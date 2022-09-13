ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edinburg, TX

utrgvrider.com

UTRGV honors Juliet V. García

Today, UTRGV hosted a “one-of-a-kind” event honoring Juliet V. García, former president of both Texas Southmost College and legacy institution University of Texas at Brownsville and, now, an awardee of the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Dozens of people, many of whom used to work for or with...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Hispanic Heritage Month: Harlingen shop inspired by Hispanic culture provides unique items

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hispanic culture inspires many through music, art, and food but for one business owner, all those elements have successfully inspired her business. “My grandmother passed away in 2015 and gave me art supplies. I remember, let me sculpt my favorite pan dulce,” said the owner of Me Vale Creations, Sarah Soria. Soria’s favorite pan […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Mission CISD begins online community for alumni

MISSION, Texas (ValleCentral) — Mission CISD has started an online alumni community called Mission CISD Alumni Family. The district’s news release said graduates from Mission High School, Veterans Memorial High School, and Mission Collegiate High School now have a place to connect with classmates. The service is free to any Mission CISD alumni who want […]
MISSION, TX
Edinburg, TX
Society
utrgvrider.com

Breaking ground in McAllen

Construction of the new UT Health RGV Cancer and Surgery Center is set to begin Oct. 5 and be completed Nov. 25, 2024, as phase one of developing the McAllen Academic Medical Campus. The 144,231-square-foot building will include a radiation oncology clinic, medical oncology clinic, diagnostic imaging suite, rehabilitation therapy,...
MCALLEN, TX
kurv.com

Delays at Border Crossing to Continue for Rest of Month

Federal Customs and Border Protection officials say residents in the Valley should expect delays at international bridges to continue for the rest of the month. Officials blame several factors, including adjustments to close out the fiscal year, staff shortages and efforts to help fix supply chain issues. Some residents complain the delays have forced them to wake up hours early just to make it to work on time.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Border crossing delays causes frustration in community

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Border crossing delays at international bridges in the Rio Grande Valley are causing frustration in the community and businesses. U.S. Customs and Border Protection are saying there may be additional delays for the remainder of the month. “From now through September 30, 2022, CBP’s Office of Field Operations (OFO) expects potential […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
southtexascollege.edu

STC, UTRGV sign joint admission agreement making college more accessible

South Texas College and the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley ventured into an extraordinary partnership that will make it easier for students to complete their higher educational journey. STC and UTRGV recently signed into effect a joint admission agreement that is set to launch in spring 2023, that will...
MCALLEN, TX
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Cheerleader challenge: La Feria High Scool

HARLINGEN, Texas(ValleyCentral) —The La Feria High School cheer team showed its school spirit by cheering in front of the Charlie Clark’s Nissan dealership in Harlingen. The cheer team was joined by members of the drumline, dance team and mascots as they showcased their school spirit by demonstrating one of their school cheers.
LA FERIA, TX
ValleyCentral

San Benito moves to Stage 1 Voluntary Water Conservation

SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of San Benito said they are moving from Stage 2 Mandatory Water Conservation restrictions to Stage 1 Voluntary Water conservations. The city’s news release said they are able to adjust restrictions due to recent rain levels at Falcon and Amistad reservoirs that have risen to a combined level […]
SAN BENITO, TX
ValleyCentral

BP agents discover 13 migrants in refrigerated trailer

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents discovered migrants concealed in a refrigerated trailer. The agency’s news release said on Sept. 13 Kingsville Border Patrol Station agents at the Javier Vega Jr. Checkpoint referred the vehicle to a secondary inspection. Agents discovered the migrants attempting to conceal themselves within a load of […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Registration for RGV Birding Festival begins

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rio Grande Valley Birding Festival announced that registration for the annual event has begun. The birding festival’s press release said anyone interested in attending a seminar or a field trip needs to be registered. A large number of guided field trips throughout the RGV such as boat trips, photography excursions, […]
HARLINGEN, TX
megadoctornews.com

Care for Region’s Tiniest Patients

BROWNSVILLE & HARLINGEN – With September serving as Newborn Intensive Care Unit Awareness Month, expectant mothers should know that expert teams at Valley Baptist Health System are standing by if their childbirth experience is anything other than routine. Valley Baptist Medical Center-Brownsville and Valley Baptist Medical Center-Harlingen each have...
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Former head of Gulf Cartel receives life sentence

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 51-year-old Mexican national who was head of Cartel del Golfo (CDG) has been ordered to prison. The United States Attorney’s Office Southern District of Texas (USAO-SDTX) reported that Jorge Costilla-Sanchez was sentenced for his role in conspiring to distribute cocaine and marijuana from Mexico into the U.S. On September 26, […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KDAF

More beach closures OK’d for SpaceX tests in South Texas

Earlier this week Cameron County said it was a "miscommunication" between the county and SpaceX that led to the reported closure of a public beach and highway for an entire work week. But now, the county has approved closing both the beach and the road for this entire work week, plus a couple days next week.
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Mission offers financial assistance for residents

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of Mission, the CARES Act, and Affordable Homes of South Texas, Inc. have partnered to help families in the city who are struggling to pay for their mortgage, rent, or utility bills. Jo Anne Longoria, the Community Development Director for the city of Mission, said this year they have […]
MISSION, TX
ValleyCentral

City of San Juan to increase employee salary by 8%

SAN JUAN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — San Juan Mayor Mario Garza and city commissioners approved an 8 percent salary increase for all city employees. “We are proud to have worked together to maintain a fiscally sound budget as a commission and be able to provide our hard-working city employees with an 8% salary increase for the […]
SAN JUAN, TX
ValleyCentral

Lockdown lifted at Sharyland HS and central administration

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Sharyland ISD has updated the status of the lockdown at Sharyland High School. 4:14 p.m. ValleyCentral spoke with Mission PD public information officer Art Flores. Flores stated that a call came in at 1:38 p.m. regarding a student “joking” about having a gun. PD responded within a minute of the call. […]
MISSION, TX

