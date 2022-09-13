ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

WCTV

Man charged for deadly February wrong-way crash in Leon County

LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A Bainbridge, Georgia man is now facing charges in a deadly wrong-way crash that occurred on February 20 near US 319 near Iamonia Cutoff Rd. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, 32-year-old Paul Griffen was driving under the influence when he drove the wrong way and crashed head-on into another car.
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for September 14, 2022

Michael Sorey, 49, Campbellton, Florida: Sexual battery by person in familial/custodial authority, grand theft motor vehicle: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Randy Southwell, 60, Marianna, Florida: Driving under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage: Florida Highway Patrol. Calvin McCoy, 61, Hayneville, Alabama: Failure to appear...
WCTV

Tallahassee Fire Captain laid to rest

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An emotional day for many at the Tallahassee Fire Department as they laid to rest one of their own. Dozens of firefighters and other first responders from across the big bend coming together to honor fallen Tallahassee Fire Captain, Brenden Rudy. Rudy’s funeral was held Thursday...
WCTV

Two fallen firefighters to be laid to rest Thursday, Friday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – The firefighting community across North Florida will come together to pay tribute to two firefighters, killed just hours apart in separate off-duty crashes this past weekend. Tallahassee Fire Captain Brenden Rudy’s funeral will be held at Wildwood Church at 11 Thursday morning. Friday, a...
WALB 10

1 injured in Mitchell Co. shooting

BACONTON, Ga. (WALB) - One woman is left injured after a domestic dispute that caused public safety concerns Tuesday night, according to Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a domestic dispute at the BZ Bee convenience store around 9:38 p.m. Deputies said it was an isolated incident and...
WJHG-TV

Burglary and theft investigation leads to fraud arrest in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An investigation into a burglary and theft that happened earlier this year led Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies to a fraud arrest. On February 20th, deputies reportedly responded to a burglary and theft in Sneads. When they spoke to the victim, officials say that several guns, a gun bag, cell phone, titles to multiple vehicles, personal documents, and a bank card had been stolen.
WCTV

Update: Tallahassee firefighter identified in fatal crash Saturday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Fire Department confirmed, 34-year-old Captain Brenden Rudy, died in the Saturday night crash. Eyewitness News will continue to provide updates on this developing story. A 34-year-old man was killed Saturday night after his pickup truck collided with a tree in rural Leon County, according...
WCTV

Two killed in wrong-way crash on I-10 in Leon County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash Saturday just after midnight that left two people dead. According to FHP, troopers received a call about a wrong way driver around 12:05 a.m. on I-10 near Thomasville Road on mile marker 205 westbound. Upon FHP’s arrival,...
WCTV

Drugs found in snack packaging during a traffic stop in Liberty County

LIBERTY COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Three people were arrested for allegedly trafficking drugs in concealed packages on Monday. The car they were driving in was pulled over for a traffic stop in Hosford Monday, according to Liberty County Sheriff’s Office. A K9 was used to sniff the vehicle and alerted the deputy of the alleged drugs.
WALB 10

Mitchell Co. fire destroys chicken house

BACONTON, Ga. (WALB) - An electrical fire sent a Mitchell county chicken house up in flames Tuesday evening, according to Mitchell County Fire Rescue. Firefighters said at least one-half of a chicken house at Ulysses Poultry was destroyed by a fire. Firefighters also said the fire was caused by an...
MITCHELL COUNTY, GA

