Mosquito Fire grows to 69,908 acres, containment holds at 20%
PLACER COUNTY - Days after winds caused the Mosquito Fire to flare up in size, spreading towards the town of Foresthill, the firefight is continuing. SIZE AND PROGRESS The fire is now estimated to be 67,669 acres in size and is 20% contained as of Friday. There are 3,873 people battling the fire. The Mosquito Fire started Tuesday, September 6 next to the Oxbow Reservoir in Placer County and has quickly spread in dense brush and steep terrain. So far, Cal Fire says 73 structures have been destroyed and 9,236 remain threatened. Firefighters are challenged by...
L.A. Weekly
2 Hospitalized after Solo-Vehicle Crash on Arden Way [Sacramento, CA]
Two Injured in Single-Vehicle Collision near Del Paso Road. The incident occurred around 12:30 a.m., near the intersection of Arden Way and Del Paso Road. According to the investigators, the driver of the vehicle lost control and crashed into a pole, at a high rate of speed. The impact of the collision knocked out power to hundreds in the neighborhood.
Dangerous speeds | Car goes airborne over wall, crashes into lawn of South Sacramento home
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — It’s happened again -- another dramatic crash on Hitchcock Way in South Sacramento caught on camera. It’s a neighborhood terrorized by traffic. Around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, a car went airborne while crossing lanes on Valley High Drive and landed in the front lawn of the Daveiga family. Stanley and Geri have lived there for 50 years.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Evacuations lifted, Interstate 80 reopened after new grass fire ignites in Placer County
A new fire broke out Tuesday afternoon near the Placer County town of Dutch Flat, authorities said, prompting evacuations and shutting down a 27-mile stretch of Interstate 80 for several hours in the Sierra Nevada foothills. Mandatory evacuations were ordered in the area of Ridge Road, Frost Hill Place and...
New wildfire near Dutch Flat in Placer County prompts evacuations, I-80 closed
PLACER COUNTY -- Firefighters are battling a new wildfire in rural Placer County on Tuesday, this one is near the Dutch Flat area. The fire is burning right off Interstate 80 east of Dutch Flat. According to the Placer County Sheriff's Office, deputies are evacuating the area of Ridge Road, Frost Hill Road, and Murry Ranch Road. Interstate 80 was closed in Both directions. Eastbound lanes have since reopened. Westbound lanes are still closed, Caltrans says. https://twitter.com/CaltransDist3/status/1569850457371328517About 25 acres have burned so far, Cal Fire says.The fire is separate from the Mosquito Fire, which started near the Oxbow Reservoir and has burned nearly 50,000 acres as of Tuesday. Updates to follow.
KCRA.com
5 mph speed limit to hit Folsom Lake this weekend
GRANITE BAY, Calif. — Boaters on Folsom Lake are enjoying their final days before a 5 mph speed limit is imposed on the entire lake. The California State Parks managers lower the speed limit once the lake's surface elevation drops below 400 feet above sea level. At that point,...
CBS News
Traffic heavy around Cal Fire base camp in Roseville
Authorities are asking people to be patient around "the grounds" in Roseville. It's the base camp for cal fire operations for the mosquito fire. More than 3,600 first responders are stationed there tonight. The sheriff's office says to expect heavy traffic there--during the morning commute until the fire is out.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Semi Near Natomas Reportedly Involved in Hit-and-Run
An injury accident involving a reported hit-and-run with a semi occurred in the area of North Natomas on September 14. The accident happened just before 5:00 p.m. along southbound Interstate 5 just north of the Arena Boulevard off-ramp. When officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) arrived at the scene, they discovered a Subaru Forester along with another vehicle on the right-hand side.
rosevilletoday.com
Mosquito Fire Impact: Hydroelectric power generation severely curtailed
Auburn, Calif. – The Placer County Water Agency (PCWA) Board of Directors received a comprehensive report from staff on the progress of the Mosquito Fire and the status of PCWA’s Middle Fork American River Project, which is located within the footprint of the Mosquito Fire. “While damage to...
