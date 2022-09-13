ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Neighbors speak out after vehicles repeatedly hit North Side home, parked cars

By Liz Kilmer, WPXI-TV
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fYKNz_0huAJ3s900

PITTSBURGH — Neighbors are desperate for safety changes after vehicles have repeatedly hit parked cars and homes on their North Side street.

“At the least, it’s been hit 10 times,” said Katie Minor, referring to her home on Armandale Street, a narrow, one-way road in the city’s historic Mexican War Streets section.

Minor’s home sits at the corner of Armandale and Saturn Way. As vehicles, particularly large trucks or vans, attempt to turn right onto Saturn, drivers frequently fail to make the turn and instead strike her house.

Most recently, a limousine van scraped the home on Sunday, shattering many of its own windows and causing visible damage to Minor’s brick exterior.

In video footage that captured the crash, a loud scraping noise can be heard.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Police were called for the incident, in addition to two others from last year, when Minor moved into the home.

Neighbors report that vehicles hit the home well before that time, too.

Minor said her neighbor’s vehicle, parked in a handicapped spot on the one-way street, has been hit multiple times as drivers try to back out of the tight turn.

“You feel neglected,” she said.

Minor has contacted 311 and recently, her city representative, Councilmember Daniel Lavelle. She said the matter recently went before the Allegheny City Central Association. Channel 11 reached out to each party for comment or possible solutions, but had not heard back by the time this article was published.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Neighbor Maggie Dagnal said the residential street is often used as a thoroughfare to cut through the neighborhood, causing constant traffic and speeding.

“None of us have gotten off scot-free. Our neighbors’ cars have been hit, houses, awnings,” said Dagnal, who’s lived on the street for seven years. “Let alone the honking, if you’re coming out of your car, if I have my kids crossing in the stroller. We’ve had too many close calls. It’s really scary. It weighs on you.”

Neighbors are desperate for help, whether that means adding a speed bump, more signage or other remedies.

“Whatever we can do to only ensure that local traffic is coming through,” Minor said. “I would love for someone to come out, see the restricted space, and come to a sensible solution given this neighborhood, the size of our streets, and not be afraid to make some changes that would make the neighborhood much safer and a better place to live.”

Local doctor discusses warning signs after Enterovirus D-68 detected in Pittsburgh The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning about an increase in children getting sick from a serious respiratory infection.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 10

Andresa Young-Adzogba
3d ago

I grew up on Armandale. Saturn Way is actually more like an alley than a street. The tight turn that she is talking about is impossible for large/long vehicles yet Armandale has never had signage warning large/long vehicles to not travel on it. With the Matress Factory Museum and the growth of Randy Land in the neighborhood, we have seen large vehicles come onto Armandale more and more. These vehicles get stuck, necessitating them to attempt to back back down the street. This maneuver usually doesn't end well. The street needs signage warning/prohibiting oversized vehicles and speed bumps.

Reply
5
Related
wtae.com

Mail truck involved in crash in Westmoreland County

SOUTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police said the 20-year-old man driving a mail truck suffered a suspected minor injury when the truck crashed into a construction flatbed truck in Westmoreland County. The crash happened around 10:40 a.m. on Sept. 7 as the mail truck was merging onto exit...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Morning Crash On I-79 Slows Traffic

Crews were on the scene of a crash on I-79 in the Cranberry Township area. The one car accident happened Friday around 7:30 a.m. in the northbound lane just before the Route 228 exit. Details on the crash are sketchy at the moment, but there appears to be at least...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Cars
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Home, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Cars
Pittsburgh, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Pittsburgh, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Side#Minor
cranberryeagle.com

Garbage truck catches fire in Cranberry

No injuries or damage to homes were reported after fire crews put out a Vogel Disposal garbage truck fire Friday morning in Cranberry Township. Fire crews removed the garbage from the truck and put it out during the truck’s morning route on Shady Oak Drive. “We had to dump...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
Tribune-Review

2 injured in Shaler house fire

Two people were taken by ambulance for medical treatment from the scene of a house fire early Thursday in Shaler, according to an Allegheny County 911 dispatch supervisor. The fire was reported shortly after 2:30 a.m. in the 600 block of Spencer Lane. First responders remained at the scene after...
DONEGAL, PA
Tribune-Review

Thieves target cars at Westmoreland County parks

Westmoreland County Park Police are investigating a rash of thefts from cars at county parks, including one apparently linked to a fraudulent transaction at a Hempfield financial institution. Daylight thefts have occurred throughout the county park system, according to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers, and have included purses and other items stolen...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Video shows route that police say man took to get gasoline before burning Homewood house, killing 3

When Rico Carter arrived at his burning house early on the morning of Dec. 20, 2017, he raced toward it, hoping to save his mother, girlfriend and her 4-year-old daughter. But in a chaotic scene capture in a police car dashcam video, Carter was intercepted near the front porch by officers and firefighters. Although he tried to fight them off, they stopped him from entering the fully engulfed house on Bennett Street in Homewood.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

Man critically injured in Turtle Creek shooting

A man was critically injured in a shooting late Tuesday in Turtle Creek, according to Allegheny County Police. First responders found the man when they were dispatched to a shooting reported shortly before 11:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of Airbrake Avenue. The victim, who suffered a gunshot wound to...
TURTLE CREEK, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
100K+
Followers
129K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy