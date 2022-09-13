Read full article on original website
Idaho: Some ranchers can’t access cattle in Moose fire
The Moose Fire began Sunday, July 17 five miles southwest of North Fork on the Salmon River, and is believed to be human-caused. As of mid-September it was the largest active wildfire in the continental U.S. having burned more than 131,000 acres on the west side of the river. Many people living along the river and tributaries have been evacuated.
Closure of Magruder Corridor Rescinded, Road Back Open
ELK CITY, ID - According to the U.S. Forest Service, Magruder Corridor Road between Darby, MT and Elk City, ID is back open between Observation Point and Sable Saddle. The temporary closure of the Magruder Corridor due to the Twist Creek Fire has been rescinded as of Friday, September 16.
Motorcyclist dies in crash near Hamilton
A 77-year-old man from Washington State died in a Wednesday afternoon crash on Highway 93 in Ravalli County.
Still Burning After 7 Weeks, Idaho's Largest Active Wildfire Reaches Over 105,000 Acres
SALMON - The largest wildfire seen in Idaho this year is still growing more than seven weeks after it was first reported on July 17. As of Monday evening, the Moose Fire had burned an estimated 105,322 acres and is 44% contained. The fire is located approximately 80 miles east of McCall, north of Salmon, Idaho.
