WVSU, WVSOM partner for pre-osteopathic medicine program

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia State University and the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine have joined together on a new partnership.

On Tuesday, Sept. 13, the two institutions signed a memorandum of understanding to launch a new WVSOM pre-osteopathic medicine program at WVSU for students interested in the field. WVSOM established the program with affiliated institutions for undergraduate students interested in osteopathic medical school.

The memorandum was signed this afternoon by WVSU President Ericke S. Cage and WVSOM President James W. Nemitz, Ph.D.

“Partnerships like this are a win-win not only for both of our institutions, but more importantly for our students by creating a well-defined pathway for those who are interested in pursuing a career in osteopathic medicine,” Cage said. “These types of relationships are critical to help produce the trained professionals that the medical field needs in West Virginia and nationwide, and I thank President Nemitz for making this opportunity available to our students.”

Officials with WVSU and WVSOM say students who successfully complete all of the requirements for the new program are guaranteed acceptance into WVSOM. The presidents of the institutions say the goal of the new Pre-Osteopathic Medicine Program is to promote the field and increase the number of applicants, as well as support students at all levels of education aspiring to go into osteopathic medicine.

“This partnership will identify students who are driven to succeed and who have an early interest in osteopathic medicine, allowing WVSOM to provide mentorship and guidance for successfully navigating the path to medical school,” said Nemitz. “We are thrilled to be working with West Virginia State University to find students who excel in the classroom and who will eventually excel in providing patient care to West Virginians.”

The presidents say the program will give students the opportunity to create networks with other medical students as well as medical professionals to help with shadowing opportunities and improve their knowledge of osteopathic medicine.

For more information on the program, visit the WVSOM website.

