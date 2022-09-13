ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Boston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
txktoday.com

Bond at $100K In Dog Pack Attack On 9 Yr Old

TEXARKANA, Texas–A man whose dogs allegedly left a 9-year-old boy with severe bite injuries earlier this month is being held in the Bowie County jail on a charge of injury to a child with a $100,000 bond. Ray Lee Cockrell, 59, was repeatedly warned by law enforcement about the...
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
Eagle 106.3

Texarkana Arkansas Police Searching For Two Caught On Ring Cam

Yes, it's the same truck, same street, same cam, same potential crime, two different suspects. Texarkana Arkansas Police would like to talk to both of them. It will never cease to amaze me how some people think that other people's stuff should really belong to them, but it happens all day and all night. Watch these videos below and tell me again why you shouldn't lock your vehicle.
TEXARKANA, AR
swark.today

Hope Police reports: August 29-September 11

On September 4, 2022 at approximately 8:05am, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Clifford Witherspoon, 59, of Hope, AR. Mr. Witherspoon was arrested and charged possession of controlled substance methamphetamine, possession of controlled substance marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and served a failure to appear warrant. The arrest occurred in the 1700 block of North Spruce Street in Hope, AR. Mr. Witherspoon was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
HOPE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Boston, TX
Crime & Safety
City
De Kalb, TX
City
Parker, TX
City
New Boston, TX
City
Texarkana, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
ktoy1047.com

Ashdown police arrest man for meth, fleeing

Officers had located methamphetamine on Gregory before his attempted escape and determined he also had warrants out of Little Rock for burglary and theft. Gregory was caught shortly before 11 p.m. on Wednesday in the Red Bluff area. The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department is seeking assistance from the community in...
ASHDOWN, AR
magnoliareporter.com

TXKToday.com : Capital murder trial starts for Taylor Parker

NEW BOSTON, TX -- A Bowie County jury began hearing testimony on Monday in the death penalty trial of a woman accused of murdering a pregnant friend and taking her unborn baby in 2020. Taylor Rene Parker, 29, is facing a possible death sentence if found guilty of capital murder...
NEW BOSTON, TX
ktoy1047.com

Animal ordinance goes into effect this week

The ordinance was passed at a council meeting in early August and seeks to combat the overpopulation of stray animals within the city. Residents not in compliance with the ordinance may receive a monetary fine. The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department is seeking assistance from the community in locating suspects who...
TEXARKANA, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wade Griffin
Person
Jared Brown
KSLA

AAPD: Man wanted in Little Rock arrested after foot chase in Ashdown

ASHDOWN, Ark. (KSLA) - A man that was wanted for burglary and theft in Little Rock, Ark. has been arrested in Ashdown, Ark. At 5:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14, the Ashdown Arkansas Police Department (AAPD) encountered Robert Edward Gregory Jr., who was wanted in Little Rock for alleged burglary and theft.
ASHDOWN, AR
foxsportstexarkana.com

TWU rescinds precautionary boil water notice

TEXARKANA — The Texarkana Water Utilities (TWU) says they are rescinding a precautionary boil water notice following the repair of a water main break. The water main break impacted the residents located east of East Street, south of East 9th Street, west of Pinehurst Street and north of Pearl Street in Texarkana, Arkansas.
TEXARKANA, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Rangers#Murder#Violent Crime#East Texas#Obgyn
texarkanafyi.com

Boil Water Notice in Effect for Parts of Texarkana Arkansas

TWU has issued a “Boil Water” notice for residences and businesses east of East St,. south of East 9th St, west of Pinehurst St., and north of Pearl Street, in Texarkana,. Arkansas as a precautionary measure after a water main break caused a drop in normal pressure. Press...
TEXARKANA, AR
KSLA

Couple arrested for allegedly smoking meth around child

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Mooringsport couple has been arrested after allegedly smoking meth in the presence of a child under the age of 13. On Wednesday, Aug. 14, Youth Services with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office received a report concerning a young child who tested positive for illegal substances. During a search of Michael Bailey, 50, and Amanda Whitten’s, 36, home, a detective found meth, a pipe, and other drug paraphernalia.
MOORINGSPORT, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Death Penalty
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Google
KTBS

Marion County district judge arrested on DWI charge

GILMER, Texas - A district judge who serves in both Upshur and Marion counties was arrested on a driving while intoxicated charge after a wreck Friday night east of Gilmer. Jerald Dean Fowler II, 60, was booked into Upshur County Jail on a misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated, according to a statement released Saturday by Upshur County Sheriff Larry Webb. His bond was set at $1,500.
UPSHUR COUNTY, TX
ktoy1047.com

Man arrested after dog pack attacks nine-year-old boy

A Texarkana man is being held in Bowie County jail after his dogs allegedly attacked a nine-year-old boy, leaving him with severe injuries. The victim was transported to a local hospital and a 12-year-old relative provided police with an eyewitness account. Cockrell had been repeatedly warned about his dogs by...
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Mt Vernon Man Jailed In Hopkins County

Hopkins County deputies stopped a vehicle on I-30 for failure to drive in a single lane. The driver, 40-year-old John Adam McGinn of Mt. Vernon was extremely nervous and refused permission to search the vehicle. A K-9 officer, however alerted on the pickup. A subsequent search turned up two tins of suspected methamphetamine in a full fast-food coca cola cup and McGinn was arrested.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy