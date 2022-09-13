Read full article on original website
Santa Monica Daily Press
Search of Supervisor’s home generates more accusations of wrongdoing
The fallout from Wednesday’s search of Shelia Kuehl’s Santa Monica home by Sheriff’s deputies has both sides accusing the other of ethical violations. Kuehl’s home was searched along with the home of Patricia Giggans, the offices of the two women and Metro’s offices. The searches were connected to accusations that Kuehl influenced Metro to award a contract to Giggans’ nonprofit, Peace Over Violence, for operation of a sexual harassment hotline on Metro trains/buses.
Granada Hills homeowner sued for hoarding by L.A. County
Los Angeles County filed a public nuisance complaint against a homeowner due to a hoarding issue that has plagued neighbors for years, despite the property falling within the Los Angeles City limits.
foxla.com
Supervisor Kuehl investigation: LASD says lawyer was fired on same day warrant was challenged
LOS ANGELES - The counsel to the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisor’s Office has reportedly terminated the sheriff's department's lawyer two days after a search warrant was served at the home of Supervisor Shelia Kuehl. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department served a search warrant Wednesday morning at...
Latinos now 44.5% of LA County's unhoused population as experts continue to track trend
According to the latest data, homelessness among most racial or ethnic groups dropped, except among Latinos and those who identify as multiracial (Non-Hispanic/Latino.)
The LA County Jail Has Been Chaining Mentally Ill Men to Chairs for Days
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. As a criminal justice reporter here at Mother Jones, I get emails and letters every week detailing the horrific conditions at correctional facilities. But when I read one about what’s been happening at the Los Angeles County jail, the biggest jail in the country, my jaw actually dropped open.
Mother of inmate who died at men's central jail sues LA County Sheriff's Department
The mother of an inmate who died in 2021 while in custody is suing Los Angeles County and Sheriff Alex Villanueva, alleging the 27-year-old man succumbed to a beating rather than drugs as asserted by deputies.Terry Lovett's Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit alleges negligence and civil rights violations. The mother of the late Jalani Lovett seeks unspecified damages.An LASD representative did not immediately reply to a request for comment on the suit brought Wednesday.Jalani Lovett died last Sept. 22, allegedly from fentanyl and heroin toxicity, according to the suit, which further states he was housed in a Men's Central Jail...
L.A. County's eviction moratorium will expire, so what happens next?
Los Angeles County, whose 10 million people are spread across 88 different cities, will unwind special renter protections created in response to the hardships of the COVID-19 pandemic, which some believe may add to the region’s homelessness crisis. The L.A. County Board of Supervisors decided in a 3-to-2 vote...
Courthouse News Service
LA County, ACLU see common ground resolving inhumane conditions at jail intake center
LOS ANGELES (CN) — Los Angeles County agreed with the American Civil Liberties Union to resolve the recent inhumane conditions at the intake center for the county jails where inmates have been left stranded for days in an overcrowded, unhygienic space while waiting for permanent housing in the jail.
Arrest after teen ODs and dies in a Los Angeles high school bathroom
LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles police on Thursday arrested two teenage boys in connection with the death of a 15-year-old girl who overdosed in a restroom at her high school after buying pills possibly laced with fentanyl on campus, authorities said. Police served a search warrant around 8:30 a.m....
calcoastnews.com
LA County supervisor’s home raided as part of a corruption investigation
Deputies searched a Los Angeles County supervisor’s home and the homes of several of her affiliates as part of a corruption probe on Wednesday. Warrants were issued for LA County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, a Democrat, and L.A. County Civilian Oversight Commissioner Patti Giggans. Law enforcement also served search warrants on Giggans’ organization Peace Over Violence and on former CEO of Los Angeles Metro, Phil Washington. Kuehl told FOX 11 that the warrant was based on harassment by the sheriff.
invisiblepeople.tv
Sweeps and Criminalization Are Pushing Homeless People Into the Desert
Where the Weather, Wildlife, and Isolation Can All Be Deadly. With the increase of homelessness criminalization and encampment sweeps that have continued during the pandemic in defiance of CDC guidance, unhoused people are being left with fewer and fewer places where they’re allowed to simply exist without risking arrest.
kcrw.com
Kuehl: LA sheriff is ‘off the rails’ and harassing political enemies
Sheriff’s deputies raided the home of LA County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl on Wednesday morning. The department says the raid is tied to an investigation about county contracts awarded to Peace Over Violence, a nonprofit run by Patti Giggans, who is friends with Kuehl. Giggans is also a member of the Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission, which oversees the department and has clashed repeatedly with Sheriff Alex Villanueva over his refusal to comply with subpoenas.
Judge Tosses Eatery Countersuit Over Outdoor Dining Ban
The former CEO and president of the now-closed Tinhorn Flats Saloon & Grill lost a round in court Wednesday when a judge dismissed his countersuit against Los Angeles County, which alleged the outdoor dining ban put in place in late 2020 was unlawful under the federal and state Constitutions.
mynewsla.com
Officials ID Girl Who Died of Apparent Drug Overdose at Bernstein High School
Police are continuing an investigation Thursday into the death of a 15-year-old girl from an apparent fentanyl overdose in the bathroom of a Hollywood high school. Three other students are recovering in hospitals after apparently ingesting the drug purchased in a nearby park. According to police and Los Angeles Unified...
BET
Nurse Charged In L.A. Crash That Killed 6 Denied Bail
A California judge denied bail on Monday (Sept. 12) to Nicole Linton, the nurse charged in the Los Angeles car crash in August that killed five people and an unborn baby. She has been charged with six counts of murder and five counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence. Defense...
Supes Will Ban Large-Caliber Handguns in Unincorporated LA County
Supervisors also voted to create buffer zones between gun stores and areas like schools and parks, along with more regulations for stores selling weapons.
foxla.com
Sentencing postponed for man convicted of killing Nipsey Hussle
LOS ANGELES - Sentencing for the man convicted of murdering Grammy-winning rapper Nipsey Hussle in a 2019 shooting in South Los Angeles has been postponed to November 3. Eric Ronald Holder Jr., 32, was originally scheduled to be sentenced Thursday. In July, a Los Angeles County jury convicted Holder Jr....
indybay.org
Governor Gruesom Newsom Signs SB 1388 Attacking The Unhoused
Governor Gruesom Newsom Signs SB 1388 Attacking The Unhoused. Oakland - Welcome to the Twilight Zone? Breaking bad on policy he advanced earlier this year, California Governor Gavin (Gruesom) Newsom signed a bill Wednesday to create extremist courts attacking the unhoused to address mental health and homelessness issues with SB 1388 dubbed the Care Court, by forcing unhoused people accused of having schizophrenia or other illnesses to submit to so-called medical treatment.
lagunabeachindy.com
Cracking Down on Loud Vehicle Noise Pollution
Across the country, noise pollution from loud vehicles has become a significant problem in local communities, including Laguna Beach. According to observations by law enforcement, custom-made or aftermarket equipment that modifies vehicle exhausts to exceed noise limits set by state law is often the root of the problem. Noise pollution...
2urbangirls.com
Victorville woman arrested after being indicted on COVID related EDD fraud
RIVERSIDE, Calif. – A San Bernardino County woman was arrested today on a seven-count federal grand jury indictment alleging she fraudulently obtained more than $500,000 in pandemic-related unemployment insurance (UI) benefits by using the names of inmates locked up the California state prison system. Cynthia Ann Hernandez, 32, a.k.a....
