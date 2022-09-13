ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salmon, ID

Idaho: Some ranchers can’t access cattle in Moose fire

The Moose Fire began Sunday, July 17 five miles southwest of North Fork on the Salmon River, and is believed to be human-caused. As of mid-September it was the largest active wildfire in the continental U.S. having burned more than 131,000 acres on the west side of the river. Many people living along the river and tributaries have been evacuated.
NORTH FORK, ID
