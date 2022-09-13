ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Comments / 1

Related
Santa Monica Daily Press

Search of Supervisor’s home generates more accusations of wrongdoing

The fallout from Wednesday’s search of Shelia Kuehl’s Santa Monica home by Sheriff’s deputies has both sides accusing the other of ethical violations. Kuehl’s home was searched along with the home of Patricia Giggans, the offices of the two women and Metro’s offices. The searches were connected to accusations that Kuehl influenced Metro to award a contract to Giggans’ nonprofit, Peace Over Violence, for operation of a sexual harassment hotline on Metro trains/buses.
SANTA MONICA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
State
California State
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Mother Jones

The LA County Jail Has Been Chaining Mentally Ill Men to Chairs for Days

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. As a criminal justice reporter here at Mother Jones, I get emails and letters every week detailing the horrific conditions at correctional facilities. But when I read one about what’s been happening at the Los Angeles County jail, the biggest jail in the country, my jaw actually dropped open.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Mother of inmate who died at men's central jail sues LA County Sheriff's Department

The mother of an inmate who died in 2021 while in custody is suing Los Angeles County and Sheriff Alex Villanueva, alleging the 27-year-old man succumbed to a beating rather than drugs as asserted by deputies.Terry Lovett's Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit alleges negligence and civil rights violations. The mother of the late Jalani Lovett seeks unspecified damages.An LASD representative did not immediately reply to a request for comment on the suit brought Wednesday.Jalani Lovett died last Sept. 22, allegedly from fentanyl and heroin toxicity, according to the suit, which further states he was housed in a Men's Central Jail...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vincent Holmes
Person
Assata Shakur
Person
Harriet Tubman
calcoastnews.com

LA County supervisor’s home raided as part of a corruption investigation

Deputies searched a Los Angeles County supervisor’s home and the homes of several of her affiliates as part of a corruption probe on Wednesday. Warrants were issued for LA County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, a Democrat, and L.A. County Civilian Oversight Commissioner Patti Giggans. Law enforcement also served search warrants on Giggans’ organization Peace Over Violence and on former CEO of Los Angeles Metro, Phil Washington. Kuehl told FOX 11 that the warrant was based on harassment by the sheriff.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
invisiblepeople.tv

Sweeps and Criminalization Are Pushing Homeless People Into the Desert

Where the Weather, Wildlife, and Isolation Can All Be Deadly. With the increase of homelessness criminalization and encampment sweeps that have continued during the pandemic in defiance of CDC guidance, unhoused people are being left with fewer and fewer places where they’re allowed to simply exist without risking arrest.
LOS ANGELES, CA
kcrw.com

Kuehl: LA sheriff is ‘off the rails’ and harassing political enemies

Sheriff’s deputies raided the home of LA County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl on Wednesday morning. The department says the raid is tied to an investigation about county contracts awarded to Peace Over Violence, a nonprofit run by Patti Giggans, who is friends with Kuehl. Giggans is also a member of the Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission, which oversees the department and has clashed repeatedly with Sheriff Alex Villanueva over his refusal to comply with subpoenas.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juvenile Justice#Juvenile Halls#Juveniles#Crime
KFI AM 640

Judge Tosses Eatery Countersuit Over Outdoor Dining Ban

The former CEO and president of the now-closed Tinhorn Flats Saloon & Grill lost a round in court Wednesday when a judge dismissed his countersuit against Los Angeles County, which alleged the outdoor dining ban put in place in late 2020 was unlawful under the federal and state Constitutions.
BURBANK, CA
BET

Nurse Charged In L.A. Crash That Killed 6 Denied Bail

A California judge denied bail on Monday (Sept. 12) to Nicole Linton, the nurse charged in the Los Angeles car crash in August that killed five people and an unborn baby. She has been charged with six counts of murder and five counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence. Defense...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
foxla.com

Sentencing postponed for man convicted of killing Nipsey Hussle

LOS ANGELES - Sentencing for the man convicted of murdering Grammy-winning rapper Nipsey Hussle in a 2019 shooting in South Los Angeles has been postponed to November 3. Eric Ronald Holder Jr., 32, was originally scheduled to be sentenced Thursday. In July, a Los Angeles County jury convicted Holder Jr....
LOS ANGELES, CA
indybay.org

Governor Gruesom Newsom Signs SB 1388 Attacking The Unhoused

Governor Gruesom Newsom Signs SB 1388 Attacking The Unhoused. Oakland - Welcome to the Twilight Zone? Breaking bad on policy he advanced earlier this year, California Governor Gavin (Gruesom) Newsom signed a bill Wednesday to create extremist courts attacking the unhoused to address mental health and homelessness issues with SB 1388 dubbed the Care Court, by forcing unhoused people accused of having schizophrenia or other illnesses to submit to so-called medical treatment.
CALIFORNIA STATE
lagunabeachindy.com

Cracking Down on Loud Vehicle Noise Pollution

Across the country, noise pollution from loud vehicles has become a significant problem in local communities, including Laguna Beach. According to observations by law enforcement, custom-made or aftermarket equipment that modifies vehicle exhausts to exceed noise limits set by state law is often the root of the problem. Noise pollution...
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

Victorville woman arrested after being indicted on COVID related EDD fraud

RIVERSIDE, Calif. – A San Bernardino County woman was arrested today on a seven-count federal grand jury indictment alleging she fraudulently obtained more than $500,000 in pandemic-related unemployment insurance (UI) benefits by using the names of inmates locked up the California state prison system. Cynthia Ann Hernandez, 32, a.k.a....
VICTORVILLE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy