Read full article on original website
Related
WNEM
Flint demolishes structure targeted for illegal dumping
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Officials in Flint say one site has been the target for illegal dumping lately, and it’s been an eyesore. City leaders say they have a plan to combat the blight using funds from the American Rescue Plan. One Flint resident, who did not want to...
fox2detroit.com
4 kidnapped siblings from Michigan recovered in Florida by US Marshals
FOX 2 - Four Michigan children were recovered in Florida after a kidnapping by their father, US Marshals announced on Friday. The children ranged in age from 3 years old to 10, were abducted in April from Saginaw County by their fatherJoses Braxton, a longhaul truck driver. They were recovered on Thursday, law enforcement officials said.
WNEM
Saginaw City Council could vote to save Potter Street Station
The city of Flint has partnered with a new ambulance service to improve response times. Midland businesses team up with police to catch thieves. A mid-Michigan police department is teaming up with local businesses to crack down on crime. Grand Blanc woman in UK during Queen Elizabeth II’s death.
WNEM
Flint Partners with Stat EMS
Jose DeLeon helped launch the Midland Business Watch. A woman from Grand Blanc is sharing her experiences in the United Kingdom ahead of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral next week. Emergency Preparedness Month. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Beth Wellman from the Midland Humane Society joins us to share what we...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abc12.com
Five people admit to running illegal gambling facility in Clio
CLIO, Mich. (WJRT) - Five people have pleaded guilty to running an illegal gambling facility in Clio. The Michigan Gaming Control Board says the five suspects from Clio, Owosso and Sterling Heights all took part in operating Motorcity Jackpott’s at 2167 W. Vienna Road in Clio. The suspects are:
WNEM
Bay City man taking advocacy for ‘Kidneys for Kids’ across the country
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) – One man is hoping to change the lives of kids in need of kidney transplants across the county. Brian Martindale of Bay City decided to take his advocacy on the road to 50 cities in 48 states. His goal with Kidneys for Kids is...
WNEM
Grand Blanc Resident in U.K. talks about Queen Elizabeth’s death
Beth Wellman from the Midland Humane Society joins us to share what we should do to keep our furry friends safe during an emergency. Saginaw’s storied Potter Street Station could be saved by the city council in an upcoming vote. TV5 news update: Thursday afternoon, Sept. 15. Updated: 4...
WNEM
Social workers training officers to handle mental health situations
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A training program with the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office with social workers is teaching deputies about how to handle a wide variety of situations that can be affected by mental health diseases and disorders. Officers learn about these situations in a crisis intervention team.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Michigan Lakes Get Renamed – Good Luck Pronouncing One Of Them
The state of Michigan has renamed several lakes after the use of a Native American term in said lake names has been deemed offensive. The term (name) in question is 'squaw'. More often than not the word is referred to as the 's-word' in Indigenous culture. Indian Culture Today had this to say about the word in 2017,
recordpatriot.com
Feds remove ethnic slur from place names across Michigan
Federal officials have renamed 32 sites on federal lands in Michigan to remove the ethnic slur "squaw" from their names. The United States Department of the Interior, the agency responsible for the changes, said "squaw" has historically been used as a racial and ethnic slur particularly offensive for Indigenous women in a press release issued on Thursday explaining its decision.
Longtime Flint pastor remembered for community impact, activism
FLINT, MI - Dr. Lewis Randolph always put the Flint community first throughout his life. On Saturday, Sept. 10, Randolph died at age 76, and the community he loved has banded together to express its gratitude. His son, Marcus Adolphus Randolph, said his father will always be remembered by those...
WNEM
Flint man found guilty of armed robbery, carjacking
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A jury has convicted a man from Flint of armed robbery and carjacking. According to testimony at trial, Delon Deon Thomas, 32, contacted the victim on a dating website and the two agreed to meet in Saginaw where the victim lives. Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thelivingstonpost.com
Will Whitmer win a single precinct in Livingston County? Here’s a prediction
The last time a Democrat won the presidential vote in Livingston County was in 1964 when we went for Lyndon Johnson over Barry Goldwater (you can look that election up to see why that happened). In the 58 years since then, we have OVERWHELMINGLY voted Republican. Sorry. Only premium subscribers...
WNEM
Flint deputy city clerk to take city clerk’s position temporarily
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - As the general election gets closer, the Flint City Council has found a temporary replacement after the city clerk announced her retirement. Flint’s City Clerk Inez Brown is leaving the position she’s held for 25 years at the end of September. “I think Davina...
lansingcitypulse.com
A federal subsidy costs a tenant her East Lansing apartment
When COVID came sweeping through Ingham County, Maria Yokich-Grebner’s job as a dental billing specialist stopped for a time. When the dental office reopened, it was slow. Patients were spaced out, and many would not come in for appointments out of fear of contracting COVID. Her hours were cut....
WNEM
Food Bank of Eastern Michigan hosts annual ‘Empty Bowls’ fundraiser
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – The Food Bank of Eastern Michigan held its signature Empty Bowls fundraiser in Flint Thursday. Attendees received one of more than 2,000 handmade bowls crafted by local artisans and students at the Flint Institute of Arts. Food Bank of Eastern Michigan President and CEO Kara...
An end of an era: Consumers hosting tours of Bay County coal-fired units before closure
BAY CITY, MI - A special tour will allow visitors the chance to take one last look at Consumer Energy’s coal-powered operations in Bay County before it is shut down as the company transitions away from coal as a fuel source. Consumers announced that it is inviting the community...
WNEM
I-475 Closed: Hazard in the Road
Flint, Mich. (WNEM) - Northbound I-475 was closed early Thursday morning due to a hazard in the roadway reported by a passerby. The highway is blocked from Exit 8B near Davison Road to Exit 9 at Stewart Avenue. Several departments are at the scene, including Michigan State Police. It is...
WNEM
Flint partners with STAT EMS to improve response times
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) –The city of Flint has partnered with a new ambulance service to improve response times. Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley says the partnership with STAT Emergency Medical Services comes at no cost to the city and will bring residents faster and higher quality service. “This is a...
WNEM
Sanford residents looking forward to having lakes restored
SANFORD, Mich. (WNEM) - It has been more than two years since the collapse of two mid-Michigan dams drained the lakes they once held back. The lakes have remained dry, but nature is wasting no time reclaiming them. The beds of those drained lakes are now teeming with vegetation. “You...
Comments / 0