Pike County, OH

WLWT 5

Blood, bullets, shoe prints were focus of Friday's testimony in Pike County

WAVERLY, Ohio — Blood spatter, bullet holes and DNA evidence. It was a full day of testimony in George Wagner IV's murder trial. Shane Hanshaw, a crime scene investigator with the Ohio Cureau of Criminal Investigation was on the stand all day Friday. He took jurors back to April 22, 2016, when he arrived at one of the four crime scenes in Pike County.
PIKE COUNTY, OH
Law & Crime

Scores of Law Enforcement Officers and Other Witnesses Are Refusing to Appear on Camera While Testifying in Pike County Massacre Murder Trial

A high proportion of witnesses are opting out of being recorded in the long-awaited (and televised) Ohio trial of George Wagner IV over the Pike County massacre. That includes members of local law enforcement, including Sheriff Tracy Evans. Court watchers found the law enforcement requests unusual given the public duties bestowed upon them by their offices.
PIKE COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

New details emerging after apparent murder-suicide in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio — New details are coming to light after ahusband shot and killed his wife at work before turning the gun on himself in Adams County. The couple has been identified as 32-year-old Jason Madden and 33-year-old Rachel Madden, a source at the sheriff's office confirmed. Rachel's...
ADAMS COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

6 witnesses testify at Pike County massacre trial

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A total of six witnesses for the prosecution took the stand Wednesday as the trial continues in the 2016 Pike County massacre. George Wagner IV faces several charges including eight for aggravated murder in the execution-style shooting deaths of eight members of the Rhoden family. He has...
PIKE COUNTY, OH
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTRF- 7News

Ohio deputies investigating alleged murder-suicide

ADAMS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Adams County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an alleged murder-suicide. According to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, a woman was shot and killed at the Southern Ohio Lumber company Wednesday afternoon. Deputies say the suspect was believed to be her husband who was seen at the location right before this […]
ADAMS COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Fairfield County Man Charged With Exposing Himself to a 10-Year-Old on Way to School

A man suspected of exposing himself to a child walking to school was arrested within hours by HPD today. The incident took place about 8:45 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 15 near the intersection of Circle Drive and Winterringer Street in Hilliard. A 10-year-old girl told police she was walking to Avery Elementary when a man exited his vehicle and exposed himself to her before driving away.
HILLIARD, OH
WKRC

2 dead in apparent murder-suicide in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Two people are dead in an apparent murder-suicide in Adams County. According to sources, a woman was killed by man who then drove away from the scene and killed himself. The Adams Co. Sheriff’s Dept. is investigating but no names have been released.
ADAMS COUNTY, OH
10TV

Chillicothe man killed in Ross County crash

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A Chillicothe man was killed in a crash in Ross County on Friday. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 2:07 p.m. on Lick Run Road near the intersection of Dry Run Road in Springfield Township. Randolph Cunningham, 67, was traveling westbound...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Hocking County Sheriff Goes in Wild Chase That Ends with Suspect Crashing into Deputy Vehicle

HOCKING – On Friday, September 16th, Hocking County Sheriff’s Office deputies took a report of a burglary which occurred at a residence on State Route 595. Several items were taken from taken from the residence, including a firearm and checks.A short time later, the Sheriff’s Office received a call from a local bank, who stated an individual was trying to cash one of the stolen checks. The caller was able to provide a description of the male along with the vehicle he was driving.
HOCKING COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Woman killed trying to cross Clinton County highway

CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol confirms it is investigating a deadly pedestrian crash in Chester Township. Bethany Wiget, 33, of Hillsboro, Ohio, was attempting to cross State Route 73 near SR-380 a little before 6 a.m. Thursday when she was hit by a Ford Edge, OSP says.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

Man with local ties indicted in Highland Co.

HILLSBORO — A Hillsboro man with Clinton County ties was charged with domestic violence among other charges as indictments were handed down Tuesday by a Highland County grand jury. Ian Cluxton, 43, was indicted for domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony, and two counts of endangering children, both first-degree misdemeanors.
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH

