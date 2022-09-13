ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Study explores water quality links to negative birth outcomes

YORK — Expectant parents are often concerned about health and safety as they plan for the arrival of their little one: what’s the crash test rating of this car seat? Is this infant swing linked to SIDS? Which formula is the highest quality?. New research from the University...
Outdoor library installed in McCool

McCOOL JUNCTION — York Lodge #56 recently finished building an outdoor library box for elementary and middle school students in McCool. Lodge member Fran Crowe of McCool and his wife Barbara formed the idea in hope that children can make good use of the small library on weekends, holidays or whenever school is not in session.
16 products featured in 'Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska' tournament

Sixteen products are featured in the first-ever “Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska” tournament. The contest, which was created to celebrate NE Manufacturing Month this October, pits Nebraska-made products in a head-to-head, bracket-style competition over the next four weeks. Voting began Tuesday to whittle the initial 16 products down...
