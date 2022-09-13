Read full article on original website
West Virginia governor signs abortion ban into law
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice said he has signed the abortion bill passed in the West Virginia Legislature on Tuesday, Sept. 13. The bill, which is meant to clarify the state’s abortion laws, calls for a ban of abortion with limited exceptions. These exceptions include non-viable fetuses, fetal anomalies and medical […]
West Virginia woman arrested at State Capitol for allegedly disrupting legislators’ abortion debate
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — A South Charleston woman was arrested Tuesday by Capitol Police in the gallery of the state legislature for allegedly disrupting the legislative session as lawmakers debated the state’s near-total abortion ban, say reports. Rose Winland, 52, was charged with misdemeanor willful disruption of government process and disorderly conduct, according to authorities. […]
West Virginia’s only abortion clinic pauses abortions, continues other services
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – After the West Virginia State Legislature passed House Bill 302, the only clinic that provides abortions in the state says they are forced to put abortions on pause, but their other services will not be affected. Women’s Health Center of West Virginia, which is in Charleston, said while it is pausing […]
West Virginia Legislature Outlaws Abortion
The West Virginia Legislature has now passed House Bill 302, outlawing abortion in West Virginia, with limited exceptions. The Senate passed the bill by a vote of 22 to 7 with 5 members absent. The bill then moved to the House of Delegates, which passed it by a vote of 77 to 17 with six members absent.
Mayors Association discusses West Virginia Amendment 2
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – On Wednesday, the Harrison County Mayors Association discussed Amendment 2, which is a property modernization amendment that will be on voters’ ballots this November’s election. Amendment 2 proposes taking 27% of personal property taxes and giving the state legislature control over those funds. In the meeting, it was discussed that if […]
'Disgusted and angry': WVa clinic ends abortions post ban
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A pregnant 16-year-old girl panicked when she got a call from the only abortion clinic in West Virginia telling her that her appointment had been canceled and she needed to book one out-of-state. “She started crying and said, ‘I don’t know what’s going on. Can I give the phone to my mom, so you can explain to her?’” Women’s Health Center of West Virginia Executive Director Katie Quiñonez said Wednesday, the day after state lawmakers passed a ban on abortion at all stages of pregnancy. Clinic staff had dozens of similar conversations Tuesday night and Wednesday with frantic abortion patients trying to navigate their new reality. Quiñonez said her staff provided them with resources to book appointments outside West Virginia and funding to help with travel and for the procedure. The abortion ban has yet to be signed by Republican Gov. Jim Justice, but he is expected to make it law. Quiñonez said the clinic’s lawyer advised them to suspend abortions immediately.
West Virginia Treasurer against push to track gun & ammo purchases
West Virginia State Treasurer Riley Moore Thursday came out strongly against a new push by some democratic lawmakers and gun control advocacy groups to make credit card companies track gun and ammunition sales.
Cox files court response opposing early mail-in ballot counting, says Maryland failed to prove true emergency
Maryland Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox has filed a court response opposing state officials desire to count mail-in ballots early, arguing the state Board of Elections doesn't have an "actual emergency" and the action would affect his candidacy, DC News Now has learned.
West Virginia school district removes pride flags
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia school district’s directive to remove pride flags from classrooms is drawing complaints from students and community organizations. County Board of Education President Ron Lytle told The Gazette-Mail that the flags were removed because they went against the existing “Participation in Political Activities” policy. “I think it was just a blanket […]
Maryland man caught in West Virginia with enough fentanyl to cause 10K deadly overdoses sentenced
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Maryland man was sentenced Wednesday after he was caught distributing enough fentanyl to cause 10,000 fatal overdoses in West Virginia’s Eastern Panhandle in November of 2018. Sven Alston, 33, of Baltimore was sentenced to spend four years and 10 months in prison by...
DHHR reminds West Virginians about Affordable Connectivity Program
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – You could be eligible for discounted internet service in West Virginia through the FCC’s Affordable Connectivity Program. West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reminds residents who participate in certain government assistance programs that they qualify for the Federal Communications Commission’s Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), which provides eligible households with […]
Former WV Secretary of State Natalie Tennant to speak at Concord University Constitution Day Observance
Athens, WV (WOAY) – Concord University’s annual Constitution Day celebration will feature former WV Secretary of State Natalie Tennant as a keynote speaker on Friday, September 16. Concord’s Political Science program will host the free event at 1:00 pm via Zoom. Tennant will give a presentation to...
Program helps eligible West Virginians pay for internet services
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia residents participating in some government assistance programs are able to qualify for the Federal Communications Commission’s Affordable Connectivity Program, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. According to the WV DHHR, the ACP provides eligible households with a discount toward their internet services for up […]
Raleigh Sheriff responds to Justice Holdings tax delinquencies
Beckley, WV (WVNS)– Property taxes in West Virginia are due on September 1st and March 1st of the next calendar year. They become delinquent one month after they go unpaid. Under state law, county tax offices publish the names of those who have not paid their taxes. The most recent Raleigh County list, published on […]
West Virginia prison guard convicted of lying about inmate abuse
A federal correctional officer in West Virginia has been convicted of lying to an investigator about inmate abuse. A jury in U.S. District Court in Clarksburg found William Lewis guilty on Tuesday of two counts of making a false statement to a federal agent. Lewis was a correctional officer at the U.S. Penitentiary at Hazelton. […]
School attendance concerning statewide, according to WVDE scorecard
The West Virginia Department of Education has released the Balanced Scorecard results for the 2021-2022 school year, revealing that school attendance in the state is shockingly low.
$55 million in broadband grant funding coming to Southern West Virginia
GHENT, WV (WVNS) – $55 million dollars worth of broadband upgrades are bringing 940 miles of fiber to Southern West Virginia. More than $55.3 million in GigReady and Major Broadband Project Strategies Program (MBPS) funds in broadband infrastructure projects throughout the state were approved today, September 16, 2022. Governor Jim Justice made the announcement of […]
3 West Virginia schools make list of National Blue Ribbon Schools
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Three West Virginia schools have been named as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools. The following schools to receive the title include Culloden Elementary School in Cabell County, Evans Elementary School in Jackson County and C.W. Shipley Elementary School in Jefferson County. The three schools among the...
New power plant to bring jobs to West Virginia
A new natural gas power plant, expected to cost billions of dollars and employ hundreds of workers, is planned for West Virginia.
Two local doctors plead guilty to overprescribing opioids
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– Five doctors pleaded guilty in connection with prescription practices at a clinic operating in West Virginia and Virginia. Two of those doctors are from West Virginia. Vernon Stanley, of Fayetteville and Mark Clarkson of Princeton, pleaded guilty, along with three other doctors, to misdemeanor counts of aiding and abetting the misbranding of […]
