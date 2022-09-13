Read full article on original website
KSBW.com
Pesticide contaminated water detected in areas of California, including along the Central Coast: Data
SALINAS, Calif. — Contaminated water has been found in urban areas in California, including the affects to the Central Coast, according to data released by theCalifornia Department of Pesticide Regulation. Imidacloprid is a neonicotinoid (or neonics), a pesticide that is also linked to bee die-offs. These pesticides are shown...
benitolink.com
Kinship Center raises over $100,000 in annual charity event
About 750 attendees at the 66th Annual Kinship Wine & Food Tasting on Sept. 10 appreciated a slight break in the recent heat wave as they sampled the fare of local wineries, breweries and restaurants, all for a good cause. The charity event, sponsored by the Kinship Center and held at Paicines Ranch, raised over $100,000 to help provide permanent families for children who have experienced abuse, neglect or abandonment.
salinasvalleytribune.com
Monterey County Workforce Development Board partners with Bloom Energy for recruitments in Soledad, Salinas
SOLEDAD — Monterey County Workforce Development Board is gearing up to host a series of recruitments for Bloom Energy throughout the month of September. Bloom Energy, which focuses on manufacturing and marketing solid oxide fuel cells that produce electricity on-site, is expanding operations and searching for 300 new employees to work at its Fremont facility beginning in October.
Oldest, family-owned market: The history of the Santa Cruz institution, Shopper’s Corner
Ask any Santa Cruz native for some of their favorite local grocer recommendations, and Shopper’s Corner is sure to make the list. This beloved family-owned business is one of Santa Cruz County’s only remaining independent supermarkets. Jim Beauregard who grew up working in the store remembers when the...
In the shadow of 831 Water, large mixed-use housing project shows how much change is in motion
The Argus Company, a small used-car dealership, could be seeing a grand new neighbor in the coming years, as yet another Water Street mixed-use project enters the early stages of planning. The public response to the 105-unit proposal is just beginning.
salinasvalleytribune.com
Salinas Valley News Briefs | Sept. 16, 2022
KING CITY — King City High School Mustang Bench’s Annual Golf Tournament is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 17, at King City Golf Course. The four-person scramble starts at 9 a.m., with a barbecue and raffle to follow the tournament. Mustang Bench is a nonprofit organization comprised of parents, community members and coaches who support the athletic program at KCHS. To join as a sponsor or participant, contact [email protected] for entry forms.
Morgan Hill Times
City of Morgan Hill to launch Micro Transit Pilot Service
The City of Morgan Hill later this month will launch a new on-demand transit service known as MoGo Morgan Hill Quick Ride will host an event to celebrate the launch of a new, innovative transit service named MoGo Morgan Hill Quick Ride (MoGo). The pilot rideshare service will provide point-to-point...
SURF Express hopes to bus people all across the peninsula
MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV)- SURF is a rapid transit project looking to make life easier for those who travel from city to city on the Central Coast. CEO and General Manager of MST Carl Sedoryk explains, “Communities from the Salinas Valley, into Marina, to Seaside, and to where the jobs are in Monterey.” The SURF project The post SURF Express hopes to bus people all across the peninsula appeared first on KION546.
pajaronian.com
Photo: Murphy Road gets makeover
Work continues on Murphy Road in Aromas where crews are resurfacing the heavily traveled corridor between Riverside and San Juan roads. The $1.4 million project is slated for completion by the end of November. Tarmo Hannula has been the lead photographer with The Pajaronian newspaper in Watsonville since 1997. He...
Parents whose son died in fall from SLO parking structure seek answers: ‘Justice for Tommy’
“We will never be at peace with the with the way he died,” Thomas Jodry’s father said of his son. “We’ll never forget this day.”
montereycountyweekly.com
A group of American teachers spent two weeks with children at the Polish-Ukrainian border. Two of them, Salinas educators, just returned and shared the story.
A group of American teachers spent two weeks with children at the Polish-Ukrainian border. Two of them, Salinas educators, just returned and shared the story. There is no pretension at Lucy’s on Lighthouse -- just wildly popular hot dogs, tater tots and milkshakes. There is no pretension at Lucy’s...
sanbenito.com
Construction resumes at Caltrans projects in San Benito County
The construction of a new four-lane expressway adjacent to Highway 156 in San Benito County continues this week, with work taking place behind K-rail barriers south of the highway’s current alignment. Crews in the next two weeks will proceed with roadway excavation for underground construction, and demolition of the...
Property owners in this SLO County town can’t build homes due to lack of water, judge rules
“There are legitimate public concerns” about the community’s ability to provide sufficient water for new and current users, the federal judge wrote in her ruling.
Paso Robles Police arrest reports for Sept. 4-19
On Sept. 4, Jorge Velasquez Delacruz, 20, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Spring Street and 36th St. in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher. On Sept. 4, Adam Salman Kassier, 33, of Paso Robles,...
KSBW.com
Why did the city of Pacific Grove cut trees down at the Monarch Buttery Sanctuary?
PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. — Residents of Pacific Grove have called foul after several trees were cut down at the Monarch Butterfly Sanctuary, but the city says the move was done in full transparency and will only help the monarchs. (Video Player: How to help the monarch butterfly now that...
Ratepayers in SLO County community could pay 62% more for garbage removal. Here’s why
Community members will have a chance to protest the fee hikes this week.
Santa Cruz County Fair returns for 2022
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV): The Santa Cruz County Fair returns to the Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds in Watsonville Wednesday. The opening ceremony kicks off on Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. The kick-off will be at Rodgers House, with the gates opening at noon. Here are the hours of the fair Wednesday thru Friday: noon to 11:00 p.m. The post Santa Cruz County Fair returns for 2022 appeared first on KION546.
L.A. Weekly
Gian Paul Cardona Arrested after DUI Accident on San Lorenzo River Railroad Bridge [Santa Cruz, CA]
Woman Injured in DUI Crash near Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk. The solo-vehicle crash occurred around 5:19 a.m., on September 4th. According to reports, Cardona was driving a red Toyota Prius when he drove off a bridge near the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk. According to reports, Cardona was traveling at a...
KSBW.com
Watsonville police rolls out trauma response team to address mental health
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — The Watsonville Police Department has rolled out a team of social workers and mental health experts called the Multidisciplinary Team with the hopes of fighting crime before it starts by addressing mental health. "I think it's easier for them to speak with me because I'm not...
Celebration, denied
My family has lived in Seaside for around 30 years, my parents making a living for our family by working as a housecleaner (my mother) and a landscaper (my father), the backbone of the beautiful homes on the Peninsula. But living in this area is expensive, more so when you...
