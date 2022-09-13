Neighbors speak out after vehicles repeatedly hit North Side home, parked cars

PITTSBURGH — Neighbors are desperate for safety changes after vehicles have repeatedly hit parked cars and homes on their North Side street.

“At the least, it’s been hit 10 times,” said Katie Minor, referring to her home on Armandale Street, a narrow, one-way road in the city’s historic Mexican War Streets section.

Minor’s home sits at the corner of Armandale and Saturn Way. As vehicles, particularly large trucks or vans, attempt to turn right onto Saturn, drivers frequently fail to make the turn and instead strike her house.

Most recently, a limousine van scraped the home on Sunday, shattering many of its own windows and causing visible damage to Minor’s brick exterior.

In video footage that captured the crash, a loud scraping noise can be heard.

Police were called for the incident, in addition to two others from last year, when Minor moved into the home.

Neighbors report that vehicles hit the home well before that time, too.

Minor said her neighbor’s vehicle, parked in a handicapped spot on the one-way street, has been hit multiple times as drivers try to back out of the tight turn.

“You feel neglected,” she said.

Minor has contacted 311 and recently, her city representative, Councilmember Daniel Lavelle. She said the matter recently went before the Allegheny City Central Association. Channel 11 reached out to each party for comment or possible solutions, but had not heard back by the time this article was published.

Neighbor Maggie Dagnal said the residential street is often used as a thoroughfare to cut through the neighborhood, causing constant traffic and speeding.

“None of us have gotten off scot-free. Our neighbors’ cars have been hit, houses, awnings,” said Dagnal, who’s lived on the street for seven years. “Let alone the honking, if you’re coming out of your car, if I have my kids crossing in the stroller. We’ve had too many close calls. It’s really scary. It weighs on you.”

Neighbors are desperate for help, whether that means adding a speed bump, more signage or other remedies.

“Whatever we can do to only ensure that local traffic is coming through,” Minor said. “I would love for someone to come out, see the restricted space, and come to a sensible solution given this neighborhood, the size of our streets, and not be afraid to make some changes that would make the neighborhood much safer and a better place to live.”

