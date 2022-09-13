ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

AARP Wyoming to host free film screening of ‘Dear Sirs’

CHEYENNE — AARP Wyoming invites you to a free screening of “Dear Sirs,” a documentary telling the story of a World War II American Prisoner of War through the eyes of his grandson, a Rock Springs–based filmmaker. Following the screening, join the filmmakers for a live Q&A session.
With chance for $90K grant, David Street Station asking record-breaking Ian Munsick crowd, free concert lovers for help

CASPER, Wyo. — In August, David Street Station hosted a record-breaking crowd for a free Ian Munsick concert as part of the 5150′ Festival in Casper. An estimated 4,000–5,000 people attended the free concert. While concerts are free for attendees, David Street Station must pay performers like Munsick, Chancey Williams and others who have drawn crowds to downtown Casper in recent years.
Voters to decide if Natrona County should keep imposing local lodging tax on visitors

CASPER, Wyo. — When voters in Natrona County go to cast a General Election ballot this fall, they will be asked to consider whether to renew the local lodging tax. Lodging tax is paid by visitors staying in hotels, motels, campgrounds and similar establishments. Unless Natrona County residents stay in these establishments, they do not pay the local lodging tax. School groups and other tax-exempt entities are not required to pay the lodging tax.
Chicago Tap Theatre performing Thursday night in Casper

CASPER, Wyo. — The dance group Chicago Tap Theatre will be performing at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15 at Kelly Walsh High School, 3500 E. 12th St. in Casper. “From the Windy City to the even WINDIER city, join ARTCORE in welcoming Chicago Tap Theatre to Casper,” ARTCORE’s announcement for the evening performance said. “Chicago Tap Theatre is a vibrant dance company with a unique mission to preserve the quintessentially American dance form of tap and to take tap to the next level of creativity and innovation.
Natrona County divorce filings (9/7/22–9/12/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who filed for a divorce from Sept. 7 through Sept. 12. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Natrona County. The report excludes sealed cases and confidential parties.
Natrona County health and food inspections (9/9/22–9/15/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
Natrona County Recent Arrests (9/15/22–9/16/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Annual Drawdown of Alcova Reservoir Begins October 1st

The Bureau of Reclamation will be lowering the water level in Alcova Reservoir as the 2022 irrigation season draws to a close. The annual drawdown of the reservoir will begin on Saturday, Oct. 1. During October, “the reservoir water surface elevation will be lowered by about 10 feet, at a...
CASPER, WY

