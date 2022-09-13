ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey County, CA

Kinship Center raises over $100,000 in annual charity event

About 750 attendees at the 66th Annual Kinship Wine & Food Tasting on Sept. 10 appreciated a slight break in the recent heat wave as they sampled the fare of local wineries, breweries and restaurants, all for a good cause. The charity event, sponsored by the Kinship Center and held at Paicines Ranch, raised over $100,000 to help provide permanent families for children who have experienced abuse, neglect or abandonment.
Monterey County Workforce Development Board partners with Bloom Energy for recruitments in Soledad, Salinas

SOLEDAD — Monterey County Workforce Development Board is gearing up to host a series of recruitments for Bloom Energy throughout the month of September. Bloom Energy, which focuses on manufacturing and marketing solid oxide fuel cells that produce electricity on-site, is expanding operations and searching for 300 new employees to work at its Fremont facility beginning in October.
Salinas Valley News Briefs | Sept. 16, 2022

KING CITY — King City High School Mustang Bench’s Annual Golf Tournament is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 17, at King City Golf Course. The four-person scramble starts at 9 a.m., with a barbecue and raffle to follow the tournament. Mustang Bench is a nonprofit organization comprised of parents, community members and coaches who support the athletic program at KCHS. To join as a sponsor or participant, contact [email protected] for entry forms.
City of Morgan Hill to launch Micro Transit Pilot Service

The City of Morgan Hill later this month will launch a new on-demand transit service known as MoGo Morgan Hill Quick Ride will host an event to celebrate the launch of a new, innovative transit service named MoGo Morgan Hill Quick Ride (MoGo). The pilot rideshare service will provide point-to-point...
SURF Express hopes to bus people all across the peninsula

MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV)- SURF is a rapid transit project looking to make life easier for those who travel from city to city on the Central Coast. CEO and General Manager of MST Carl Sedoryk explains, “Communities from the Salinas Valley, into Marina, to Seaside, and to where the jobs are in Monterey.” The SURF project The post SURF Express hopes to bus people all across the peninsula appeared first on KION546.
Photo: Murphy Road gets makeover

Work continues on Murphy Road in Aromas where crews are resurfacing the heavily traveled corridor between Riverside and San Juan roads. The $1.4 million project is slated for completion by the end of November. Tarmo Hannula has been the lead photographer with The Pajaronian newspaper in Watsonville since 1997. He...
A group of American teachers spent two weeks with children at the Polish-Ukrainian border. Two of them, Salinas educators, just returned and shared the story.

A group of American teachers spent two weeks with children at the Polish-Ukrainian border. Two of them, Salinas educators, just returned and shared the story. There is no pretension at Lucy’s on Lighthouse -- just wildly popular hot dogs, tater tots and milkshakes. There is no pretension at Lucy’s...
Construction resumes at Caltrans projects in San Benito County

The construction of a new four-lane expressway adjacent to Highway 156 in San Benito County continues this week, with work taking place behind K-rail barriers south of the highway’s current alignment. Crews in the next two weeks will proceed with roadway excavation for underground construction, and demolition of the...
Santa Cruz County Fair returns for 2022

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV): The Santa Cruz County Fair returns to the Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds in Watsonville Wednesday. The opening ceremony kicks off on Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. The kick-off will be at Rodgers House, with the gates opening at noon. Here are the hours of the fair Wednesday thru Friday: noon to 11:00 p.m. The post Santa Cruz County Fair returns for 2022 appeared first on KION546.
Celebration, denied

My family has lived in Seaside for around 30 years, my parents making a living for our family by working as a housecleaner (my mother) and a landscaper (my father), the backbone of the beautiful homes on the Peninsula. But living in this area is expensive, more so when you...
SEASIDE, CA

