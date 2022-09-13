Read full article on original website
York News-Times
Study explores water quality links to negative birth outcomes
YORK — Expectant parents are often concerned about health and safety as they plan for the arrival of their little one: what’s the crash test rating of this car seat? Is this infant swing linked to SIDS? Which formula is the highest quality?. New research from the University...
York News-Times
Outdoor library installed in McCool
McCOOL JUNCTION — York Lodge #56 recently finished building an outdoor library box for elementary and middle school students in McCool. Lodge member Fran Crowe of McCool and his wife Barbara formed the idea in hope that children can make good use of the small library on weekends, holidays or whenever school is not in session.
York News-Times
Friday, September 16 weather update for southeast Nebraska
Showers and storms will exit the area today, but we've still got two more rounds to go this weekend. Find out when rain is most likely and what temperatures are looking like in our latest forecast.
York News-Times
16 products featured in 'Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska' tournament
Sixteen products are featured in the first-ever “Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska” tournament. The contest, which was created to celebrate NE Manufacturing Month this October, pits Nebraska-made products in a head-to-head, bracket-style competition over the next four weeks. Voting began Tuesday to whittle the initial 16 products down...
York News-Times
Watch now: Scattered showers and storms Thursday night in southeast Nebraska
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. A few showers during the day Thursday, but most will stay dry. The good chance of rain is tonight. See when showers and storms are most likely and what's in store for Friday in our weather update.
