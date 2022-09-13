FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A former Frisco ISD student has been arrested for criminal trespassing. Frisco police received a delayed call at about 5 p.m. on Sept. 14, regarding a report of a person on the campus of Centennial High School who had a gun. The person was later identified as Craig Joseph Adams, 18, a former student of Centennial High School. The person who called police said that Adams showed him a gun while in the school's parking lot and was seen walking away from the campus. Police said that in an abundance of caution, there was additional police presence at the school Thursday morning. Frisco police executed a warrant for Adams, arresting him around 12 p.m. Thursday. He was charged with criminal trespassing and could face up to 180 days in jail. Police ask that anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Frisco Police Department at (972) 292-6010. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by texting FRISCOPD and the tip to 847411 (tip411) or by downloading the Frisco PD app.

FRISCO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO