire’s 1st Congressional District. Democratic Rep. Chris Pappas currently represents the district along the Granite State’s Seacoast region stretching up the Maine border, and will compete against Leavitt for a second term in November.
Election Brief: 2022 primary season concludes with fiery Republican face-offs in battleground New Hampshire
NEVER MISS A MOMENT — latest midterm coverage here and follow live election results at the Fox News Election center. LAST DAY — Tuesday marks the season finale of the 2022 primary season as New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Delaware hold nominating contests. New Hampshire, a small but crucial general election battleground state, is host to the final high-profile Republican Senate and House of Representatives primaries, which throughout the past six months have pitted conservative candidates supported by mainstream Republicans against contenders often aligned with former President Trump and his MAGA loyalists. Read more from Fox News' Paul Steinhauser: 2022 primary season concludes with fiery Republican face-offs in battleground New Hampshire.
New Hampshire's Bolduc backtracks on statements 2020 election was stolen ahead of midterms
After declaring victory in New Hampshire's GOP Senate primary, retired Army Gen. Don Bolduc prepares to take on Democrat incumbent Sen. Maggie Hassan and his past statements on the 2020 election results. Bolduc defeated the GOP establishment candidate Chuck Morse Wednesday, but many have raised concern over some views which...