Mosquito Fire Update: Firefighters halt wind-whipped wall of flames near Foresthill
FORESTHILL, Placer County -- Overnight the small army of firefighters battling the Mosquito Fire along the middle fork of the American River in Placer County were able to hold the line against a rapidly advancing wall of flames in the Todd Valley.Operations Chief Don Fregulia said the firefight began on Tuesday afternoon. A spot fire jumped the middle fork and fueled by tinder-dry brush and gusty winds began making a run toward Foresthill."It was a spot fire that just took off," he said during his Wednesday morning briefing. "It jumped the river and it was two acres, then it was...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
El Dorado County deputies busy in evacuation zones
Since the Mosquito Fire prompted evacuations in the north county communities of Georgetown, Volcanoville and Quintette, the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office has made multiple arrests of individuals who officers say shouldn’t be in closed evacuation zones. On Sept. 7, 31-year-old Michael Christian Curly was stopped while driving...
Person extricated from under bus after accident in North Highlands
NORTH HIGHLANDS – A person had to be pulled from under a Sacramento RT bus after an accident in North Highlands early Wednesday morning. The scene was along Orange Grove Avenue, just west of Watt Avenue. Exactly what led up to the incident is unclear, but Metro Fire of Sacramento crews ended up having to extricate a pedestrian from under the bus.That person was then taken to the hospital by ambulance; no information about their condition was given.
Plumas County News
I-80 closed in both directions due to new fire UPDATE – I-80 now open
UPDATE 6:40 p.m.: Highway reopened in both directions. UPDATE 6:30 p.m. The eastbound lane of I-80 is now open. Plumas County residents who use Highway 80 to head to the Bay Area will have to find an alternate route. Thankfully, Highway 70 through the Feather River Canyon has reopened this week to through traffic, though there is one-way controlled traffic in some areas.
More than 6,000 people lose power in Sacramento area
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- More than 6,000 homes and businesses were affected by a sudden power outage in Sacramento on Thursday afternoon. A representative from the Sacramento Municipal Utility District told KCRA 3 that it was dealing with a "bad cable issue." Power was expected to be restored during the...
How firefighters are weathering front lines of the Mosquito Fire
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — For more than a week, firefighters in Northern California have been on the front lines of the Mosquito Fire working to save lives and property. During this time, they're away from their families and working in dangerous conditions. They also have to find a way to stay healthy when it comes to physical and mental health.
SFist
Humpday Headlines: Dutch Fire Breaks Out In Placer County Near Mosquito Fire
A small new wildfire broke out Tuesday near the Mosquito Fire, dubbed the Dutch Fire, which is burning near Interstate 80 in the Dutch Flat area of Placer County. It was only 48 acres as of this morning, and already 50% contained. [ABC 7]. The Mosquito Fire grew to over...
gettingaroundsac.blog
Sac kill those sharrows on H St
The block of H Street between 7th Street and 8th Street in downtown Sacramento has shadows instead of a bike lane. There is a bike lane in the preceding block, and in the block past, but not this block. Why? Because on-street parking has been preserved on this block in preference to bicycle facilities. The right lane lane is marked with a sharrow. Not a properly placed sharrow, but one in the door zone of the parking lane. When shadows are used, they should be placed in the center of the travel lane. But rare is the situation in which they should be used at all. Research indicates that sharrows are less safe than no markings are all, less safe than marked bike lanes.
Sierra Sun
Smoke may push into Truckee-Tahoe region; Mosquito Fire acreage, structures lost increase
TRUCKEE, Calif. — The skies are blue, the sun is shining and air quality Wednesday morning is good at Lake Tahoe. But the National Weather Service says smoke from the Mosquito Fire may again push into the region Wednesday afternoon leading to bad air quality. “As we have come...
L.A. Weekly
Demitry Mediucho Arrested, One Injured after Hit-and-Run on Roseville Parkway [Roseville, CA]
Roseville Hit-and-Run Driver Arrested After Leaving License Plate Imprint. According to the report, a Ford F-250 rear-ended a BMW sedan resting at a red light. The Ford driver fled the scene at a high rate of speed afterward. However, the suspect left an imprint of his license plate on the...
Crew helping at Mosquito Fire forced to run for their lives
FORESTHILL, Calif. (KTXL) — A crew out of Placerville that operates heavy equipment to help fight the Mosquito Fire was forced to run from the flames. “Over on CAL FIRE radios, it came up to watch the smoke. And then it was, ‘Hey, get out of there now. Pull your crews now,’” Jeremiah “Bear” Schenck, […]
