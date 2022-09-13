Read full article on original website
oilcity.news
Casper historian Tom Rea to talk ‘Native People, Independence Rock and Devil’s Gate’ at Trails Center
CASPER, Wyo. — Historian and author Tom Rea will present a special program titled “Native People, Independence Rock, and Devil’s Gate” at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 at the National Historic Trails Interpretive Center, 1501 N. Poplar St. in Casper. Rea, who is the co-founder of...
oilcity.news
AARP Wyoming to host free film screening of ‘Dear Sirs’
CHEYENNE — AARP Wyoming invites you to a free screening of “Dear Sirs,” a documentary telling the story of a World War II American Prisoner of War through the eyes of his grandson, a Rock Springs–based filmmaker. Following the screening, join the filmmakers for a live Q&A session.
oilcity.news
With chance for $90K grant, David Street Station asking record-breaking Ian Munsick crowd, free concert lovers for help
CASPER, Wyo. — In August, David Street Station hosted a record-breaking crowd for a free Ian Munsick concert as part of the 5150′ Festival in Casper. An estimated 4,000–5,000 people attended the free concert. While concerts are free for attendees, David Street Station must pay performers like Munsick, Chancey Williams and others who have drawn crowds to downtown Casper in recent years.
capcity.news
Shock, anger felt after sudden closure of Wyoming Cowboy Challenge Academy
CASPER, Wyo. — Candice Stevens spent years looking for the right education solutions for her son, Brekken Stevens, who is now 16. “He has ADHD and has a hard time focusing,” she said. He also started falling into the wrong crowds, even after switching schools and trying different youth programs.
oilcity.news
Voters to decide if Natrona County should keep imposing local lodging tax on visitors
CASPER, Wyo. — When voters in Natrona County go to cast a General Election ballot this fall, they will be asked to consider whether to renew the local lodging tax. Lodging tax is paid by visitors staying in hotels, motels, campgrounds and similar establishments. Unless Natrona County residents stay in these establishments, they do not pay the local lodging tax. School groups and other tax-exempt entities are not required to pay the lodging tax.
oilcity.news
Natrona County recent applications for marriage (9/7/22–9/13/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Natrona County. Here is a list of those who applied for a marriage license from Sept. 7 through Sept. 13. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the County Clerk’s Office.
What Room Do Wyomingites Look At First When Buying A New Home?
The conversation started harmlessly enough. I was looking at a 1.5 million dollar home for sale near the base of Casper Mountain and commented out loud to my co-host Drew how much I liked the mudroom. He rolled his eyes and said, "Forget the mudroom. What does the garage look...
oilcity.news
Chicago Tap Theatre performing Thursday night in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — The dance group Chicago Tap Theatre will be performing at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15 at Kelly Walsh High School, 3500 E. 12th St. in Casper. “From the Windy City to the even WINDIER city, join ARTCORE in welcoming Chicago Tap Theatre to Casper,” ARTCORE’s announcement for the evening performance said. “Chicago Tap Theatre is a vibrant dance company with a unique mission to preserve the quintessentially American dance form of tap and to take tap to the next level of creativity and innovation.
oilcity.news
Natrona County divorce filings (9/7/22–9/12/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who filed for a divorce from Sept. 7 through Sept. 12. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Natrona County. The report excludes sealed cases and confidential parties.
oilcity.news
Candidate Questionnaire: Lisa Cornia Taylor for Natrona County school board
CASPER, Wyo. — Election season is underway, and Oil City News has sent a list of questions to all candidates who have filed to run for a seat on the Natrona County School District Board of Trustees. These questions are designed to give our readers a better understanding of...
oilcity.news
‘Solabration’ to celebrate fall equinox in Casper with yoga, live music, hoop dancer, peace parade and more
CASPER, Wyo. — Yoga on the Labyrinth & Mountain is organizing its sixth annual “Solabration” festival, which will be held on Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Bart Rea Learning Circle at Amoco Park, 1155 W. 1st Street in Casper. “This Sunfest is the culmination of the Yoga...
oilcity.news
307 Skate Park organizers inviting community to ‘Hocus Pocus’ Halloween party at the NIC
CASPER, Wyo. — Organizers with the 307 Skate Park & Youth Center project are inviting the community to a free Hocus Pocus–themed Halloween party. The Hocus Pocus Halloween event will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 at the Nicolaysen Art Museum, 400 E. Collins Drive in Casper.
oilcity.news
Natrona County health and food inspections (9/9/22–9/15/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
City of Mills: Notice of Hearing – 4528 Mountain View Drive
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN on August 31st, 2022 to Clark C Jones 2245 E Fifth Street Casper, WY 82609 have been sent a bill for UPON COMPLETION of the property at. 4528 Mountain View Drive Mills, Wyoming has been notified of a dangerous building. and has been demolished. Itemized and...
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) ‘Duck Dynasty’ star gives keynote at annual Boys & Girls Club breakfast in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — Keynote speaker Willie Robertson kicked off his speech at the 24th annual Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming breakfast event with an observation on the mass of people before him. “I’m blown away,” he said. “On my calendar it said ‘Boys & Girls Club in...
oilcity.news
Candidate Questionnaire: Ann Ruble for Casper College Board of Trustees
CASPER, Wyo. — Election season is underway, and Oil City News has sent a list of questions to all candidates who have filed to run for a seat on the Casper College Board of Trustees. These questions are designed to give our readers a better understanding of the people...
oilcity.news
Natrona County Recent Arrests (9/15/22–9/16/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
oilcity.news
Wyoming wildlife crossing project gets $500K to help reduce animal–vehicle crashes
CASPER, Wyo. — During its September meeting in Buffalo, the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission voted to invest $500,000 toward the Kemmerer wildlife crossing project along U.S. Highway 189. The multi-phase project involves adding underpasses, an overpass and game fencing in order to help reduce collisions between vehicles and...
oilcity.news
Applegate sees path for $4–5M renovation of Midwest School pool; Jensen hesitant on prospects
CASPER, Wyo. — Midwest residents, students and school staff have been calling on the Natrona County School District to do something to fix or replace Midwest School’s pool, and at least one trustee thinks there is a way to make the project happen. Trustee Dave Applegate said that...
mybighornbasin.com
Annual Drawdown of Alcova Reservoir Begins October 1st
The Bureau of Reclamation will be lowering the water level in Alcova Reservoir as the 2022 irrigation season draws to a close. The annual drawdown of the reservoir will begin on Saturday, Oct. 1. During October, “the reservoir water surface elevation will be lowered by about 10 feet, at a...
