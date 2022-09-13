ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS DFW

Lone Star High School students accused of injuring disabled person

FRISCO (CBSDFW.COM) - Two Lone Star High School students were arrested for allegedly injuring a disabled person, according to Frisco police. Law enforcement officials said they were made aware of the alleged assault on Sept. 14, a day after it happened. Both juveniles were arrested without incident and charged with injury to a disabled individual. The offense is a 3rd degree felony punishable by two to ten years in jail. "The Frisco Police Department has made it clear that school safety is a priority. Criminal behavior will not be tolerated, and all persons involved will be held accountable," said Chief David Shilson. "Our department continues to work closely with Frisco ISD to maintain campus safety and protect all students and faculty."CBS 11 has reached out to the school district for more information. The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the Frisco Police Department at (972) 292-6010. 
FRISCO, TX
CBS DFW

Burleson elementary teacher resigns after 'unacceptable' comment to student

BURLESON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — An elementary school teacher in Burleson has resigned after school officials opened an investigation into something the teacher said to a student.In a letter sent to parents of students in the teacher's classroom, Principal Lauri Allen wrote that the teacher at Clinkscale Elementary said "something unacceptable" to a child.Allen wrote that she learned about the incident September 9, immediately removed the teacher from the classroom and notified the child's parents. The letter also says the school filed a report with state Child Protective Services.A spokesperson for Burleson police confirmed an officer took a report Thursday regarding the incident.Burleson ISD didn't immediately reply to questions about how administrators were made aware of what happened.Last year, the district agreed to place cameras in classrooms that had students with communication difficulties after two teachers were arrested and accused of abusing some special education students.
BURLESON, TX
WFAA

'I just wanted to see who he was': North Texas doctor accused of tampering with IV bags makes first court appearance since arrest

DALLAS — Dr. Raynaldo Ortiz made his first appearance in federal court Friday morning since he was arrested Wednesday. He's accused of tampering with IV bags at Baylor Scott & White Surgicare North Dallas which resulted in multiple patients suffering medical emergencies after undergoing routine surgeries and the death of a fellow anesthesiologist at the center who'd taken a bag home in June to treat her dehydration.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Former Frisco ISD student arrested, charged with trespassing at Centennial High School

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A former Frisco ISD student has been arrested for criminal trespassing. Frisco police received a delayed call at about 5 p.m. on Sept. 14, regarding a report of a person on the campus of Centennial High School who had a gun. The person was later identified as Craig Joseph Adams, 18, a former student of Centennial High School. The person who called police said that Adams showed him a gun while in the school's parking lot and was seen walking away from the campus. Police said that in an abundance of caution, there was additional police presence at the school Thursday morning. Frisco police executed a warrant for Adams, arresting him around 12 p.m. Thursday. He was charged with criminal trespassing and could face up to 180 days in jail. Police ask that anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Frisco Police Department at (972) 292-6010. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by texting FRISCOPD and the tip to 847411 (tip411) or by downloading the Frisco PD app.
FRISCO, TX
CBS DFW

18-year-old arrested in Garland shooting that led to school lockdowns

GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Garland police have arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting on Thursday that left one injured and caused several schools to go into lockdown.Edgar Francisco Solis Torres, 18, was arrested on Sept. 15, 2022 after he allegedly shot a young man. He was charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury. His bond has not been set.Police did not release any identifying information about the victim, but said he was a student at South Garland High School. He remains hospitalized in stable but critical condition.Solis Torres did not attend South Garland High School, and police have not said what may have led to the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.
GARLAND, TX
nypressnews.com

Man posing as a parent tried to enter a Keller ISD school

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Parents of Keller ISD school Caprock Elementary reportedly received an email informing them about an unknown man who tried to enter the campus Tuesday morning. The email, which circulated on social media, said the individual claimed to be the parent of a student at...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Lake Worth ISD students help officials locate BB gun on middle school campus

LAKE WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Thanks to students at Lucyle Collins Middle School, officials were able to locate a student with a BB gun on campus Tuesday morning.According to a statement released by Lake Worth ISD, there was a report of a student with a gun in their backpack at 9:05 a.m.The district said students reported the gun, and the school resource officer and administration immediately responded by locating the backpack—which did in fact have BB gun inside. Officials had the student in the office at 9:11 a.m., six minutes after students first reported the gun.No students or staff were injured and this remains an ongoing investigation.
LAKE WORTH, TX
