Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
One person dies in motorcycle accident in Gadsden County
One person died in a motorcycle accident on interstate 10 in Gadsden County Thursday night.
WCTV
Man charged for deadly February wrong-way crash in Leon County
LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A Bainbridge, Georgia man is now facing charges in a deadly wrong-way crash that occurred on February 20 near US 319 near Iamonia Cutoff Rd. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, 32-year-old Paul Griffen was driving under the influence when he drove the wrong way and crashed head-on into another car.
WCTV
ROAD WORK ALERT: Decatur County SR 253 Spur resurfacing starting
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Georgia Department of Transportation announced Decatur County State Route (SR) 253 Spur resurfacing is scheduled to begin Friday. Road work will be from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. weather permitting. Work days will be Monday through Friday, but may be done on Saturday if it...
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for September 14, 2022
Michael Sorey, 49, Campbellton, Florida: Sexual battery by person in familial/custodial authority, grand theft motor vehicle: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Randy Southwell, 60, Marianna, Florida: Driving under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage: Florida Highway Patrol. Calvin McCoy, 61, Hayneville, Alabama: Failure to appear...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WCTV
Tallahassee Fire Captain laid to rest
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An emotional day for many at the Tallahassee Fire Department as they laid to rest one of their own. Dozens of firefighters and other first responders from across the big bend coming together to honor fallen Tallahassee Fire Captain, Brenden Rudy. Rudy’s funeral was held Thursday...
WCTV
Two fallen firefighters to be laid to rest Thursday, Friday
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – The firefighting community across North Florida will come together to pay tribute to two firefighters, killed just hours apart in separate off-duty crashes this past weekend. Tallahassee Fire Captain Brenden Rudy’s funeral will be held at Wildwood Church at 11 Thursday morning. Friday, a...
WALB 10
1 injured in Mitchell Co. shooting
BACONTON, Ga. (WALB) - One woman is left injured after a domestic dispute that caused public safety concerns Tuesday night, according to Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a domestic dispute at the BZ Bee convenience store around 9:38 p.m. Deputies said it was an isolated incident and...
WJHG-TV
Burglary and theft investigation leads to fraud arrest in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An investigation into a burglary and theft that happened earlier this year led Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies to a fraud arrest. On February 20th, deputies reportedly responded to a burglary and theft in Sneads. When they spoke to the victim, officials say that several guns, a gun bag, cell phone, titles to multiple vehicles, personal documents, and a bank card had been stolen.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tallahassee Fire Captain killed in off-duty accident
The Tallahassee Fire Department stated that Captain Brenden Rudy was killed in an off-duty accident Saturday night.
WALB 10
‘His actions have left these children permanently maimed and disabled’: Man arrested in shooting of Colquitt Co. teens
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Two teenagers are recovering after they were shot over the weekend in Moultrie. And now, the suspected shooter is back behind bars after getting out of jail two days before the shooting, according to Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office. 32-year-old Andrew Jacob Murphy is facing attempted...
WCTV
Update: Tallahassee firefighter identified in fatal crash Saturday
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Fire Department confirmed, 34-year-old Captain Brenden Rudy, died in the Saturday night crash. Eyewitness News will continue to provide updates on this developing story. A 34-year-old man was killed Saturday night after his pickup truck collided with a tree in rural Leon County, according...
Gun found at Leon High School
The Leon County Sheriff's Office confirmed a gun was found and confiscated at Leon High School Tuesday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Florida Man Arrested After DNA Shows Minor Child’s Baby Is His
A 48-year-old Florida man has been arrested after an investigation, and DNA showed that he was the father of a juvenile’s baby. According to deputies, on Jan. 11, 2022, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division received a report from the Department of Children
LCSO confirms new collective bargaining agreement with deputies
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office has secured a new collective bargaining agreement with its deputies.
wfxl.com
Thomas County deputies investigating after Polaris Ranger reported stolen at Barwick home
The Thomas County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a Polaris Ranger was reported stolen. Deputies say that a 2021 Polaris Ranger was stolen from the front yard in the 4500 block of Coffee Road, in Barwick, on September 13, 2022. The owners tell deputies that this Ranger has after-market roof,...
WCTV
Two killed in wrong-way crash on I-10 in Leon County
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash Saturday just after midnight that left two people dead. According to FHP, troopers received a call about a wrong way driver around 12:05 a.m. on I-10 near Thomasville Road on mile marker 205 westbound. Upon FHP’s arrival,...
WCTV
Drugs found in snack packaging during a traffic stop in Liberty County
LIBERTY COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Three people were arrested for allegedly trafficking drugs in concealed packages on Monday. The car they were driving in was pulled over for a traffic stop in Hosford Monday, according to Liberty County Sheriff’s Office. A K9 was used to sniff the vehicle and alerted the deputy of the alleged drugs.
Inmate sentenced in attack on Madison correctional officer
Florida Department of Corrections inmate Llisiah Williams was sentenced to an additional 35 years, eight months in prison for an assault on a correctional officer at Madison Correctional Institution
One killed in Saturday night crash
A 34-year-old man has died after his truck struck a tree near Owls Hollow Crest, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
WALB 10
Mitchell Co. fire destroys chicken house
BACONTON, Ga. (WALB) - An electrical fire sent a Mitchell county chicken house up in flames Tuesday evening, according to Mitchell County Fire Rescue. Firefighters said at least one-half of a chicken house at Ulysses Poultry was destroyed by a fire. Firefighters also said the fire was caused by an...
Comments / 1