txktoday.com
Bond at $100K In Dog Pack Attack On 9 Yr Old
TEXARKANA, Texas–A man whose dogs allegedly left a 9-year-old boy with severe bite injuries earlier this month is being held in the Bowie County jail on a charge of injury to a child with a $100,000 bond. Ray Lee Cockrell, 59, was repeatedly warned by law enforcement about the...
Texarkana Arkansas Police Searching For Two Caught On Ring Cam
Yes, it's the same truck, same street, same cam, same potential crime, two different suspects. Texarkana Arkansas Police would like to talk to both of them. It will never cease to amaze me how some people think that other people's stuff should really belong to them, but it happens all day and all night. Watch these videos below and tell me again why you shouldn't lock your vehicle.
Affidavit: East Texas woman confessed to faking pregnancy, cutting baby from New Boston mother’s body
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The East Texas woman accused of killing a New Boston mother and removing her unborn child from her body confessed to the crime and admitted to pretending to be pregnant in order to claim the baby as her own, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by KTAL. Texas Rangers are investigating […]
swark.today
Hope Police reports: August 29-September 11
On September 4, 2022 at approximately 8:05am, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Clifford Witherspoon, 59, of Hope, AR. Mr. Witherspoon was arrested and charged possession of controlled substance methamphetamine, possession of controlled substance marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and served a failure to appear warrant. The arrest occurred in the 1700 block of North Spruce Street in Hope, AR. Mr. Witherspoon was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
ktoy1047.com
Ashdown police arrest man for meth, fleeing
Officers had located methamphetamine on Gregory before his attempted escape and determined he also had warrants out of Little Rock for burglary and theft. Gregory was caught shortly before 11 p.m. on Wednesday in the Red Bluff area. The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department is seeking assistance from the community in...
magnoliareporter.com
TXKToday.com : Capital murder trial starts for Taylor Parker
NEW BOSTON, TX -- A Bowie County jury began hearing testimony on Monday in the death penalty trial of a woman accused of murdering a pregnant friend and taking her unborn baby in 2020. Taylor Rene Parker, 29, is facing a possible death sentence if found guilty of capital murder...
ktoy1047.com
Animal ordinance goes into effect this week
The ordinance was passed at a council meeting in early August and seeks to combat the overpopulation of stray animals within the city. Residents not in compliance with the ordinance may receive a monetary fine. The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department is seeking assistance from the community in locating suspects who...
KSLA
Trial Day 4: Parker’s ex-husband claims her lies impacted their marriage
NEW BOSTON, Texas (KSLA) - The trial of Tayler Parker went into its fourth day on Thursday, Sept. 15. Parker is charged with killing Reagan Hancock and forcibly removing her unborn child from the womb in October of 2020. Tommy Wacasey, Parker’s ex-husband, took the stand today. He claimed Parker...
KSLA
AAPD: Man wanted in Little Rock arrested after foot chase in Ashdown
ASHDOWN, Ark. (KSLA) - A man that was wanted for burglary and theft in Little Rock, Ark. has been arrested in Ashdown, Ark. At 5:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14, the Ashdown Arkansas Police Department (AAPD) encountered Robert Edward Gregory Jr., who was wanted in Little Rock for alleged burglary and theft.
foxsportstexarkana.com
TWU rescinds precautionary boil water notice
TEXARKANA — The Texarkana Water Utilities (TWU) says they are rescinding a precautionary boil water notice following the repair of a water main break. The water main break impacted the residents located east of East Street, south of East 9th Street, west of Pinehurst Street and north of Pearl Street in Texarkana, Arkansas.
Arkansas woman killed in fiery crash in McCurtain County
An Arkansas woman has passed away following an accident in McCurtain County.
hopeprescott.com
Quinton Melton Arrested for Theft of Property, Fleeing, Wreckless Driving
On September 15, 2022 at approximately 0147, Hempstead County Deputies received a call from dispatch in reference to a Theft of Property incident located on US Highway 67 West. The Victim said she was sitting at her computer desk working, when she observed the lights in her truck come on...
kalb.com
Trial of woman accused of murdering expectant mother, cutting unborn baby out continues for second day
NEW BOSTON, Texas (KSLA) - The trial of Taylor Parker continued Tuesday, Sept. 13 at the Bowie County Courthouse in New Boston. Parker is charged with killing Reagan Hancock and forcibly removing Hancock’s unborn child from her in October 2020. Prosecutors say Hancock received around 100 cuts and stabbed...
texarkanafyi.com
Boil Water Notice in Effect for Parts of Texarkana Arkansas
TWU has issued a “Boil Water” notice for residences and businesses east of East St,. south of East 9th St, west of Pinehurst St., and north of Pearl Street, in Texarkana,. Arkansas as a precautionary measure after a water main break caused a drop in normal pressure. Press...
KSLA
Couple arrested for allegedly smoking meth around child
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Mooringsport couple has been arrested after allegedly smoking meth in the presence of a child under the age of 13. On Wednesday, Aug. 14, Youth Services with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office received a report concerning a young child who tested positive for illegal substances. During a search of Michael Bailey, 50, and Amanda Whitten’s, 36, home, a detective found meth, a pipe, and other drug paraphernalia.
KSLA
Red River Army Depot officials, vendors sentenced in federal bribery & conspiracy scheme
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Four people, including two Red River Army Depot (RRAD) officials, have been sentenced for their roles in a federal bribery and conspiracy case. U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston made the announcement Tuesday, Sept. 13. DETAILS. Jeffrey Harrison, 44, of Texarkana - A former RRAD vendor, Harrison pleaded...
KTBS
Marion County district judge arrested on DWI charge
GILMER, Texas - A district judge who serves in both Upshur and Marion counties was arrested on a driving while intoxicated charge after a wreck Friday night east of Gilmer. Jerald Dean Fowler II, 60, was booked into Upshur County Jail on a misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated, according to a statement released Saturday by Upshur County Sheriff Larry Webb. His bond was set at $1,500.
ktoy1047.com
Man arrested after dog pack attacks nine-year-old boy
A Texarkana man is being held in Bowie County jail after his dogs allegedly attacked a nine-year-old boy, leaving him with severe injuries. The victim was transported to a local hospital and a 12-year-old relative provided police with an eyewitness account. Cockrell had been repeatedly warned about his dogs by...
Get Ready for Fun at The 107th Annual Miller County Fair & Rodeo Sept 21- 24
It's fair season and it's time to get ready for the 107th Annual Miller County Fair and Rodeo brought to you by the Miller County Fair Association. The Miller County Fairground will be filled with fun, vendors and events. To kick off all the events there will be the County...
easttexasradio.com
Mt Vernon Man Jailed In Hopkins County
Hopkins County deputies stopped a vehicle on I-30 for failure to drive in a single lane. The driver, 40-year-old John Adam McGinn of Mt. Vernon was extremely nervous and refused permission to search the vehicle. A K-9 officer, however alerted on the pickup. A subsequent search turned up two tins of suspected methamphetamine in a full fast-food coca cola cup and McGinn was arrested.
