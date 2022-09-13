Read full article on original website
Hispanic Heritage Month: Brownsville bakery serving community for 23 years
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — In the Rio Grande Valley having cafecito and pan (coffee and sweet bread) every morning is a staple in Hispanic culture. The RGV is home to countless panaderias or bakeries and De Ayala Bakery in Brownsville has had a close relationship with the community for over 20 years. “There’s pretty much […]
UTRGV honors Juliet V. García
Today, UTRGV hosted a “one-of-a-kind” event honoring Juliet V. García, former president of both Texas Southmost College and legacy institution University of Texas at Brownsville and, now, an awardee of the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Dozens of people, many of whom used to work for or with...
Hispanic Heritage Month: Harlingen shop inspired by Hispanic culture provides unique items
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hispanic culture inspires many through music, art, and food but for one business owner, all those elements have successfully inspired her business. “My grandmother passed away in 2015 and gave me art supplies. I remember, let me sculpt my favorite pan dulce,” said the owner of Me Vale Creations, Sarah Soria. Soria’s favorite pan […]
Mission CISD begins online community for alumni
MISSION, Texas (ValleCentral) — Mission CISD has started an online alumni community called Mission CISD Alumni Family. The district’s news release said graduates from Mission High School, Veterans Memorial High School, and Mission Collegiate High School now have a place to connect with classmates. The service is free to any Mission CISD alumni who want […]
Breaking ground in McAllen
Construction of the new UT Health RGV Cancer and Surgery Center is set to begin Oct. 5 and be completed Nov. 25, 2024, as phase one of developing the McAllen Academic Medical Campus. The 144,231-square-foot building will include a radiation oncology clinic, medical oncology clinic, diagnostic imaging suite, rehabilitation therapy,...
Delays at Border Crossing to Continue for Rest of Month
Federal Customs and Border Protection officials say residents in the Valley should expect delays at international bridges to continue for the rest of the month. Officials blame several factors, including adjustments to close out the fiscal year, staff shortages and efforts to help fix supply chain issues. Some residents complain the delays have forced them to wake up hours early just to make it to work on time.
Border crossing delays causes frustration in community
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Border crossing delays at international bridges in the Rio Grande Valley are causing frustration in the community and businesses. U.S. Customs and Border Protection are saying there may be additional delays for the remainder of the month. “From now through September 30, 2022, CBP’s Office of Field Operations (OFO) expects potential […]
Civil rights leader Dolores Huerta and Beto O'Rourke to hold event in Brownsville
Civil rights leader Dolores Huerta and Beto O'Rourke will hold an event on Saturday, Sept. 17, in Brownsville. The first stop of the 'Juntos Se Puede' tour is described as a community pachanga and will have music by Las Cafeteras, free food and screen printing by Cruz Ortiz. The event...
STC, UTRGV sign joint admission agreement making college more accessible
South Texas College and the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley ventured into an extraordinary partnership that will make it easier for students to complete their higher educational journey. STC and UTRGV recently signed into effect a joint admission agreement that is set to launch in spring 2023, that will...
Cheerleader challenge: La Feria High Scool
HARLINGEN, Texas(ValleyCentral) —The La Feria High School cheer team showed its school spirit by cheering in front of the Charlie Clark’s Nissan dealership in Harlingen. The cheer team was joined by members of the drumline, dance team and mascots as they showcased their school spirit by demonstrating one of their school cheers.
San Benito moves to Stage 1 Voluntary Water Conservation
SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of San Benito said they are moving from Stage 2 Mandatory Water Conservation restrictions to Stage 1 Voluntary Water conservations. The city’s news release said they are able to adjust restrictions due to recent rain levels at Falcon and Amistad reservoirs that have risen to a combined level […]
BP agents discover 13 migrants in refrigerated trailer
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents discovered migrants concealed in a refrigerated trailer. The agency’s news release said on Sept. 13 Kingsville Border Patrol Station agents at the Javier Vega Jr. Checkpoint referred the vehicle to a secondary inspection. Agents discovered the migrants attempting to conceal themselves within a load of […]
Registration for RGV Birding Festival begins
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rio Grande Valley Birding Festival announced that registration for the annual event has begun. The birding festival’s press release said anyone interested in attending a seminar or a field trip needs to be registered. A large number of guided field trips throughout the RGV such as boat trips, photography excursions, […]
Care for Region’s Tiniest Patients
BROWNSVILLE & HARLINGEN – With September serving as Newborn Intensive Care Unit Awareness Month, expectant mothers should know that expert teams at Valley Baptist Health System are standing by if their childbirth experience is anything other than routine. Valley Baptist Medical Center-Brownsville and Valley Baptist Medical Center-Harlingen each have...
Former head of Gulf Cartel receives life sentence
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 51-year-old Mexican national who was head of Cartel del Golfo (CDG) has been ordered to prison. The United States Attorney’s Office Southern District of Texas (USAO-SDTX) reported that Jorge Costilla-Sanchez was sentenced for his role in conspiring to distribute cocaine and marijuana from Mexico into the U.S. On September 26, […]
More beach closures OK’d for SpaceX tests in South Texas
Earlier this week Cameron County said it was a "miscommunication" between the county and SpaceX that led to the reported closure of a public beach and highway for an entire work week. But now, the county has approved closing both the beach and the road for this entire work week, plus a couple days next week.
Mission offers financial assistance for residents
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of Mission, the CARES Act, and Affordable Homes of South Texas, Inc. have partnered to help families in the city who are struggling to pay for their mortgage, rent, or utility bills. Jo Anne Longoria, the Community Development Director for the city of Mission, said this year they have […]
City of San Juan to increase employee salary by 8%
SAN JUAN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — San Juan Mayor Mario Garza and city commissioners approved an 8 percent salary increase for all city employees. “We are proud to have worked together to maintain a fiscally sound budget as a commission and be able to provide our hard-working city employees with an 8% salary increase for the […]
Lockdown lifted at Sharyland HS and central administration
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Sharyland ISD has updated the status of the lockdown at Sharyland High School. 4:14 p.m. ValleyCentral spoke with Mission PD public information officer Art Flores. Flores stated that a call came in at 1:38 p.m. regarding a student “joking” about having a gun. PD responded within a minute of the call. […]
The Texas hurricane that washed up thousands of live snakes and gave a famous newsman his big break
TEXAS, USA — September is considered one the most active months for hurricanes to strike the Texas coast, and this week marked the anniversary of two of the worst: Hurricane Carla in 1961 and Hurricane Ike in 2008. Carla turned out to be one of the biggest storms in...
