Pike county murder trial: Forensic evidence takes center stage
The conclusion to the first week of testimony in the Pike County murder trial of George Wagner IV begins Friday morning.
WLWT 5
Pike County massacre trial day five: Witness testimony to continue
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — The biggest and most complex murder trial in Ohio history will head into its fifth day Friday. George Wagner IV is on trial for his alleged role in the Pike County massacre, where eight members of the same family were brutally killed. On Thursday, we...
WLWT 5
Blood, bullets, shoe prints were focus of Friday's testimony in Pike County
WAVERLY, Ohio — Blood spatter, bullet holes and DNA evidence. It was a full day of testimony in George Wagner IV's murder trial. Shane Hanshaw, a crime scene investigator with the Ohio Cureau of Criminal Investigation was on the stand all day Friday. He took jurors back to April 22, 2016, when he arrived at one of the four crime scenes in Pike County.
Pike County murder trial: Testimony centers on final victim discovered
On the fourth day of trial for a man accused of killing eight people in Pike County in 2016, first responders and family members of the victims took the witness stand.
WLWT 5
Pike County trial: Murder victim Kenneth Rhoden's family members give chilling testimony
WAVERLY, Ohio — Donald Stone, 50, turned to a box of tissues to help keep his composure during another day of chilling testimony in George Wagner's murder trial. "Do you recognize that photo?" prosecutor Angela Canepa asked Stone. "Yes," said Stone, Kenneth Rhoden's cousin. "And can you tell us...
WLWT 5
Why are some witness testimonies in the Pike County murder trial not being recorded?
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — In response to a motion filed ahead of the murder trial of George Wagner IV, Pike County Common Pleas Judge Randy Deering granted witnesses, including Jake and Angela Wagner, the ability to opt out of being videotaped or recorded during testimony. The full motion is...
WLWT 5
Cousin of Pike County victim gives emotional testimony, recounts grisly discovery at crime scene
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — Emotional testimony was given Thursday in the Pike County massacre trial of George Wagner IV. Donald Stone took the stand, recounting the grisly discovery at the crime scene as he described finding his cousin, Kenneth Rhoden’s lifeless body 6 years ago. Nine members of...
Scores of Law Enforcement Officers and Other Witnesses Are Refusing to Appear on Camera While Testifying in Pike County Massacre Murder Trial
A high proportion of witnesses are opting out of being recorded in the long-awaited (and televised) Ohio trial of George Wagner IV over the Pike County massacre. That includes members of local law enforcement, including Sheriff Tracy Evans. Court watchers found the law enforcement requests unusual given the public duties bestowed upon them by their offices.
Pike County murder trial | Emergency responders testify about chaotic scenes
The murder trial for a man accused of killing eight people in Pike County in 2016 continued into its third day on Wednesday.
WLWT 5
Pike County massacre first responder describes finding days-old survivor next to deceased mother
WAVERLY, Ohio — A picture jurors saw Wednesday in George Wagner IV's murder trial showed an open doorway that Timothy Dickerson walked through on an April morning in 2016. "Went into the home, I then turned right, went into a room and found a deceased male," said Dickerson, formerly with the Pike County Sheriff's Office. "He was in the bed."
WLWT 5
New details emerging after apparent murder-suicide in Adams County
ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio — New details are coming to light after ahusband shot and killed his wife at work before turning the gun on himself in Adams County. The couple has been identified as 32-year-old Jason Madden and 33-year-old Rachel Madden, a source at the sheriff's office confirmed. Rachel's...
Fox 19
6 witnesses testify at Pike County massacre trial
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A total of six witnesses for the prosecution took the stand Wednesday as the trial continues in the 2016 Pike County massacre. George Wagner IV faces several charges including eight for aggravated murder in the execution-style shooting deaths of eight members of the Rhoden family. He has...
Ohio deputies investigating alleged murder-suicide
ADAMS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Adams County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an alleged murder-suicide. According to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, a woman was shot and killed at the Southern Ohio Lumber company Wednesday afternoon. Deputies say the suspect was believed to be her husband who was seen at the location right before this […]
sciotopost.com
Fairfield County Man Charged With Exposing Himself to a 10-Year-Old on Way to School
A man suspected of exposing himself to a child walking to school was arrested within hours by HPD today. The incident took place about 8:45 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 15 near the intersection of Circle Drive and Winterringer Street in Hilliard. A 10-year-old girl told police she was walking to Avery Elementary when a man exited his vehicle and exposed himself to her before driving away.
WKRC
2 dead in apparent murder-suicide in Adams County
ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Two people are dead in an apparent murder-suicide in Adams County. According to sources, a woman was killed by man who then drove away from the scene and killed himself. The Adams Co. Sheriff’s Dept. is investigating but no names have been released.
Chillicothe man killed in Ross County crash
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A Chillicothe man was killed in a crash in Ross County on Friday. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 2:07 p.m. on Lick Run Road near the intersection of Dry Run Road in Springfield Township. Randolph Cunningham, 67, was traveling westbound...
sciotopost.com
Hocking County Sheriff Goes in Wild Chase That Ends with Suspect Crashing into Deputy Vehicle
HOCKING – On Friday, September 16th, Hocking County Sheriff’s Office deputies took a report of a burglary which occurred at a residence on State Route 595. Several items were taken from taken from the residence, including a firearm and checks.A short time later, the Sheriff’s Office received a call from a local bank, who stated an individual was trying to cash one of the stolen checks. The caller was able to provide a description of the male along with the vehicle he was driving.
WGMD Radio
‘Pike County Massacre’ trial: star witness says he executed two nursing mothers
Jurors heard shocking new details Monday about the “Pike County Massacre” when four members of one family murdered eight members of a rival family in southern Ohio in a dispute over custody of a little girl. Edward “Jake” Wagner fatally shot two nursing mothers as they slept in...
Fox 19
Woman killed trying to cross Clinton County highway
CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol confirms it is investigating a deadly pedestrian crash in Chester Township. Bethany Wiget, 33, of Hillsboro, Ohio, was attempting to cross State Route 73 near SR-380 a little before 6 a.m. Thursday when she was hit by a Ford Edge, OSP says.
wnewsj.com
Man with local ties indicted in Highland Co.
HILLSBORO — A Hillsboro man with Clinton County ties was charged with domestic violence among other charges as indictments were handed down Tuesday by a Highland County grand jury. Ian Cluxton, 43, was indicted for domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony, and two counts of endangering children, both first-degree misdemeanors.
