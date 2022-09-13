ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw County, MI

Comments / 0

WNEM

Flint demolishes structure targeted for illegal dumping

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Officials in Flint say one site has been the target for illegal dumping lately, and it’s been an eyesore. City leaders say they have a plan to combat the blight using funds from the American Rescue Plan. One Flint resident, who did not want to...
FLINT, MI
fox2detroit.com

4 kidnapped siblings from Michigan recovered in Florida by US Marshals

FOX 2 - Four Michigan children were recovered in Florida after a kidnapping by their father, US Marshals announced on Friday. The children ranged in age from 3 years old to 10, were abducted in April from Saginaw County by their fatherJoses Braxton, a longhaul truck driver. They were recovered on Thursday, law enforcement officials said.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Saginaw City Council could vote to save Potter Street Station

The city of Flint has partnered with a new ambulance service to improve response times. Midland businesses team up with police to catch thieves. A mid-Michigan police department is teaming up with local businesses to crack down on crime. Grand Blanc woman in UK during Queen Elizabeth II’s death.
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Flint Partners with Stat EMS

Jose DeLeon helped launch the Midland Business Watch. A woman from Grand Blanc is sharing her experiences in the United Kingdom ahead of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral next week. Emergency Preparedness Month. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Beth Wellman from the Midland Humane Society joins us to share what we...
FLINT, MI

abc12.com

Five people admit to running illegal gambling facility in Clio

CLIO, Mich. (WJRT) - Five people have pleaded guilty to running an illegal gambling facility in Clio. The Michigan Gaming Control Board says the five suspects from Clio, Owosso and Sterling Heights all took part in operating Motorcity Jackpott’s at 2167 W. Vienna Road in Clio. The suspects are:
CLIO, MI
WNEM

Social workers training officers to handle mental health situations

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A training program with the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office with social workers is teaching deputies about how to handle a wide variety of situations that can be affected by mental health diseases and disorders. Officers learn about these situations in a crisis intervention team.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
recordpatriot.com

Feds remove ethnic slur from place names across Michigan

Federal officials have renamed 32 sites on federal lands in Michigan to remove the ethnic slur "squaw" from their names. The United States Department of the Interior, the agency responsible for the changes, said "squaw" has historically been used as a racial and ethnic slur particularly offensive for Indigenous women in a press release issued on Thursday explaining its decision.
WNEM

Flint man found guilty of armed robbery, carjacking

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A jury has convicted a man from Flint of armed robbery and carjacking. According to testimony at trial, Delon Deon Thomas, 32, contacted the victim on a dating website and the two agreed to meet in Saginaw where the victim lives. Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Flint deputy city clerk to take city clerk’s position temporarily

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - As the general election gets closer, the Flint City Council has found a temporary replacement after the city clerk announced her retirement. Flint’s City Clerk Inez Brown is leaving the position she’s held for 25 years at the end of September. “I think Davina...
FLINT, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

A federal subsidy costs a tenant her East Lansing apartment

When COVID came sweeping through Ingham County, Maria Yokich-Grebner’s job as a dental billing specialist stopped for a time. When the dental office reopened, it was slow. Patients were spaced out, and many would not come in for appointments out of fear of contracting COVID. Her hours were cut....
EAST LANSING, MI
WNEM

Food Bank of Eastern Michigan hosts annual ‘Empty Bowls’ fundraiser

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – The Food Bank of Eastern Michigan held its signature Empty Bowls fundraiser in Flint Thursday. Attendees received one of more than 2,000 handmade bowls crafted by local artisans and students at the Flint Institute of Arts. Food Bank of Eastern Michigan President and CEO Kara...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

I-475 Closed: Hazard in the Road

Flint, Mich. (WNEM) - Northbound I-475 was closed early Thursday morning due to a hazard in the roadway reported by a passerby. The highway is blocked from Exit 8B near Davison Road to Exit 9 at Stewart Avenue. Several departments are at the scene, including Michigan State Police. It is...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Flint partners with STAT EMS to improve response times

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) –The city of Flint has partnered with a new ambulance service to improve response times. Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley says the partnership with STAT Emergency Medical Services comes at no cost to the city and will bring residents faster and higher quality service. “This is a...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Sanford residents looking forward to having lakes restored

SANFORD, Mich. (WNEM) - It has been more than two years since the collapse of two mid-Michigan dams drained the lakes they once held back. The lakes have remained dry, but nature is wasting no time reclaiming them. The beds of those drained lakes are now teeming with vegetation. “You...
SANFORD, MI

